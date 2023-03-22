 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Russia warns UK over sending armor piercing ammunition to Ukraine, saying it's not fair to use depleted uranium rounds against a depleted army   (aljazeera.com) divider line
38
    More: Misc, Tank, Nuclear weapon, Russia, United Nations, Weapon, United Kingdom, France, Vladimir Putin  
•       •       •

300 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Mar 2023 at 11:50 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You gonna stop them, Vlad? Youi and what army?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Or what?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I support any and all manner of weapons to be used against Russia including orbital nuclear bombardment. You know... to be sure
 
Merltech
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If Russia's army sucks this bad. Is best Korea's worse?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nothing says "useless posturing" like a warning that reads "you better not give the folks we invaded without provocation another means of fighting back against our war crimes. or we'll be 'forced' to posture some more and maybe even accelerate our own demise by doing something stupid at you, too!."

Don't threaten me with a good time. Putin wants to veil a nuclear threat at "the West." I can't wait to see what happens when Russians decide that the survival of Russia is more important than the approval of Putin, and frag this mendacious megalomaniac instead of following his State Suicide Solution.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As what happened in Iraq, using depleted uranium can cause problems with the civilian population such as birth defects and the like.

https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2013/3/15/iraq-wars-legacy-of-cancer
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Cry moar vlad
 
kbronsito
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Don't all weapons made out of matter have a nuclear component at the center of their atoms?
 
Thoreny
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Thoreny: As what happened in Iraq, using depleted uranium can cause problems with the civilian population such as birth defects and the like.

https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2013/3/15/iraq-wars-legacy-of-cancer


There is also a huge pushback of using depleted uranium munitions by most of the world. France, UK, and USA always squash any attempt at its ban.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Depleted_uranium#Requests_for_a_moratorium_on_military_use
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Putin "drawing a line"

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Orcs have been using it for close to half a century
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The United Nations Environment Programme has described such ammunition as "chemically and radiologically toxic heavy metal".

Also, a reminder that Dubya and Dubya's Daddy blew DU all over Iraq during both Gulf Wars.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: State Suicide Solution.


That's the name of my Skinny Puppy acappella cover band
 
Thoreny
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

anuran: The Orcs have been using it for close to half a century


If the Orcs jumped off a bridge, would you?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
*the Middle East - Dubya's Daddy used it in multiple countries, not just Iraq.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Thoreny: anuran: The Orcs have been using it for close to half a century

If the Orcs jumped off a bridge, would you?


no, but I'd definitely hit them off with their own trash.

You don't know if they'd hit a boater.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Thoreny: anuran: The Orcs have been using it for close to half a century

If the Orcs jumped off a bridge, would you?


<---- You
The point --->
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Okay, Vlad. If you come to the UK, we'll give the ammunition to you! What? No! That's definitely not Interpol ready to extradite you to the ICC. They're wait staff with an ounce of Almas caviar just for you. Go check it out!
 
Thoreny
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Thoreny: anuran: The Orcs have been using it for close to half a century

If the Orcs jumped off a bridge, would you?

<---- You
The point --->


Ok, then, what was the point? Because from where I'm sitting it appears that the poster was saying since Russia does it then everyone else should be able to do so, too.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"If all this happens, Russia will have to respond accordingly, given that the West collectively is already beginning to use weapons with a nuclear component," Putin said, without elaborating.

Yeah, it's a nuclear component in the same sense that my jacket was made by NASA as it has Velcro...
 
untoldforce
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The United Nations Environment Programme has described such ammunition as "chemically and radiologically toxic heavy metal".

Also, a reminder that Dubya and Dubya's Daddy blew DU all over Iraq during both Gulf Wars.


DU is often used in place of tungsten as a penetrating component because it is very dense. DU has the advantage of being quite cheap (to nuclear powers), since DU is made in massive quantities as a byproduct of uranium enrichment.

DU is radioactive, but only emits alpha particles. Alpha radiation has virtually no penetrative effect, and can be stopped by a sheet of paper. Alpha emitters (like DU) are most dangerous if ingested, and the UN is right that DU (as well as a whole host of other compounds) are toxic.

I would also like to point out that Russia is pretty toxic to life, considering that they've been using missiles and drones on civilian centers and infrastructure, shelling cities to oblivion, and absconding with tens of thousands of Ukrainians.

As a chemist, I would say that Russia and depleted uranium are both toxic, but Russia more so.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In response to questions about the ammunition, Goldie said on Monday that "alongside our granting of a squadron of Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, we will be providing ammunition including armour-piercing rounds which contain depleted uranium". The ammunition was "highly effective in defeating modern tanks and armoured vehicles", she said.

Yes, but what about the vehicles Russia is using?  They're dipping back into old cold war stuff right?  I'm just picturing battlefields littered with 1960s soviet tanks that have like a looney tunes style smoking hole on one side and a slightly bigger one punched out on the other side.
 
jmr61
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Merltech: If Russia's army sucks this bad. Is best Korea's worse?


Yes.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'd have loved to be the one to respond:

"We only sent them one round for each atrocity that your army has committed in this war (looks over shoulder to someone off camera) We sent how many tons?"
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
WTF you going to do? Drop a missile onto a NATO country to intimidate them into not sending them, because if you DO make good on your threat, you get to see all the doo-dads and doo-hickies that they HAVEN'T sent used up close and personal. And that will mean all the folks that you are accusing of acting against you, WILL be actively against you. Which means, your doods get to see how combined arms are supposed to work, with modularity of ammunition across the board. And you can ask your Wagner bois how they liked that experience from the times they decided to lie about NOT being somewhere and shelling US troops or their allies.

THIS is how you introduce your doodz to the M-1 Abrams or Leopards. This is how you finally get to test your air force against one that has trained to run up against you. How you see an actual Navy deal with your boats. How your trainyards fare against an active air force and artillery.

Please, if you want to see Ukraine get reinforced by NATO, go ahead and make good on any of those threats. Try it. Give the West the excuse they need to just roll in there. Poland REALLY wants a chance to take a jab at your orcs. Finland and Sweden are going to leap at the chance to join--and y'all might remember how the last clash with the Finns went for y'all, right?

All we are saying is that the US and her allies would LOVE to give BRRRRRRRRRRRT a chance.
 
anuran
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Thoreny: anuran: The Orcs have been using it for close to half a century

If the Orcs jumped off a bridge, would you?


No, but I wouldn't uncritically amplify their talking points, vatnik
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Thoreny: SpectroBoy: Thoreny: anuran: The Orcs have been using it for close to half a century

If the Orcs jumped off a bridge, would you?

<---- You
The point --->

Ok, then, what was the point? Because from where I'm sitting it appears that the poster was saying since Russia does it then everyone else should be able to do so, too.


Pretty sure the point was Russia has no grounds to make this complaint on.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: <---- You
The point --->


Tankie.  Flagged from the Daily Ukraine threads for stuff like this: https://fark.com/12766614/159531772
 
Thoreny
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Thoreny: SpectroBoy: Thoreny: anuran: The Orcs have been using it for close to half a century

If the Orcs jumped off a bridge, would you?

<---- You
The point --->

Ok, then, what was the point? Because from where I'm sitting it appears that the poster was saying since Russia does it then everyone else should be able to do so, too.

Pretty sure the point was Russia has no grounds to make this complaint on.


Ok, I can see that.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Thoreny: SpectroBoy: Thoreny: anuran: The Orcs have been using it for close to half a century

If the Orcs jumped off a bridge, would you?

<---- You
The point --->

Ok, then, what was the point? Because from where I'm sitting it appears that the poster was saying since Russia does it then everyone else should be able to do so, too.


media.tenor.comView Full Size

Submitter's "point" is gallows humor, a play on the double meaning of depleted.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Merltech: If Russia's army sucks this bad. Is best Korea's worse?


I'd guess best Korea's army is better trained, and more motivated than the Russian army.

Their weapons probably suck though.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thoreny
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Oneiros: SpectroBoy: <---- You
The point --->

Tankie.  Flagged from the Daily Ukraine threads for stuff like this: https://fark.com/12766614/159531772


*Rolls eyes*

Call me whatever the hell you want to. Don't give a damn. I'm going to speak up about shiat that I don't like regardless.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Thoreny: SpectroBoy: Thoreny: anuran: The Orcs have been using it for close to half a century

If the Orcs jumped off a bridge, would you?

<---- You
The point --->

Ok, then, what was the point? Because from where I'm sitting it appears that the poster was saying since Russia does it then everyone else should be able to do so, too.

Pretty sure the point was Russia has no grounds to make this complaint on.


Also the UK is not sending depleted uranium ammunition. They are sending special element 92 shells. So the Russians have no reason to be mad.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hey Vlad!  3BM-32 Vant and 3BM60 Svinets-2 called, they want their publicity back.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cokezeroinacan: [Fark user image 425x541]


I actually encountered a for-real version of that person among the people I follow on Instagram. Well, used to follow. She put up a wall of text saying yes Russia is bad but the US is only in the war to make money and blah blah blah Russian propaganda
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Those DU bullets explode into pretty showers of sparks and dust that then is nearly impossible to clean up.  Because of the density, it quickly gets down deep in the topsoil and stays there.

Now that soil is alpha active and you can't grow food or keep livestock there.

Sure, alpha particles can be stopped by a piece of paper or even your skin, but that's from the outside.  If you ingest an alpha emitter, it will burn you from the inside out.

Your farm is now worthless.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Someone told me that the latest DU anti-tank rounds hits an armored vehicle so hard and so fast and the pressure differential is so great that, anything inside the tank that isn't bolted down, gets sucked out of a 6" puncture hole in a nano second. Actually, "extruded" is a better description, since it turns flesh that isn't evaporated into people sausage, I guess. These rounds are so powerful, they actually have to hit armor to be effective - if you shoot them at a house or car, they just pass clean through without doing any major damage.

imageio.forbes.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.