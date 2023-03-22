 Skip to content
(Google)   Today would have been Marcel Marceau's 100th birthday. He would've joined us to celebrate, but he's trapped in a box   (google.com) divider line
    Marcel Marceau, Mime artist, Pantomime, France, Film, Actor, Jews, Silent film  
h2ogate [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"..."
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Art vs Science // PARLEZ-VOUS FRANCAIS? (Official Video)
Youtube XRZ-jLOrFfk
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

h2ogate: "..."


"Non."
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When I was a boy, I was kidnapped by a troupe of mimes.  They did unspeakable things to me.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
LEARN THE WORDS
 
skribble
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"no"
 
Marcos P
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"And here's Regular Sized Rudy as Marcel Marceau!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aezetyr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No idea he would have been 100, he never said anything about his birthday.
 
lefty248
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He was very talkative in Silent Movie.
 
Pert
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

lefty248: He was very talkative in Silent Movie.


One of the best gags ever
 
MaxTigar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Headline of the year contender.

Got an actual lol from me.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Mimes are the most powerful of all the clown species.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The special hell, subby!  The. Special! HELL!!

/In an unrelated comment: I'd like to nominate this for HOTY.
 
gbv23
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
his daughter is gorgeous

i.imgur.comView Full Size

/ sophie

/ / not his daughter

/// haw haw
 
whidbey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
he's trapped in a box

Alice in Chains earworm in effect
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This Is Spinal Tap (1984) - "Mime is money"
Youtube 0ZuGBgwgkgQ
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dontcha just hate it when the mime won't shut up?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He also had the only spoken line in Mel Brooks' "Silent Movie"

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


"Non!"
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

whidbey: he's trapped in a box

Alice in Chains earworm in effect


🎶Immmmm the mime in the box🎶
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: lefty248: He was very talkative in Silent Movie.

One of the best gags ever



<shakes silent, tiny fist>
(spend too long trying to find a GIF of it)
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size

His vigilante murder was pretty brutal
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I am going to share the story of a great interview I saw in the 90s, which was the first time I recall hearing Marcel Marceau's name (took me a while to realize they weren't saying "Marcel Marcel," oh childhood):

Penn and Teller Interview:
Interviewer: So Teller. You never talk?
Teller: shakes head
Interviewer: Never ever?
Teller: shakes head
Interviewer: So you're like the Marcel Marceau of Mag-
Teller: Go fark yourself.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
media.tenor.com
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/0ZuGBgwgkgQ]


bah. You beat me to it...


Great minds, etc.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Rob Brydon does 'Small Man In A Box' #shorts
Youtube xOPSgl9RA70
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No Doubt - Trapped In A Box (Official Music Video)
Youtube DccmKKnizFY
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Huh.
He didn't say anything to me about it.
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
One should not ask why the mime is in the box. One should ask what the mime is keeping from getting out of the box
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Wraithstrike: One should not ask why the mime is in the box. One should ask what the mime is keeping from getting out of the box


A large, garlicky fart?
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Robin Williams in SHAKES THE CLOWN
Youtube JOWR57K2ga0
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I hate mimes almost as much as I hate clowns. A major difference is that I'm not afraid of mimes.

preview.redd.itView Full Size


There are no good mimes.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

allthesametome: I hate mimes almost as much as I hate clowns. A major difference is that I'm not afraid of mimes.

[preview.redd.it image 640x735]

There are no good mimes.


Look who's afraid of mimes
 
AI_ESS_AI_SIR! [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lefty248
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: lefty248: He was very talkative in Silent Movie.

One of the best gags ever


I agree.
 
lefty248
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Boojum2k: lefty248: He was very talkative in Silent Movie.

One of the best gags ever


<shakes silent, tiny fist>
(spend too long trying to find a GIF of it)


You're welcome.
 
groppet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: He also had the only spoken line in Mel Brooks' "Silent Movie"

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

"Non!"


Here's the whole scene:

Silent Movie - Marcel Marceau
Youtube IhhS13sk7eg


/submitted a headline with the clip, subby's was better
 
