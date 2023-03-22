 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Not Very Cool: Cow Tipping. Absolutely Not Cool: Ship tipping   (bbc.com)
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tippy McTipship
 
jon787 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pacific Sun Cruise liner in very heavy seas
Youtube lOz_o4e05w8
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tipping thread!
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gleeman: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/lOz_o4e05w8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Love the inclusion of Yakety Sax. That makes everything better
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gleeman: [YouTube video: Pacific Sun Cruise liner in very heavy seas]


TRIANGLE OF SADNESS - Official Trailer - In Theaters October 7
Youtube VDvfFIZQIuQ
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"we urge people not to attend A&E at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh unless it's an emergency."

It's already right there in the name. "A&E (accident and emergency) is for serious injuries and life-threatening emergencies only."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Art Of Cow Tipping
Youtube LBCd19B-8Tk
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think that's just going to buff out!

I wonder if Allen's executor will make sure that she gets fixed and put back into service, from what I understand having a next generation Glomar Explorer was kinda a passion project for him, would be kinda sad if this kept that from becoming a reality given how much of a fortune he left behind.
 
Fiction Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 76m (250ft) ship was previously owned by the estate of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
threadbombing.comView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
OOf, someone farked up that cribbing.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Fiction Fan: The 76m (250ft) ship was previously owned by the estate of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

[Fark user image image 800x544]


Task failed successfully?

IRT article, falling off the dry dock blocks is pretty serious. Good chance the Petrel is done for, she's at least going to need extensive repairs.
 
Nogrhi [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I guess they didn't hack the Gibson in time to stop the villain's evil plan!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
dtbcr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This tipping culture is getting out of hand.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nogrhi: I guess they didn't hack the Gibson in time to stop the villain's evil plan!

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 500x213] [View Full Size image _x_]


I thought the pool on the roof had sprung a leak?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is the little man in the boat ok?
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nogrhi [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: Nogrhi: I guess they didn't hack the Gibson in time to stop the villain's evil plan!

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 500x213] [View Full Size image _x_]

I thought the pool on the roof had sprung a leak?


Must have been a software patch.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

nytmare: "we urge people not to attend A&E at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh unless it's an emergency."

It's already right there in the name. "A&E (accident and emergency) is for serious injuries and life-threatening emergencies only."


If it's anything like American hospitals, patients have a pretty wide definition of "emergency".
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Go home boat, you're drunk.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: Is the little man in the boat ok?


Can't find him anywhere!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
