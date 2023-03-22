 Skip to content
(WBTW Myrtle Beach)   Actual headline: South Carolina deputies disciplined after 1 shot during 'horseplay' while training   (wbtw.com) divider line
24
    Facepalm, Weapon, Firearm, Greenville County deputies, Blank (cartridge), Accident, Sheriff, Military exercise, Major trauma  
Eunice's Social Calendar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The only surprising thing about this story is that it didn't involve an actual horse.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well in my day, we used blanks
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Came for the Super Troopers reference, leaving disappointed.

/ good enough to fark your mother!
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: Well in my day, we used blanks


Thank you for your service.
 
Merltech
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Horse play, horse paste, I see a correlation here.

Maybe some nice apple and sugar cubes will smooth things, over.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It sounds like they were up to some sort of shenanigans.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Cops mishandling guns trifecta in play
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

YixilTesiphon: Cops mishandling guns trifecta in play


Day ending in Y. Disarm the police, for their safety and ours.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
After the training exercise, deputies were securing equipment when one of the deputies fired a blank round from a simulation gun at another in an act of "horseplay." The second deputy responded by firing back, forgetting he had already switched back to his duty weapon, and struck the first deputy in the foot.


Fark user image
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sloppy handling is its own reward.

/ Alec Baldwin nods in sympathy
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: After the training exercise, deputies were securing equipment when one of the deputies fired a blank round from a simulation gun at another in an act of "horseplay." The second deputy responded by firing back, forgetting he had already switched back to his duty weapon, and struck the first deputy in the foot.



Reminds me of the "Gas Fight" in Zoolander.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Congratulations...Captain."
 
kindms
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
JFC is there any other "profession" where you can screw up like this and still keep your job ?

oh you shot your co-worker screwing around ? You are on fries for the rest of the week. Dont even think about working the grill
 
kbronsito
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Weird how there were no criminal charges since reckless use of a firearm is a criminal offense. Must be nice to just get a couple of weeks unpaid vacation instead of 30 days in the pokey.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sounds like they should all be shot.  In the face.  With live ammo.
 
tuxq
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [media.tenor.com image 220x248]


That's a Karen if I've ever seen one
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Weird how there were no criminal charges since reckless use of a firearm is a criminal offense. Must be nice to just get a couple of weeks unpaid vacation instead of 30 days in the pokey.


Since when do cops need to obey laws?  Haven't you been paying attention?
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pointing an actual weapon at anyone, and pulling the trigger. Even with blanks that's deeply stupid.

And the shooter sucked so bad he blasted the victims' FOOT. Pathetic.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: Well in my day, we used blanks


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
