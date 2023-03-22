 Skip to content
(The Verge)   Just about everyone is awful in this story of a Portland tech millionaire who has his car stolen in a Tinder heist   (theverge.com) divider line
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.

Go team steal from the rich.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Add this guy to the list of reasons to stop thinking rich, successful people got that way because of their intelligence.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are certain cases in which, if you can only learn to write poorly enough, you can make a great deal of money. ~ Flannery O'Connor
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Struggling to understand people still using Tinder
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: [Fark user image 474x316]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/yes i know what you actually meant
 
gbv23
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

meat0918: Meh.

Go team steal from the rich.


Heh. My first thought on reading it was that the crooks sounded a lot like several Farkers, just with more ambition and motivation.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What a sad, shallow life he is leading. I feel kind of sorry for him
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good, I'm the first one to post this one...jeez, there isn't a functional brain cell between the dozen or so people in this article.

His ex-wife is the only one who should live.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Struggling to understand people still using Tinder


From what I've seen, heard, and read, the only people who still get what they want from Tinder are:
1) Men of exceptional attractiveness who use it to find hookups, basically Uber for poon;
2) Women of average attractiveness looking for ego boosts and/or free dinners/drinks from desperate, below-average-looking men;
3) Forward-thinking prostitutes embracing new frontiers of digital marketing; and
4) Johns who are the clients of #3.

As far as I can tell dating apps are like diet plans, in that they have zero actual interest in seeing any more than a token handful of their clientèle actually succeed and take those sweet, sweet dollars with them.  Certainly no more than are absolutely necessary to fill out the "success stories" section of their website.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So the recently divorced rich guy temporarily lost his car and phone for a night in a robbery, participated in a sting operation with his rich buddies and the sheriff for revenge, saw the car destroyed and the crooks arrested and the insurance paid for everything, and he continued banging his two big tittied stripper girlfriends in a polyamorous relationship until the relationships ran their course and ended?

His brother called him a simp? Lol stripper girlfriends ain't free. You'll pay one way or another.

Also, shiat, that sounds like a great bar story.

Some guy: "Hey, nice Corvette!"
The Protagonist: "Want to hear how I got it?"
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why would you tell someone this?

"They had it all planned out," Mike said. "Bro, I had been Tinder swindled!"

Ok I believe none of this story now.

Mike was an SEO guru who got rich by knowing what people were looking for. Now, he'd been duped by a woman who apparently knew exactly what he was in search of

What the fark is this
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: HotWingConspiracy: Struggling to understand people still using Tinder

From what I've seen, heard, and read, the only people who still get what they want from Tinder are:
1) Men of exceptional attractiveness who use it to find hookups, basically Uber for poon;
2) Women of average attractiveness looking for ego boosts and/or free dinners/drinks from desperate, below-average-looking men;
3) Forward-thinking prostitutes embracing new frontiers of digital marketing; and
4) Johns who are the clients of #3.

As far as I can tell dating apps are like diet plans, in that they have zero actual interest in seeing any more than a token handful of their clientèle actually succeed and take those sweet, sweet dollars with them.  Certainly no more than are absolutely necessary to fill out the "success stories" section of their website.


5) crypto scammers
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"and self-proclaimed multimillionaire from Portland"

I HEARBY DECLARE I AM A MILLIONARE

That article, I had to stop reading about halfway through, what the fark even was that.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"I feel like my wife leaving me made me want, even more, to give the best to others,"

I think it's sure neato that he refers to his penis as "the best".
 
proteus_b
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I hope the ex-wife was able to read this story and laugh.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Struggling to understand people still using Tinder


It's not like you are forced to choose obvious scammers like "Ky". There are plenty of normal people who use Tinder. If Tinder didn't exist, then Mike would have found some other way to get himself robbed of the Jaguar.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTFA: This past August, Lauren pitched Mike, who was now officially single, on having a threesome with her and her friend Haley. Youthful and blonde, faces impeccably sculpted by makeup, the duo was freewheeling and eager for a good time. Mike readily agreed.

I'm sure he did.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Everyone in this story sucks.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Although Mike had previously hooked up with Lauren, he explained that he began dating Haley after the threesome. ("We were not dating," Haley said. "I can't have anyone think I was dating him. Let's just say we were, um, hanging out and he liked me.")

I love that the stripper has too much integrity to let people think she was actually dating that guy.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I never thought this would happen to me...
 
