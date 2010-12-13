 Skip to content
(Fortune)   Want to live forever? Stop drinking, smoking, or having any fun
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Except you still won't live forever even if you do quit all those things.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Answer to the question: No, thus rendering the second part moot.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Answer to the question: No, thus rendering the second part moot.


I endorse this reply. Who the fark wants to live forever?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Do you want to live forever, or do you want to live?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I love all alcohol studies.  They always say "drink no more than one a day".  I know no one, NO ONE, who drinks one drink a day.  90% are like me and have 6 on Friday.  What does that indicate for my health?  Also, about once every 5 years I am a half a pack a day smoker, where does that fall on the cancer scale?

/And who wants to live forever?
 
gerrychampoux
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
One article said that if you stop smoking and drinking, you reduce your chances of dying by 10%.
Less than 100%? Cool!
 
saywhonow
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Laaaaaaaaame
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Want to live forever? Drink and have fun (don't smoke it's gross). Then have your cancer cells harvested and maintained as an experimental line by scientists.

Henrietta Lacks is 103 years old and weighs millions of tons.

https://www.npr.org/2010/12/13/132030076/henrietta-lacks-immortal-cells-live-on-in-labs
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't drink or smoke. I eat good chocolate sometimes and drink nice tea.

I'd probably do pot gummies or something but, I'm drug tested.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
C. Wait a few years, until longevity-oriented gene therapies can be developed. Realistically human lifespans may be effectively unlimited as soon as we can solve telomere shortening.

We know there are species that are effectively immortal (lobsters come to mind, IIRC) outside of external causes. So there is a biological basis for hope there.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Who didn't already know all of this?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Henrietta Lacks is 103 years old and weighs millions of tons.


And didn't sign up for a single one...

//I hope she can look down and see the countless lives she's probably saved, however.
 
Colonel_Angus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yes, we've known this for at least the last 50 years.  Most people don't care.  Idiots (like subby and the typical participant in threads like this one, some of whom are already here) phrase it as "living longer" and "living forever."

It's not about that.  It's about living better.  Living a life without debilitating health issues.  Living a life without stacks of medical bills, most of which can be avoided if you care enough about your own health (75% of all health costs in the US go toward treating issues that can be avoided with better lifestyle choices).  We'll whine and cry about how unfair our for-profit healthcare system is, all while making day-to-day choices that almost ensure we'll fall into its clutches.

And we wonder why we have an environmental catastrophe that's bulldozing its way to us at an ever-increasing speed.  We don't give a flying f*ck about our own health, whether we live or die, whether we prosper or suffer.  Why the hell would we care about the health of the planet?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You only live once, make the best of it and try not to harm yourself along the way.
Everything in moderation.


You Only Live Once
moothemagiccow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't drink or smoke, I exercise about 5-6 hours a week.
But I live in America.
I'm probably going to get shot to death at a crowded gathering or get pancaked by a tired truck driver on the highway
 
Outlawtsar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Queen - Who Wants To Live Forever (Official Video)
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Somehow, (Sir) Brian May (CBE) managed not to set his hair on fire with all those candles.

dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Colonel_Angus: (75% of all health costs in the US go toward treating issues that can be avoided with better lifestyle choices)


I'm gonna need to see a citation or two on that one.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Except you still won't live forever even if you do quit all those things.


Eat right, stay fit, die anyway.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Princess of the Universe, obviously.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dbirchall: Somehow, (Sir) Brian May (CBE) managed not to set his hair on fire with all those candles.

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: C. Wait a few years, until longevity-oriented gene therapies can be developed. Realistically human lifespans may be effectively unlimited as soon as we can solve telomere shortening.

We know there are species that are effectively immortal (lobsters come to mind, IIRC) outside of external causes. So there is a biological basis for hope there.


That sounds awful.

Ever see those news stories about people turning older than 100? A good amount of the time, they're stuck in an old folks home,  barely physically capable of speaking or moving, but cognizant to know that nearly all the friends they had in their younger years and most of their loved ones are gone, and they rarely ever see the loved ones they have left.

I think that kind of loneliness is a fate worse than death, so why hope for an extra 20-30 years of it?

Improving your health is great, but people who think they're going to make it out of life alive are farking delusional.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't smoke and never have any fun.

I'll settle for living 2/3 of forever. Cheers!
 
khatores
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you eat better food and exercise, you'll feel much better too. The interesting thing about food is that your tastes can adapt.

Back in the late 90s I stopped drinking soda of all kinds. Within several years I wasn't able to drink it again because it just tastes like a syrupy mess. I never really liked fast food so I don't eat anything from Burger King, McDonald's, etc. I've never been able to even handle the smell...it's repulsive.

I eat ice cream but very irregularly (like once every 2-3 months) but only socially. Same goes for pretty much any other dessert type thing. I might drink wine or a vodka margarita or two a week but heavy drinking and dark liquor (which contains more carcinogens) is only socially.

On a daily basis I'll eat a box of salad straight out of the box, a cup or two of Suja, some oatmeal, some (unsalted) peanuts and a gallon of water. I get those bags of broccoli/carrots/cauliflower and usually eat half a bag a day. Sometimes I get Brussels sprouts which I've always liked.

Then maybe a few eggs, a chicken or beef burrito or fish, beans, rice, etc.

I usually totally hold the salt; if it's too bland, use pepper instead. Pepper is better for you and won't kill you.

If you think any of this tastes terrible, just try easing into it by mixing It with something else and then gradually removing that thing. Over time your tastes will adapt and you'll feel a lot better without all the sugar and salt.

Also, hit the gym once a day.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: Colonel_Angus: (75% of all health costs in the US go toward treating issues that can be avoided with better lifestyle choices)

I'm gonna need to see a citation or two on that one.


This should get you started.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Everybody dies. Some, sooner, rather than later."

-- Bob Odenkirk
 
moulderx1 [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: I don't drink or smoke, I exercise about 5-6 hours a week.
But I live in America.
I'm probably going to get shot to death at a crowded gathering or get pancaked by a tired truck driver on the highway


Luxury

I don't smoke and rarely drink, but my gym is located in an area where 3 or 4 times a month experiences Code Orange Air Quality Action Days. *cough*
Ishouldchangegyms.jpeg
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Colonel_Angus: Yes, we've known this for at least the last 50 years.  Most people don't care.  Idiots (like subby and the typical participant in threads like this one, some of whom are already here) phrase it as "living longer" and "living forever."

It's not about that.  It's about living better.  Living a life without debilitating health issues.  Living a life without stacks of medical bills, most of which can be avoided if you care enough about your own health (75% of all health costs in the US go toward treating issues that can be avoided with better lifestyle choices).  We'll whine and cry about how unfair our for-profit healthcare system is, all while making day-to-day choices that almost ensure we'll fall into its clutches.

And we wonder why we have an environmental catastrophe that's bulldozing its way to us at an ever-increasing speed.  We don't give a flying f*ck about our own health, whether we live or die, whether we prosper or suffer.  Why the hell would we care about the health of the planet?


The checkout girl at Whole Foods is totes gonna tickle your pickle, you ecowarrior, you.
 
Buggs
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media.pitchfork.comView Full Size
 
fredirc
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Joke's on you, subby, I already don't have any fun!
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
futurelawyer.typepad.comView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Except you still won't live forever even if you do quit all those things.


Depends on your current age. Life expectancy is increasing and there's a lot of research into how to reverse aging in cells. Some of it has been fairly successful.

The thinking is, if you can make it another 20-30 years in good shape, you might be able to take advantage of technology which lengthens your lifespan more, but with a good quality of life. And more...and more.

Until you're like 140 or something but feel middle aged. Maybe things can be improved from there.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

khatores: Depends on your current age. Life expectancy is increasing and there's a lot of research into how to reverse aging in cells. Some of it has been fairly successful


What about mental decline though? That's the scary stuff.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The problem with living forever, is that it opens the concept of working forever.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stoli n coke: Somaticasual: C. Wait a few years, until longevity-oriented gene therapies can be developed. Realistically human lifespans may be effectively unlimited as soon as we can solve telomere shortening.

We know there are species that are effectively immortal (lobsters come to mind, IIRC) outside of external causes. So there is a biological basis for hope there.

That sounds awful.

Ever see those news stories about people turning older than 100? A good amount of the time, they're stuck in an old folks home,  barely physically capable of speaking or moving, but cognizant to know that nearly all the friends they had in their younger years and most of their loved ones are gone, and they rarely ever see the loved ones they have left.

I think that kind of loneliness is a fate worse than death, so why hope for an extra 20-30 years of it?

Improving your health is great, but people who think they're going to make it out of life alive are farking delusional.


Admittedly, you'd hope the gene therapy would replace the aging cells with basically "fresh" new cell development. So hopefully the therapy would avoid some of the worst effects of aging.

Honestly the worst side effect may be a population boom that never stops. I honestly think that to get the gene therapy, people would need to be sterilized. Make it an either-or choice : Babies or Longevity*.

*Protests are expected.
 
