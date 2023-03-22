 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Cops say this case has ALWAYS been a homicide investigation. Then they admit that they had to wait until Alex Murdaugh was convicted of murder so he couldn't influence the investigation, and besides the GoFundMe will pay for the autopsy now, sweet   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Eunice's Social Calendar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
affair cover up...i'm calling it...poor kid murdered to keep rich asshole kids family rep and dad is all over it...something extra shiatty like this given the horrid show it's been so far...something to explain actively defending your dad
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brother and his wife live in relatively close quarters to this, I guess. And his wife has semi well to do parents who were in a social circle that had some Venn Diagram crossover bullshiat with the Murdaugh family.

So when we got together for this past Christmas, the wife was like, 'y'all following the famous murder because wow, he's so guilty and we all know it.'
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There should be two focuses on this case.  The first focus should of course be on who killed Stephen Smith and who was involved.

The second prong of the investigation should focus on the cover up.  Guys like Murdough don't detour investigations because the cops think they are out of their league.  They do so because people among the police and the local government are using their influence out to help their body in exchange for favors.  There are a whole lot of people who should be going to prison is what I am saying.  

There will be those who will say we shouldn't investigate because it will tear the community apart.  Those are the people you should start investigating first.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eunice's Social Calendar: affair cover up...i'm calling it...poor kid murdered to keep rich asshole kids family rep and dad is all over it...something extra shiatty like this given the horrid show it's been so far...something to explain actively defending your dad


I had a similar thought except that it feels to me that Alex Murdaughed him because they were lovers and were found out. He Murdaughed his wife and kid to further cover it up and hey, bonus insurance payout.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SLED also said they were waiting until the Murdaugh trial was over before announcing the news out of concern that witnesses would be less forthcoming under the "Murdaugh sphere of influence," Bland said.

Yep. These small towns/counties run by small-town mafias need to be cleaned out by any means necessary.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was always a cover-up. Even on the day of the body being found the Murdoughs were on the scene using their credentials and connections with local and state law enforcement to disturb evidence and the crime scene.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: There should be two focuses on this case.  The first focus should of course be on who killed Stephen Smith and who was involved.

The second prong of the investigation should focus on the cover up.  Guys like Murdough don't detour investigations because the cops think they are out of their league.  They do so because people among the police and the local government are using their influence out to help their body in exchange for favors.  There are a whole lot of people who should be going to prison is what I am saying.  

There will be those who will say we shouldn't investigate because it will tear the community apart.  Those are the people you should start investigating first.


Small southern town where only one family controls the wealth? The answer to that is "by all means necessary".

There wouldn't be an LEO within 5 counties willing to go near that mess.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: Eunice's Social Calendar: affair cover up...i'm calling it...poor kid murdered to keep rich asshole kids family rep and dad is all over it...something extra shiatty like this given the horrid show it's been so far...something to explain actively defending your dad

I had a similar thought except that it feels to me that Alex Murdaughed him because they were lovers and were found out. He Murdaughed his wife and kid to further cover it up and hey, bonus insurance payout.


Too much thinking. He was walking along and they smacked him with a bat out the window. Probably didn't even mean to kill him, just farking around and misjudged. Doubt it was premeditated. They might not even have known who it was.
 
Broktun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alex is going to take the fall for Buster.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every once in awhile, something reminds me that Roadhouse could've been a documentary.
 
Eunice's Social Calendar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: Eunice's Social Calendar: affair cover up...i'm calling it...poor kid murdered to keep rich asshole kids family rep and dad is all over it...something extra shiatty like this given the horrid show it's been so far...something to explain actively defending your dad

I had a similar thought except that it feels to me that Alex Murdaughed him because they were lovers and were found out. He Murdaughed his wife and kid to further cover it up and hey, bonus insurance payout.


Now how did I not get to that...nice!  I had the similar affair angle I was trying to run with up there if it wasn't obvious...i was thinking buster as the lover - and I was going to go further except now I feel kind of gross...investing way too much in this...i hate too that this is all even plausible...we all must really be experiencing our own personal timelines that are only connected by our physical presence because some folks sense of ok is really weird...anyway, btw...big fan of your ancestor...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Broktun: Alex is going to take the fall for Buster.


considering it was rumored one of the Murdaugh's adult children were his lover, it wouldn't shock me at all.
 
Walker [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
*cough* bullshit *cough*
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Look at the pics... quite evident that the smith kid was major gay...  a bottom for Buster....  Dad knew it., the whole family knew it, which is why they were killed... no evidence or witnesses against Buster... dig the kid up and find the DNA evidence...
 
philodough
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: My brother and his wife live in relatively close quarters to this, I guess. And his wife has semi well to do parents who were in a social circle that had some Venn Diagram crossover bullshiat with the Murdaugh family.

So when we got together for this past Christmas, the wife was like, 'y'all following the famous murder because wow, he's so guilty and we all know it.'


Wow. Seriously. I can imagine their reaction, as every other day a new crime or new death seems to roll outta this family's circle

Like holy shiat

How many bodies surround this family???

Because holy shiat.

And old gramps Murdaugh probably drove himself into a moving train.
Or did he?
Because not only did his son then inherit the lions share, he also sued the railroad for 100,000 - quite a tidy settlement in 1940s money. 

I honestly wonder how many bodies lie in the wake of this generational mini-kingship.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Poor kid was executed and dumped on the road for the crime of being gay:

A detailed timeline of the events immediately following Smith's death done by FITSnews revealed that authorities initially believed Smith had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. South Carolina Highway Patrol officers stated that "there was a possible gunshot wound to the victim's head" and that the "death appeared to be a homicide."

Smith's case file stated that, at the scene of the incident, Hampton County Coroner Ernie Washington referred to Smith's head wound as a "gunshot wound," pointed to the bullet's entry point and referred to the death as a homicide. The deputy coroner present, Kelly Greene, also verbally affirmed that it was a homicide to the SCHP officers present.

In August 2015, Coroner Ernie Washington - who was present on the scene when Smith's body was found - told lead investigator Todd Proctor that he did not agree with the autopsy findings, according to FITSnews. Proctor's case notes from the conversation detailed that Washington said "he does not agree with the pathologist that the victim was struck by a motor vehicle."

Proctor, who no longer works for the SCHP, later echoed similar doubts about the hit-and-run to Fox News in June 2021.

"Nothing about this case from the very beginning pointed towards it being a hit and run," Proctor said.
He continued: "As any investigator, you go off of the evidence - there was no evidence that pointed towards this being a hit and run, or a vehicle even being involved in it. It looked like it was more staged. Like possibly the body had been placed in the roadway."

https://people.com/crime/all-about-stephen-smith-mysterious-death/
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Broktun: Alex is going to take the fall for Buster.


Unless Busters DNA is um ahh... Found in places.
 
stuffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Only way to convict the rich of murder, is if they kill other rich.
 
philodough
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Walker: Poor kid was executed and dumped on the road for the crime of being gay:

A detailed timeline of the events immediately following Smith's death done by FITSnews revealed that authorities initially believed Smith had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. South Carolina Highway Patrol officers stated that "there was a possible gunshot wound to the victim's head" and that the "death appeared to be a homicide."

Smith's case file stated that, at the scene of the incident, Hampton County Coroner Ernie Washington referred to Smith's head wound as a "gunshot wound," pointed to the bullet's entry point and referred to the death as a homicide. The deputy coroner present, Kelly Greene, also verbally affirmed that it was a homicide to the SCHP officers present.

In August 2015, Coroner Ernie Washington - who was present on the scene when Smith's body was found - told lead investigator Todd Proctor that he did not agree with the autopsy findings, according to FITSnews. Proctor's case notes from the conversation detailed that Washington said "he does not agree with the pathologist that the victim was struck by a motor vehicle."

Proctor, who no longer works for the SCHP, later echoed similar doubts about the hit-and-run to Fox News in June 2021.

"Nothing about this case from the very beginning pointed towards it being a hit and run," Proctor said.
He continued: "As any investigator, you go off of the evidence - there was no evidence that pointed towards this being a hit and run, or a vehicle even being involved in it. It looked like it was more staged. Like possibly the body had been placed in the roadway."

https://people.com/crime/all-about-stephen-smith-mysterious-death/


And if an autopsy finds a bullet in that poor kid's brain, we'll be left wondering if it's a match to any of the 12 firearms John Marvin and Buster removed from Moselle after Mags and Paul were shot.

The only reason we know those two removed 12 firearms from a crime scene in the midst of a murder investigation is because some random dude was flying a drone over the Moselle property at the time.

So far the cops have said f*ck-all about those guns just walking away.
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: There will be those who will say we shouldn't investigate because it will tear the community apart.  Those are the people you should start investigating first.


"But if you arrest all the corrupt people involved in the cover-up, there won't be anything left of our town!"
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Eric Bland said Monday they have no knowledge that Buster Murdaugh was involved in any way in Smith's death.
"As we sit here today, Buster is a victim. He lost a mother, a brother, and now his father's in jail. Buster, as we know, has nothing to do with this," Bland said.

Ya, we'll let's ask the seal that bit off Buster's hand what he thinks of Buster's culpability in his classmate's death

I suspect Murdaugh runs in the family!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
shiat!!
 
