(Fox News)   Utah has a new state flag. Officials stringently insist it looks nothing like the Michelin Man bending over and dropping a star-shaped turd   (foxnews.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A beehive? Weak. The should have gone with something that really captures the Utah feeling of 'keeping it all in the family'. Something like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Great separation of church and state there, Lou.
 
Two16
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Get rid of the symbol in the middle and just leave the tri colors
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Great separation of church and state there, Lou.


Because Utah has always been a steadfast adherent to that particular concept.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
sltrib.comView Full Size

https://www.sltrib.com/news/politics/2023/03/21/breaking-utah-has-new-state-flag/

Friends don't share Fox News links
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hive mind.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's no Maryland flag.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If that's what you see when you look at that flag, I'd have to say the problem is you, subby.
 
eKonk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: A beehive? Weak. The should have gone with something that really captures the Utah feeling of 'keeping it all in the family'. Something like this:
[Fark user image 850x850]


Needs a caption: "Don't worry! It's his sister!"
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Beats the seal on the sheet they had before.   At least it's not Pocatello...

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: HailRobonia: Great separation of church and state there, Lou.

Because Utah has always been a steadfast adherent to that particular concept.


It was a long process. They started by merging cult and territory and went from there.

But you gotta give them props for success, they're really the last big religion that slipped in before science froze the growth of new mega superstitions.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Forget it, Jake, he's on a roll...
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm surprised they didn't go with a theme that's more appropriately captures the State's rich history, influence and special contributions to American culture: Dixieland Jazz.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
https://www.ted.com/talks/roman_mars_why_city_flags_may_be_the_worst_designed_thing_you_ve_never_noticed?language=en
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fw: Fw: Fw: Fw: Fw:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

eKonk: Private_Citizen: A beehive? Weak. The should have gone with something that really captures the Utah feeling of 'keeping it all in the family'. Something like this:
[Fark user image 850x850]

Needs a caption: "Don't worry! It's his sister!"


Like this preferably.

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Virginia still has the best state flag. As far as I know, it's the only official flag with a boob on it.
 
tuxq
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Could be worse
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Utahn here. Leave it to our senile Mormon cowpoke legislators to choose a design that ugly.

And speaking of ugly, Cox also signed GOPer bills to discourage any private land from being put into public conservation status - and allow a year-round hunting, and trapping, season on mountain lions, with no specialized permits or 'bag limit,' because two scumbag ranchers snuck that into House and Senate omnibus legislation at last minute, avoiding an scrutiny.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

rnatalie: https://www.ted.com/talks/roman_mars_why_city_flags_may_be_the_worst_designed_thing_you_ve_never_noticed?language=en


City flags is one of the few things St. Louis doesn't suck at these days.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


/MLS soccer is another one apparently
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
See, I was about to say that 'well duh, this one looks so much better than the standard 'vomit of symbols and text on a solid background'  but then I, for some reason unknown to me, felt compelled to read the comments.  Maybe they're just trolling, but also maybe not.  Some people just have this reflexive hatred of even minor, ultimately almost inconsequential change:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Virginia still has the best state flag. As far as I know, it's the only official flag with a boob on it.


New Jersey state flag for the win.  It includes a severed horse head.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Virginia still has the best state flag. As far as I know, it's the only official flag with a boob on it.


Oregon's is double-sided and has a beaver on it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

In case anybody's interested, the bees in Christian mythology are inventions of European scribes with no historical accuracy. Surprise!

https://www.saltlakemagazine.com/behind-the-beehive/
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: See, I was about to say that 'well duh, this one looks so much better than the standard 'vomit of symbols and text on a solid background'  but then I, for some reason unknown to me, felt compelled to read the comments.  Maybe they're just trolling, but also maybe not.  Some people just have this reflexive hatred of even minor, ultimately almost inconsequential change:

[Fark user image image 654x168]


And by "problems that really matter" I'm sure the "proudconservative" is referring to some stupid culture war BS.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: See, I was about to say that 'well duh, this one looks so much better than the standard 'vomit of symbols and text on a solid background'  but then I, for some reason unknown to me, felt compelled to read the comments.  Maybe they're just trolling, but also maybe not.  Some people just have this reflexive hatred of even minor, ultimately almost inconsequential change:

[Fark user image image 654x168]


Conservatives hate anything new.

Tune in to Rick Romero to find out more at 11:00
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Damn beehives on everything in Utah:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I've seen this movie before...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

meat0918: Madman drummers bummers: Virginia still has the best state flag. As far as I know, it's the only official flag with a boob on it.

Oregon's is double-sided and has a beaver on it.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

That's a penis
 
TheOtherPrefect42
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 425x667]
In case anybody's interested, the bees in Christian mythology are inventions of European scribes with no historical accuracy. Surprise!

https://www.saltlakemagazine.com/behind-the-beehive/


That's odd because archeologists have found apiaries from about 900 BCE in that region

Now is much of what is translated as honey refer to date sugar syrup, it would seem so.

But bees were definitely farmed I the region.
 
meshnoob
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fissile: Madman drummers bummers: Virginia still has the best state flag. As far as I know, it's the only official flag with a boob on it.

New Jersey state flag for the win.  It includes a severed horse head.

[Fark user image image 800x480]


Those plows are for burying the bodies in the meadowlands, yeah?
 
nytmare
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: Damn beehives on everything in Utah:
[Fark user image 275x183]
[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 318x159]


I guess it's better than an image of a specific rock in the middle of nowhere which no longer exists.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Walker: Damn beehives on everything in Utah:
[Fark user image 275x183]
[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 318x159]


It's a Mormon symbol.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Walker: Damn beehives on everything in Utah:
[Fark user image image 275x183]
[Fark user image image 850x637]
[Fark user image image 318x159]


That last image made me think of the Fallout game series.
 
Fissile
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Fissile: Madman drummers bummers: Virginia still has the best state flag. As far as I know, it's the only official flag with a boob on it.

New Jersey state flag for the win.  It includes a severed horse head.

[Fark user image image 800x480]

Those plows are for burying the bodies in the meadowlands, yeah?


That's how they did it back in 1776, they use backhoes now.  They keep the plows because tradition, yanno?
 
