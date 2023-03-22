 Skip to content
(NPR)   Everything you need to know about Jack Daniels: They're worried that their brand will be harmed by the fact that there's a dog toy out there called "Bad Spaniels." Hey, but enjoy your "whiskey"   (npr.org) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad Daniels...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Jack Daniel's? The Coke mixer?

Pure garbage.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you don't enforce your copyright, you lose the right to do so. Letting it slide for some small business invites more infringement.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Jack Daniel's? The Coke mixer?

Pure garbage.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Iowan73: If you don't enforce your copyright, you lose the right to do so. Letting it slide for some small business invites more infringement.


Totally fair point, but this seems like overkill.

Do they go after stuff like this, too?

tse4.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Iowan73: If you don't enforce your copyright, you lose the right to do so. Letting it slide for some small business invites more infringement.


This is more trademark protection, but the point stands.

/ Their higher end products aren't terrible
// But I'd rather source my stuff from further north
/// Slashies
 
Iowan73
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Iowan73: If you don't enforce your copyright, you lose the right to do so. Letting it slide for some small business invites more infringement.

Totally fair point, but this seems like overkill.

Do they go after stuff like this, too?

[tse4.mm.bing.net image 474x474]


They should.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You know that your product is an excellent product when no one wants to drink it straight up........................
 
dennysgod
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Evan William's still OK?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Evan William's still OK?


*HURRRK*

*HORK*

Why would you say such a VILE slur?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Iowan73: If you don't enforce your copyright, you lose the right to do so. Letting it slide for some small business invites more infringement.

This is more trademark protection, but the point stands.

/ Their higher end products aren't terrible
// But I'd rather source my stuff from further north
/// Slashies


Not really.  Trademark only covers the commercial space you are in.  Ford can't trademark FORD for frozen peas, for instance.  Unless Jack Daniels is producing hooch for pooches, there is no conflict.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Evan William's still OK?


Right?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Evan William's still OK?


And george dickel
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just ordered one for our dogs.

/JD can have a seat over next to Ms. Streisand.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What were those trading cards we had as kids with all the parody ads on them?

I think it was the same publisher who made the Garbage Pail Kids, but these were products.

I remember "Crust" toothpaste and "Vomit" cleanser.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Jack Daniel's likes its customers even more, and doesn't want them confused or associating its fine whiskey with dog poop.

No worries, I don't think people would confuse Jack Daniels with dog poop.  More like swampy, brackish water.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Local supplier of portable toilets:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Always wonder if they've been challenged by HD.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What would that stuff taste like if they didn't filter it through a bag of kingsford match light before bottling?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Assuming the dog toy isn't covered in mold, I think they'll lose their case.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

serfdood: Jack Daniel's likes its customers even more, and doesn't want them confused or associating its fine whiskey with dog poop.

No worries, I don't think people would confuse Jack Daniels with dog poop.  More like swampy, brackish water. Dog piss, maybe but not dog poop.


ftfy
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: dennysgod: Evan William's still OK?

*HURRRK*

*HORK*

Why would you say such a VILE slur?


Username don't  fit
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: w


Wacky Packages.

I remember it well. Bought a pack once and got my ass beat for spending money on something stupid.

childhood is over rated.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Meh, was never a JD fan. If I needed a quick, $25 bottle of whiskey I'm grabbing Wild Turkey. Heck I think I like some varieties of Jim Beam more than Jack Daniels. I've always thought it's either very overrated, or my palette just doesn't gel with it.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Since the article did not bother to include a picture
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: brainlordmesomorph: w

Wacky Packages.

I remember it well. Bought a pack once and got my ass beat for spending money on something stupid.

childhood is over rated.


MAD magazine did it years before them. An unmolested sheet of those from the late 60s is quite valuable.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: Local supplier of portable toilets:
[Fark user image 400x400]

[Fark user image 183x275]
Always wonder if they've been challenged by HD.


HD is often cool with these kinds of businesses, especially if they can tie it into store sales.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
On Wednesday, Jack's lawyer will tell the Supreme Court that the toy infringes on its trademark, confuses consumers...

They do have s point here.  Drunk people are easily confused.
 
firefly212
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/tennessee-jack-daniels-whiskey-fungus-b2290403.html

They spend more effort going after dog toys than they do on not killing their neighbors.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 200x621]

Since the article did not bother to include a picture


Initially I was like "What? I didn't even think of Jack Daniels until you said it".

Now... this is definitely infringement.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wouldn't want to dilute your product's brand name eh, 80 proof Jack Daniels?
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: What were those trading cards we had as kids with all the parody ads on them?

I think it was the same publisher who made the Garbage Pail Kids, but these were products.

I remember "Crust" toothpaste and "Vomit" cleanser.


Wacky Packs!  Loved them.   Had a headroom door covered in them.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 200x621]

Since the article did not bother to include a picture


I can see their point. I went to the store the other day to get some Jack and bought this by mistake.
They're right next to each other on the shelf and look virtually identical so it's very confusing!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Lot of repeats today...
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Meh, was never a JD fan. If I needed a quick, $25 bottle of whiskey I'm grabbing Wild Turkey. Heck I think I like some varieties of Jim Beam more than Jack Daniels. I've always thought it's either very overrated, or my palette just doesn't gel with it.


Beam is underrated and a good value, especially if you are drinking straight.

JD is fine as a mixing liquor. It just doesn't hold out well by itself.
 
