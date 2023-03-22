 Skip to content
(Slate)   It's time to start criminally prosecuting abusive bosses. Would there be any left?   (slate.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a difference between being an asshole and a criminal. I think people forget that.

It's like how people always insinuate that Joss Whedon did something terrible to a certain underage actress when the likely fact is that he was just an asshole. (I'm not defending him, just stating a fact.)

/ say asshole one more time
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My boss is great.   Not only a good manager, but he knows his shiat.   Would not want him arrested.
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At will employment has given far too much room to blur the line between bad boss and outright criminal. We really need to adopt some European labor and wage laws.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So I shouldn't wear my "STFU & GBTW" shirt at the office?
 
Nogale
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My boss is a lovely person. Truly. In fact, her response when I disclosed in the interview process that I have a serious chronic medical condition was one of the reasons I decided to take the job.

However, she's a thoroughly incompetent manager.
 
Fereals
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Step one would be to criminally prosecute them for it and cover their crimes on the nightly news.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bostonguy: There is a difference between being an asshole and a criminal. I think people forget that.

It's like how people always insinuate that Joss Whedon did something terrible to a certain underage actress when the likely fact is that he was just an asshole. (I'm not defending him, just stating a fact.)

/ say asshole one more time


We have continuing education for our company and one of them, a couple years ago, pointed out abusive language is not grounds for discipline. Which is great because whenever someone comes to me with something "emergent" because their own procrastination, I like to say a lot of not so nice things until I feel better/ashamed and the emotional phase wanes. I eventually do it, but it's a proven cycle that works well for me. Don't mess with success.

/I think my cortisol/endocrine system might be off.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've had some bad bosses, including some who were were eventually prosecuted. And I've had some good bosses.

It's tricky to nudge a boss into a criminal investigation. If it doesn't happen just right, you're the one out of a job (and forget references). Essentially, there's no reward for doing the right thing, but there's a huge penalty if you fail while trying. It's especially perilous when you're financially struggling in a low-paying position, to begin with.

Whistleblower programs need to be improved, substantially, if there's any real appetite to root out bad actors. Most Federal whistleblower programs dangle a "maybe we'll cut you in, several years from now" type reward that's discretionary (like, they can simply decide not to reward the whistleblower for arbitrary reasons).
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My boss is great! One of the most hands off supervisors I have ever had. Only inserts himself when absolutely necessary and has the back of the people he supervises. Most of the people I work with would run through a wall of fire for that guy.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The problem is that not enough of bosses' conduct is considered criminal.

For example, hiring undocumented workers at sub-minimum wages gets you a slap on the wrist fine (which usually the penalty is less than the benefits of doing so, so it becomes a cost of doing business) instead of jail time. If we convicted employers and jailed them for hiring undocumented workers, more jobs would open up and wages would rise (since employers would be forced to pay more to be able to attract workers who are documented).
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How about we start by arresting Bobby Kotick?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you prosecuted all the criminally abusive bosses would there be any left?... yes.  Criminally abusive people own companies and have employees.  Not all abusive people go to jail or lose their business.
Criminally abusive bosses work for corporations and have contracts and some criminally abusive bosses generate corporate revenue and improve margins by being abusive.  These things will never go away.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Imagine a world in which workers aren't cheated by their employers, no construction worker dies in a dangerous trench, and kids aren't working in factories. A world in which all employers pay their fair share for critical safety net programs like unemployment insurance, and honest companies aren't stuck competing with bottom-feeders that break every law. We're a long way from this world. Prosecution alone won't get us there, but district attorneys can play a big part in making sure the world we do have has fewer lawless employers.


*Big jerk off motion*

What MEANT to say is imagine a world without lawyers. If we enforced the laws already on the books, we would need fewer laws, not more lawyers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
After a work career with probably 20 bosses, 3 of them jump to mind as good.

Fark the sociopaths-rise-to-the-top capitalism.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
First stop linking healthcare to continued employment. Then watch as people don't feel forced to endure such bullshiat.

/and also prosecute abusive people
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fereals: Step one would be to criminally prosecute them for it and cover their crimes on the nightly news.

[Fark user image image 850x606]


I came in to note this very thing, and post that same graphic.

Wage theft dwarfs all other forms of theft. Employers are stealing more from their employees then all the muggings, break ins, car thefts, shoplifting, and etc. all put together. By like 3 times.

And your corporate news sources talk incessantly about one and hardly ever about the other. This is by design.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Imagine a world in which workers aren't cheated by their employers, no construction worker dies in a dangerous trench, and kids aren't working in factories. A world in which all employers pay their fair share for critical safety net programs like unemployment insurance, and honest companies aren't stuck competing with bottom-feeders that break every law. We're a long way from this world. Prosecution alone won't get us there, but district attorneys can play a big part in making sure the world we do have has fewer lawless employers.


*Big jerk off motion*

What MEANT to say is imagine a world without lawyers. If we enforced the laws already on the books, we would need fewer laws, not more lawyers.


[Fark user image image 425x306]


if people who are naturally abusive didn't find themselves in a position where they are enabled to abuse others...

If we had interests other than profit in mind and didn't resort to dangerous working conditions...

we wouldn't even have to define things like harrassment or assault or safety limits.
 
jimjays
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rent Party: My boss is great.   Not only a good manager, but he knows his shiat.   Would not want him arrested.


You can always tell wo is posting from work.
 
groppet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My boss now is great, most days I don't even see him because he will only come see what is going on if it is messed up. The boss before him was a cop in the navy and she acted like it. Everyone that worked here was a suspect and she tried to play good cop bad cop with us trying to rat on each other. She would lie and say someone said this about me to give up dirt on something they did. We figured that out pretty fast and when she would leave for the night would share stories about her like what she said to each of us. She also gutted our dept so much it took years for us to recover from that much loss of talent.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bad bosses are a spectrum. I've only had one that physically endangered me by his choices. But I can think of a bunch that shorted me in paychecks.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wouldn't want my worst boss caught up in the legal system. He was fired for being a bad boss, that's punishment enough plus I win, but I wouldn't want to see him in jail.

I've worked in toxic, stressful environments, too. Just leave. Trust me, just leave. You're too valuable to waste your time in such places. Don't put up with it. Walk out the door. Yeah it will be scary but only at first and then life will go on.

It's the same advice you give to an abused domestic partner. Leave. "But I can't!" But you must for your mental health. Find a way. Don't be someone's kicked dog.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I had a boss who knew when to say the quiet part to me and me alone, and gaslight all our bosses and connections if I had an issue.

He had a rage factor that, for years, he only turned it on to me.

Then, he went into rage mode while sending an all-employees reply when someone had a question about a "needs to be done now/I'm not explaining it, just do it" project/mandate.

When our supervisor called me, I thought I was going to be fired as the scapegoat, because he could and have done that in the past.

My shock and celebration when I learned he was let go, and could I pick up all his duties ASAP to keep things going, since I was the only person who knew his duties.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ah yes farkers, by far the best source for financial and professional advice on the planet.
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Summary expropriation and execution is the way. The vast majority of workers can self-manage without bosses. We have the technology. Some nerd company already replaced their CEO w/an AI chatbot. No gods, no masters. Just a talking spreadsheet.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As a job creator, I feel it's OK when I occasionally take one or two out.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bostonguy: There is a difference between being an asshole and a criminal. I think people forget that.

It's like how people always insinuate that Joss Whedon did something terrible to a certain underage actress when the likely fact is that he was just an asshole. (I'm not defending him, just stating a fact.)

/ say asshole one more time


Needing to sign a contract that prohibits you from ever being alone with an attractive underage actress you previously cornered all alone isn't exactly a good look and sounds very much like he did in fact try to get down her underage pants

I'm fine with Joss Whedon being cancelled. And I'm fine with him staying cancelled

I haven't seen anyone that's been cancelled who I have had any sympathy for, each one of them has been shown to have been a real piece of shiat

... now when the fark is Bill Murray going to be gone? Frankly that guy is a vile piece of shiat and I'd be fine with never seeing his smarmy, misogynistic mug in a movie or tv show again
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Ah yes farkers, by far the best source for financial and professional advice on the planet.


Found the corporate cocksucker who thinks rich=smart. Say hi to Elon's taint the next time you're groveling for the rich in public!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've been very lucky with my bosses both former and current. It's people in other management roles that I don't agree with.

I've only had one boss that was a criminal.  Bernie Ebbers from MCI/WorldCom.

If anyone remembers that fiasco, he was the CEO that took the profit numbers and increased them to make the company look better to the investors.

I was the guy that that sent him numbers from my department and he fudged them before going to the board/investors.

It was odd getting a call from the CFO's office one day...

Mr Harris: Stek, can you send me the original spreadsheet with your department's numbers? I want to compare them to another document I received.
Me: Ok, just sent via email.
Mr Harris: How accurate are your numbers?
Me: I run them once a month by automated script and then I re-count manually. It's fairly accurate. Why?
Mr Harris: Ok, thanks. We'll be in touch.

It was then and there, I knew something was up.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bad bosses are a sign of bad ownership.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: bostonguy: It's like how people always insinuate that Joss Whedon did something terrible to a certain underage actress when the likely fact is that he was just an asshole. (I'm not defending him, just stating a fact.)

Needing to sign a contract that prohibits you from ever being alone with an attractive underage actress you previously cornered all alone isn't exactly a good look and sounds very much like he did in fact try to get down her underage pants


Whedon never signed any contract like that.

As best we know, there were a general understanding among the cast of the show that he was not to be left alone with the (underage) actress in question. Many people have said that he was an asshole but no one has said he's a sexual harasser. So he was likely just as asshole to the kid, and everyone else didn't want to see that happen again.

... now when the fark is Bill Murray going to be gone? Frankly that guy is a vile piece of shiat and I'd be fine with never seeing his smarmy, misogynistic mug in a movie or tv show again

Now that is news to me. What did he do?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

lostsatellite: Summary expropriation and execution is the way. The vast majority of workers can self-manage without bosses. We have the technology. Some nerd company already replaced their CEO w/an AI chatbot. No gods, no masters. Just a talking spreadsheet.


Maybe you can, but the majority of people simply can not self mange effectively

Just as most people aren't good at self-learning, the majority of people need to be lead, guided and instructed

In your example, a team of developers or any group of individual collaborators will inevitably elect a leader to manage them, either through deliberate process or by simple herd mentality, someone will be picked or will simply assume that role

And that's your failure right there. You ignore human nature itself and assume that you and others are somehow better than human. But you're not any better or worse than "human", you just fail to understand your own nature
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bostonguy: The Exit Stencilist: bostonguy: It's like how people always insinuate that Joss Whedon did something terrible to a certain underage actress when the likely fact is that he was just an asshole. (I'm not defending him, just stating a fact.)

Needing to sign a contract that prohibits you from ever being alone with an attractive underage actress you previously cornered all alone isn't exactly a good look and sounds very much like he did in fact try to get down her underage pants

Whedon never signed any contract like that.

As best we know, there were a general understanding among the cast of the show that he was not to be left alone with the (underage) actress in question. Many people have said that he was an asshole but no one has said he's a sexual harasser. So he was likely just as asshole to the kid, and everyone else didn't want to see that happen again.

... now when the fark is Bill Murray going to be gone? Frankly that guy is a vile piece of shiat and I'd be fine with never seeing his smarmy, misogynistic mug in a movie or tv show again

Now that is news to me. What did he do?


Bill Murray has always been a difficult and somewhat belligerent dick.
 
GORDON
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Boss: hey, stop being late for your shift.

Lots of young people: that's abuse!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GORDON: Boss: hey, stop being late for your shift.

Lots of young people: that's abuse!


STFU, that's not what's being discussed here.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fereals: Step one would be to criminally prosecute them for it and cover their crimes on the nightly news.

[Fark user image 850x606]


Smoke breaks
Stationary that makes its way home
Time lost to farking around on your phone
Friends punching in for you
Under reporting of tips to tax agency
... all strangely absent.
/cmon, don't take the above too seriously.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Had a bad boss who was boinking my supervisor.
on a visit, he went to the restroom but left his important binder near my workstation.
I went through it and found the most important looking document he had and then shredded it.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bostonguy: The Exit Stencilist: bostonguy: It's like how people always insinuate that Joss Whedon did something terrible to a certain underage actress when the likely fact is that he was just an asshole. (I'm not defending him, just stating a fact.)

Needing to sign a contract that prohibits you from ever being alone with an attractive underage actress you previously cornered all alone isn't exactly a good look and sounds very much like he did in fact try to get down her underage pants

Whedon never signed any contract like that.

As best we know, there were a general understanding among the cast of the show that he was not to be left alone with the (underage) actress in question. Many people have said that he was an asshole but no one has said he's a sexual harasser. So he was likely just as asshole to the kid, and everyone else didn't want to see that happen again.

... now when the fark is Bill Murray going to be gone? Frankly that guy is a vile piece of shiat and I'd be fine with never seeing his smarmy, misogynistic mug in a movie or tv show again

Now that is news to me. What did he do?


No. Not according to Trachtenberg

"Thank you @sarahmgellar for saying this. I am brave enough now as a 35 year old woman....To repost this. Because. This must. Be known. As a teenager. With his not appropriate behavior....Very. Not. Appropriate."

But thanks for doing your bit to ignore sexual abuse and mistreatment of women and other vulnerable people and help cover for abusers

Always good to do your bit for the Bros, right? Because it's Bros before hos right? Did you see how she was dressed? Oh ya. She had it coming

fark back off to the frat house

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/michelle-trachtenberg-says-joss-whedon-was-not-allowed-to-be-alone-with-her-on-buffy-4132256/amp/
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Fereals: Step one would be to criminally prosecute them for it and cover their crimes on the nightly news.

[Fark user image 850x606]

Smoke breaks
Stationary that makes its way home
Time lost to farking around on your phone
Friends punching in for you
Under reporting of tips to tax agency
... all strangely absent.
/cmon, don't take the above too seriously.


** Stationery
 
Trocadero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sitesmithscott: Bad bosses are a sign of bad ownership.


But enough about the Browns/Pirates/Thunder/Canucks...
 
