(NYPost)   New York's upper east side is overwhelmed with sidewalks covered in dog poop. San Francisco plaintively stares in envious silence   (nypost.com) divider line
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Picking up dog shiate.  Finally, a reason for the print edition of the New York Post.
 
h2ogate [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
NSFW
Amsterdam Dogshit Blues
Youtube SVKMNUlAwFo
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Amateurs.

Call me back when you're doing the Melbourne Shuffle around a Minesweeper field of human ejecta
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I didn't know people still lived on the Upper East Side. Are there still a few places that haven't been snatched up by investors?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dog poop is one thing, human turds on the sidewalk is another.

"Is that .... Is that a human turd?"

Yes it is.
 
