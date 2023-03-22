 Skip to content
(Guardian)   If you thought the tale of Bambi's origin with his mother was bad enough, just wait until you hear the actual story involved Nazis   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Film, History, Animal, Deer, Jews, Translation, Felix Salten, University of Minnesota  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's been a tragic lack of ability to smugly "well, actually" anything involving Bambi on the internet, so this is very exciting.
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: There's been a tragic lack of ability to smugly "well, actually" anything involving Bambi on the internet, so this is very exciting.


Things heating up in the Bambi fandom.

/Still think Little Foot's Mom was far more tragic
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was the Nazis' interpretation too: in 1935, both of Salten's Bambi novels were banned and burned by the Nazis, who viewed them as Jewish propaganda.

Soon they'll be banned in the state of Florida as well.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeezus, this article reads like a recipe site "My mother used to make us this dish on Wednesdays. We liked Wednesdays and as we sat as at oak table with brown dishes she would sing us a song which was the fashion at the time. Our belt onions were always fresh and we took great pride in them. . . . "

WTF is the tl;dr?
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walt wasn't fond of Jews, so no shock he gutted the story to take that out.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Young Ones - Bambi
Youtube m4uuasUO1eE
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

In the biography Walt Disney: The Triumph of the American Imagination, Neal Gabler describes how Disney associated with a group of antisemitic members of the Motion Picture Alliance.

Oh I see what you did there...
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sort of. Kind of. The story pre-dated the Nazis by a few years. What it did depict was the general antisemitic attitude of eastern Europe at the time.

Why do you think the Evangelicals are on a book burning kick right now?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's nothing new about transgressive media sending up Bambi.

Bambi vs Godzilla
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Sort of. Kind of. The story pre-dated the Nazis by a few years. What it did depict was the general antisemitic attitude of eastern Europe at the time.

Why do you think the Evangelicals are on a book burning kick right now?


The question is has there ever been a period of time where some group of Christians *wasn't* burning books or persecuting people? I guess maybe when the fascist cult first emerged but I feel like even then they were surrounding themselves with violence.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If Bambi were a real deer, he would have been dead about 75 years now.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Jeezus, this article reads like a recipe site "My mother used to make us this dish on Wednesdays. We liked Wednesdays and as we sat as at oak table with brown dishes she would sing us a song which was the fashion at the time. Our belt onions were always fresh and we took great pride in them. . . . "

WTF is the tl;dr?


itsshanaka.comView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
...Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury...

Who?
 
Muta
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTA: losing his (yes, his) mother.

It was always obvious that Bambi was male.  After his mother was killed and he became an adult, the narrator (was it the owl?) said that Bambi traded in his spots for a pair of antlers.  It was decades later when Bambi's name was appropriated by strippers.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The original medieval German folk tales DO. NOT. F. AROUND.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I have not seen a word salad made like this before and I think it gave me eye cancer reading it.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is my favorite version

New Disney Movie - SNL
Youtube uFJz2IMUeDE
 
Muta
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

khatores: ...Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury...

Who?


Tommy Fury.  He's the guy who gets off getting farked while dressed as a deer.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hey everyone, so I've never seen Bambi. What happens to his mother...?

... OMG SPOILERS
 
Veloram
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Muta: FTA: losing his (yes, his) mother.

It was always obvious that Bambi was male.  After his mother was killed and he became an adult, the narrator (was it the owl?) said that Bambi traded in his spots for a pair of antlers.  It was decades later when Bambi's name was appropriated by strippers.


Bambi is a truncated version of Bambina. It's of Italian origin and was used exclusively for girls. American author Marjorie Benton Cooke wrote a novel in 1914 titled Bambi of which the titular character was female. The Disney film came out in 1942.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Jeezus, this article reads like a recipe site "My mother used to make us this dish on Wednesdays. We liked Wednesdays and as we sat as at oak table with brown dishes she would sing us a song which was the fashion at the time. Our belt onions were always fresh and we took great pride in them. . . . "

WTF is the tl;dr?


TL;DR.

Story was poorly adapted into the movie, was actually a commentary on on persecution of a group of people by another group of people and at the end, the titular character is left all alone.

I actually took the what, seven minutes to RTFA and learned something I did not know before, so I found the time investment well worth it.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The original medieval German folk tales DO. NOT. F. AROUND.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: SpectroBoy: Jeezus, this article reads like a recipe site "My mother used to make us this dish on Wednesdays. We liked Wednesdays and as we sat as at oak table with brown dishes she would sing us a song which was the fashion at the time. Our belt onions were always fresh and we took great pride in them. . . . "

WTF is the tl;dr?

TL;DR.

Story was poorly adapted into the movie, was actually a commentary on on persecution of a group of people by another group of people and at the end, the titular character is left all alone.

I actually took the what, seven minutes to RTFA and learned something I did not know before, so I found the time investment well worth it.


For fun, I put it into an AI to summarize (someone should write a "tl;drGPT" app), but it probably took me seven minutes to first delete all the interstitial advertising copy.
 
Muta
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Veloram: Muta: FTA: losing his (yes, his) mother.

It was always obvious that Bambi was male.  After his mother was killed and he became an adult, the narrator (was it the owl?) said that Bambi traded in his spots for a pair of antlers.  It was decades later when Bambi's name was appropriated by strippers.

Bambi is a truncated version of Bambina. It's of Italian origin and was used exclusively for girls. American author Marjorie Benton Cooke wrote a novel in 1914 titled Bambi of which the titular character was female. The Disney film came out in 1942.


Nice fact but, how is your point relevant to the article?  The "Bambi" in the movie as well as the 1922 novel that the movie was based upon was male.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That puts Bambi Meets Godzilla in a whole new light.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Veloram: Muta: FTA: losing his (yes, his) mother.

It was always obvious that Bambi was male.  After his mother was killed and he became an adult, the narrator (was it the owl?) said that Bambi traded in his spots for a pair of antlers.  It was decades later when Bambi's name was appropriated by strippers.

Bambi is a truncated version of Bambina. It's of Italian origin and was used exclusively for girls. American author Marjorie Benton Cooke wrote a novel in 1914 titled Bambi of which the titular character was female. The Disney film came out in 1942.


Which is just further truth that George Herman "Babe" Ruth was a woman. They called her "The Bambino" and "Babe". I mean, really.
 
Veloram
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Muta: Veloram: Muta: FTA: losing his (yes, his) mother.

It was always obvious that Bambi was male.  After his mother was killed and he became an adult, the narrator (was it the owl?) said that Bambi traded in his spots for a pair of antlers.  It was decades later when Bambi's name was appropriated by strippers.

Bambi is a truncated version of Bambina. It's of Italian origin and was used exclusively for girls. American author Marjorie Benton Cooke wrote a novel in 1914 titled Bambi of which the titular character was female. The Disney film came out in 1942.

Nice fact but, how is your point relevant to the article?  The "Bambi" in the movie as well as the 1922 novel that the movie was based upon was male.


I was responding to you, not the article. See that quote-thing? I'm not talking to the author, I'm talking to you. You see that bolded part right there? You insist that "strippers" stole the name from a male cartoon character. Lets be real here. We all know when you say "strippers" you mean women. The context is clear. The name originated in Italy and was used exclusively to name girls for ages. It's a play on an Italian word. And here you are insisting that women stole it from a cartoon deer when it was theirs all along.
 
