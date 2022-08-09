 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 392 of WW3: Chinese leader Xi Jinping departs Russia while Japan PM promises more aid to Ukraine. It's your Wednesday Russo-Ukraine war discussion
69
    News, Russia, United Kingdom, Soviet Union, Philippines, United States, South China Sea, World War II, China  
69 Comments     (+0 »)
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In the political realignment of massive human populations: Russia / China against the "Anglo-Saxon" West, is India going to stay neutral?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sgygus: In the political realignment of massive human populations: Russia / China against the "Anglo-Saxon" West, is India going to stay neutral?


So far.

Hey, y'all.

ZELENSKYY IS ALIVE!!!!

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


/ fark Putin
// fark my soon to be ex wife
/// fark Republicans
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning all. The ruscist tide may be turning in Bahkmut, the Japanese PM visits Zelenskyy in Kyiv, and the ICC says Russia is treating Ukrainian children as 'spoils of war'. This is your overnight war news update from the Kyiv Post and Independent.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Wednesday, March 22

Kyiv Post Daily Thread - The Latest News From and About Ukraine on March 22

Russian Navy 'Repelled' Drone Attack on Crimea Port

OPINION: Putin's Legal Troubles

At Least 4 Dead in Kyiv Region in Overnight Russian Drone Attack

Japan PM Expresses 'Strong Indignation' Visiting Ukraine's Bucha

China Must Listen to Ukraine on Peace Plan: NATO Chief

Mud: The Common Enemy in Eastern Ukraine

Russian-Backed Church Responds to the Ban on Entering the Caves in Kyiv Pechersk Lavra

10 Things to Know About China-Ukraine Relations


api.kyivindependent.comView Full Size

NATIONAL
Ukraine war latest: Japanese PM visits Kyiv; US to speed up Patriot, Abrams delivery
Key developments on March 21: Japanese PM Kishida visits Bucha, meets Zelensky in Kyiv U.S. to speed up delivery of Patriot air defense systems and Abrams tanks Putin...

Energy restrictions anticipated in 2 oblasts.
Energy restrictions are anticipated in Kyiv and Zhytomyr oblasts due to continued network infrastructure repairs, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko reported on March 22.

Death toll in Russia's overnight drone attack on Kyiv Oblast rises to 4 .
The death toll in Kyiv Oblast has risen to four people after Russia's overnight drone attack, State Emergency Service of Ukraine Spokesperson Viktoriia Ruban told Ukrainska Pravda on March 22. According to Ruban, the body of a man was discovered at 9:54 a.m. under the rubble of a dormitory that was hiat in Rzhyshchiv city.

Governor: Russia's attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 4 people in past 24 hours.
Four people were killed and five were injured by Russia's attacks on Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on March 22.

UK Defense Ministry: 'Realistic possibility' Russia is losing momentum in Bakhmut.
There is a "realistic possibility" that the Russian military is losing momentum in Bakhmut, with the Russian Defense Ministry transferring units to other sectors, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry's March 22 intelligence update.

Russia's overnight drone attack on Kyiv Oblast kills 3 people.
The attack also injured seven people, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported on March 22. According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, in Rzhyshchiv city, a dormitory and a school were partially destroyed by the attack.

General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel 114 Russian attacks.
Ukrainian forces repelled 114 Russian attacks on March 21, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning update. Russian troops are reportedly concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainian military downs 16 drones overnight on March 22.
The Ukrainian military downed 16 out of 21 Shahed-type drones amid Russia's attack against Ukraine overnight on March 22, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

Government tasks Yevhen Liashchenko to lead Ukraine's railway company.
Yevhen Liashchenko has been appointed as the new head of Ukraine's railway company Ukrzaliznytsia, according to a document published on March 21 on the Ukrainian government portal.

CNN: ICC prosecutor says Russia treats children like 'spoils of war.'
International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan said he believes Russia is treating children like "spoils of war," according to CNN.

ISW: Evidence suggests Putin has not been able to secure no-limits bilateral partnership with China.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping signed a joint statement on deepening partnership and strategic cooperation on March 21, which stressed that Russian-Chinese relations are "at the highest level in history." The Institute for the Study of War indicated in their latest report that the commitments made by Xi and Putin were "notably lopsided."

Russian forces attack 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.
Russian forces launched attacks against seven communities in Sumy Oblast on March 21, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported. Russia used mortars, artillery, and explosives to target the region.

IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Ukraine for $15.6 billion program.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on March 21 it had reached a staff-level agreement with Ukraine for a four-year financing package worth about $15.6 billion. The aid aims to anchor the country's policies that sustain fiscal, external, price and financial stability in Ukraine.

Ukraine war latest: Japanese PM visits Kyiv; US to speed up Patriot, Abrams delivery

And that's your lot. Have a good day folks, hug your loved ones and make some good trouble if you can.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sgygus: In the political realignment of massive human populations: Russia / China against the "Anglo-Saxon" West, is India going to stay neutral?


India is the world's largest buyer of Russian arms, I believe. China may be looking to replace Russia as the developing world's arms supplier now that everyone has seen how lousy Russian arms actually are. They may bot be able to sell much to India as China as a border dispute with India - along with something like 17 other countries.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forgot to say thanks over the weekend. Thanks to JustSurfin for the TF!

For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for March 11 through March 17 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Displaced persons assistance:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org ; https://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (embroidered shirts make good Easter gifts... I think.  I haven't found a site selling those decorated eggs)

Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Raffle for Star Wars posters: https://u24.gov.ua/news/hamill_posters
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
WaywardSon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning.  Thank you to everyone for the daily thread and updates.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, it appears that Russia is scraping further into the bottom of the barrel and is pulling T-54 and T-55s out of storage.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [memesmonkey.com image 640x640]


Would you like to talk about your marriage. Are there any issues there?
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Absolutely a quick study': Ukrainians master Patriot system faster than expected

"They are the best of the best in what they do in air defense for Ukraine," a U.S. general said.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaslight: Sgygus: In the political realignment of massive human populations: Russia / China against the "Anglo-Saxon" West, is India going to stay neutral?

India is the world's largest buyer of Russian arms, I believe. China may be looking to replace Russia as the developing world's arms supplier now that everyone has seen how lousy Russian arms actually are. They may bot be able to sell much to India as China as a border dispute with India - along with something like 17 other countries.


They seem like a weird case. They fly Rafales, Apaches, Hercules, Mirage 2000's, Embraer, Boeing, Dornier etc. Also plenty of Sukhoi and MiG. Like they'll take whoever will sell.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bertor_vidas: ............ Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. .............


I don't think it is hyperbole to think that this war is -- and will be considered by historians to be -- a major event in world history. Those threads offer primary identification for a lot of documentation. Personally, I found them invaluable in getting a complete day-by-day casualty history.

I think it's important that those threads be safeguarded by Fark Administration. This commitment should be over and above their normal archival procedures. For example, links and images should all be preserved. Historians will thank them, and preserving those linkages may also have future financial benefit for Fark.com.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning everyone.

Back in the hospital, all checked in. Git lucky w a 2er room, and roommates a very old man who seems to have his wits about him. Hopefully no bed sitting crazy guys like last time. On the plan for 12 noon op tomorrow. Should be an easy peasy debridement but let's hope they don't find any ancient sleeping evils when they get in there.

Day drinking a nice pfaelzische Rosé and will be binging mandalorian which I've saved for this visit. And of course annoying all yall and looking fwd to the news today as it develops.

Spring is here,jackets are off and I'm enjoying all the spring boobies in the environment.

Wish you guys and gals a great day, and slava ukraini.

Wait did I say boobies? I meant weather.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slovakia offered US helicopters for giving jets to Ukraine

The United States has offered Slovakia 12 new military helicopters as compensation for the MiG-29 fighter jets the European country is giving to Ukraine
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgygus: In the political realignment of massive human populations: Russia / China against the "Anglo-Saxon" West, is India going to stay neutral?


They are already on the wrong side , by buying oil at a discount. The current govt. is hardcore hindu nationalistic, rather authoritarian , and I do not see that changing anytime soon. There are a lot of Indians who keep pushing rashist talking points and BRICS on the tweety .
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: gaslight: Sgygus: In the political realignment of massive human populations: Russia / China against the "Anglo-Saxon" West, is India going to stay neutral?

India is the world's largest buyer of Russian arms, I believe. China may be looking to replace Russia as the developing world's arms supplier now that everyone has seen how lousy Russian arms actually are. They may bot be able to sell much to India as China as a border dispute with India - along with something like 17 other countries.

They seem like a weird case. They fly Rafales, Apaches, Hercules, Mirage 2000's, Embraer, Boeing, Dornier etc. Also plenty of Sukhoi and MiG. Like they'll take whoever will sell.


Economically, India needs the relationship with the west more than they need Russia and China's economic  relationship.  Taking economics into consideration, India's best course is probably to remain neutral.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Good morning everyone.

Back in the hospital, all checked in.


Good luck with foot.  Wishing you good health.
 
mederu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Uranium shells delivery to Ukraine | Putller scares with response
Youtube t0lFezJ_OQ8

Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
21 Mar: FOOTAGE: Ukrainians DESTROY Russians HIDING IN THE TREES | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube YYHHmbFnZGE

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
(posted long after I was asleep)
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Wait did I say boobies? I meant weather.


Replace weather with boobies!

♫ Shiver in my bones just thinking about the boobies ♫
♫ Quiver in my voice as I cry... ♫
 
mederu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Russians smoked extremely carelessly in Crimea | New hidden mobilization in Russia | Ukraine Update
Youtube f9qeKMYZLTM

Yesterdays Artur
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ukraine, IMF agree on $15.6 billion loan package

The IMF and Ukraine have agreed on a new loan package aimed at shoring up government finances severely strained by Russia's invasion
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: So, it appears that Russia is scraping further into the bottom of the barrel and is pulling T-54 and T-55s out of storage.

[Fark user image 600x544]


Up next...

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gaslight: Sgygus: In the political realignment of massive human populations: Russia / China against the "Anglo-Saxon" West, is India going to stay neutral?

India is the world's largest buyer of Russian arms, I believe. China may be looking to replace Russia as the developing world's arms supplier now that everyone has seen how lousy Russian arms actually are. They may bot be able to sell much to India as China as a border dispute with India - along with something like 17 other countries.


On the other hand, it was just revealed that US intelligence had a large role when India pushed back a Chinese border incursion last year. Oh, and Russia stole India's T-90s to use in Ukraine. And we are dangling the F-35 as a carrot.

US intel gave India edge in China border clash amid 'significant' policy shift: report | Fox News
 
Hornwrecker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
For those who appreciate the daily stats in video form:

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02.22 по 22.03.23
Youtube pERWpKoHUEg
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [BoobiesReport.imgflip.com image 620x442]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: So, it appears that Russia is scraping further into the bottom of the barrel and is pulling T-54 and T-55s out of storage.

[Fark user image 600x544]


Getting eeeever closer to my dream of seeing a T-34 turret-popped by a Stugna/Javelin.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Deaths after Russian drone strike on high school in Kyiv region

I guess a kindergarten wasn't available, so they had to make do with a high school.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Polish Hussar: So, it appears that Russia is scraping further into the bottom of the barrel and is pulling T-54 and T-55s out of storage.

[Fark user image 600x544]

Getting eeeever closer to my dream of seeing a T-34 turret-popped by a Stugna/Javelin.


It's going to be a game show.

"I can pop that turret with a Super Bazooka!"

"POP THAT TURRET!"
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: gaslight: Sgygus: In the political realignment of massive human populations: Russia / China against the "Anglo-Saxon" West, is India going to stay neutral?

India is the world's largest buyer of Russian arms, I believe. China may be looking to replace Russia as the developing world's arms supplier now that everyone has seen how lousy Russian arms actually are. They may bot be able to sell much to India as China as a border dispute with India - along with something like 17 other countries.

On the other hand, it was just revealed that US intelligence had a large role when India pushed back a Chinese border incursion last year. Oh, and Russia stole India's T-90s to use in Ukraine. And we are dangling the F-35 as a carrot.

US intel gave India edge in China border clash amid 'significant' policy shift: report | Fox News


And there was this back in 2018: "It's No Surprise India Finally Ditched Its Stealth Fighter Program With Russia"
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ukraine's M-1A1 Tanks Have A Special Power: The Ability To Pinpoint Targets 8,000 Meters Away

/Open in a new private window.
 
Kalahari Kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Good morning everyone.

Back in the hospital, all checked in. Git lucky w a 2er room, and roommates a very old man who seems to have his wits about him. Hopefully no bed sitting crazy guys like last time. On the plan for 12 noon op tomorrow. Should be an easy peasy debridement but let's hope they don't find any ancient sleeping evils when they get in there.

Day drinking a nice pfaelzische Rosé and will be binging mandalorian which I've saved for this visit. And of course annoying all yall and looking fwd to the news today as it develops.

Spring is here,jackets are off and I'm enjoying all the spring boobies in the environment.

Wish you guys and gals a great day, and slava ukraini.

Wait did I say boobies? I meant weather.


Gute morgen F_J! I hope it goes absolutely good for the foot and yourself this time around. Hals und beinbruch!
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Good morning everyone.

Back in the hospital, all checked in. Git lucky w a 2er room, and roommates a very old man who seems to have his wits about him. Hopefully no bed sitting crazy guys like last time. On the plan for 12 noon op tomorrow. Should be an easy peasy debridement but let's hope they don't find any ancient sleeping evils when they get in there.

Day drinking a nice pfaelzische Rosé and will be binging mandalorian which I've saved for this visit. And of course annoying all yall and looking fwd to the news today as it develops.

Spring is here,jackets are off and I'm enjoying all the spring boobies in the environment.

Wish you guys and gals a great day, and slava ukraini.

Wait did I say boobies? I meant weather.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fungal Infection
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Another one for Turboke and Father Jack


Elton John - Doin' Your Mom (Mother's Man)
Youtube kfX9PfTku74
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Deaths after Russian drone strike on high school in Kyiv region

I guess a kindergarten wasn't available, so they had to make do with a high school.


So Putin is making this a reality?

Sci-Fi Short Film "Slaughterbots" | DUST
Youtube O-2tpwW0kmU
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Good morning everyone.

Back in the hospital, all checked in. Git lucky w a 2er room, and roommates a very old man who seems to have his wits about him. Hopefully no bed sitting crazy guys like last time. On the plan for 12 noon op tomorrow. Should be an easy peasy debridement but let's hope they don't find any ancient sleeping evils when they get in there.

Day drinking a nice pfaelzische Rosé and will be binging mandalorian which I've saved for this visit. And of course annoying all yall and looking fwd to the news today as it develops.

Spring is here,jackets are off and I'm enjoying all the spring boobies in the environment.

Wish you guys and gals a great day, and slava ukraini.

Wait did I say boobies? I meant weather.


We know what you meant.  Everybody enjoys those first few posts of spring.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How Ukraine has maintained its energy supply despite the war

Ukraine's electricity supply has not collapsed despite Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. Energy supplier Ukrenergo says a mild winter, imports from the EU and more nuclear power have helped.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RobSeace: 'Absolutely a quick study': Ukrainians master Patriot system faster than expected

"They are the best of the best in what they do in air defense for Ukraine," a U.S. general said.


Another takeaway from that article, Ukrainians take their soup very seriously.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: gaslight: Sgygus: In the political realignment of massive human populations: Russia / China against the "Anglo-Saxon" West, is India going to stay neutral?

India is the world's largest buyer of Russian arms, I believe. China may be looking to replace Russia as the developing world's arms supplier now that everyone has seen how lousy Russian arms actually are. They may bot be able to sell much to India as China as a border dispute with India - along with something like 17 other countries.

They seem like a weird case. They fly Rafales, Apaches, Hercules, Mirage 2000's, Embraer, Boeing, Dornier etc. Also plenty of Sukhoi and MiG. Like they'll take whoever will sell.


They can't build their own aircraft, but they tell everyone how their computer works.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Good morning everyone.

Back in the hospital, all checked in. Git lucky w a 2er room, and roommates a very old man who seems to have his wits about him. Hopefully no bed sitting crazy guys like last time. On the plan for 12 noon op tomorrow. Should be an easy peasy debridement but let's hope they don't find any ancient sleeping evils when they get in there.

Day drinking a nice pfaelzische Rosé and will be binging mandalorian which I've saved for this visit. And of course annoying all yall and looking fwd to the news today as it develops.

Spring is here,jackets are off and I'm enjoying all the spring boobies in the environment.

Wish you guys and gals a great day, and slava ukraini.

Wait did I say boobies? I meant weather.


Robin Williams Plastic Surgery YouTube 360p
Youtube gfqKWki48-8
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Ukraine's M-1A1 Tanks Have A Special Power: The Ability To Pinpoint Targets 8,000 Meters Away

/Open in a new private window.


Links like that should include "about:reader?url=" which circumvents all the paywall bullshiat.

The article confirms, for me, the future absolute supremacy of long range precision artillery in warfare.
 
Vintowin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Good morning everyone.

Back in the hospital, all checked in. Git lucky w a 2er room, and roommates a very old man who seems to have his wits about him. Hopefully no bed sitting crazy guys like last time. On the plan for 12 noon op tomorrow. Should be an easy peasy debridement but let's hope they don't find any ancient sleeping evils when they get in there.

Day drinking a nice pfaelzische Rosé and will be binging mandalorian which I've saved for this visit. And of course annoying all yall and looking fwd to the news today as it develops.

Spring is here,jackets are off and I'm enjoying all the spring boobies in the environment.

Wish you guys and gals a great day, and slava ukraini.

Wait did I say boobies? I meant weather.


Best of luck on your debridement!!
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Minneapolis restaurant has hired 13 Ukrainian refugees since the war in Ukraine started

The restaurant website (where you can order various meats online too!):

https://shop.kramarczuk.com/
 
