 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TimeOut)   Caption these skeptical dolls   (media.timeout.com) divider line
11
    More: Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

230 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Mar 2023 at 1:01 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 2 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Original:
media.timeout.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
er sieht jüdisch aus
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"What do you mean it's not mine? And who is this Raggedy Andy guy you've been seen with?!?"
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
OH NO! Helium farts!!!
 
Slives [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When show me yours and I will show you mine gets out of hand.
 
Cache
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What got into you? Ken?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"It's really the only sensible thing to do, if done properly. Therapeutically there's no danger involved."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nothing is going to happen
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why did we agree to be adopted the Ramseys?
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That isn't where babies come from... Who told you that?
 
Skipped 2 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.