 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Your Central Valley)   If you get arrested 10 times in one month facing 18 felonies and 15 misdemeanors with charges including stealing six vehicles, DUI, vandalism, fraud, & possession of a controlled substance your life purpose may be only to serve as a warning to others   (yourcentralvalley.com) divider line
7
    More: Dumbass, Police, Arrest, Traffic, KGPE, KSEE, Felony, Fresno, California, Vehicle  
•       •       •

88 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Mar 2023 at 4:30 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maga
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. Sleep. Till detox.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How is this man even on the street?
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: How is this man even on the street?


The wheels of Justice turn slowly. Since none of those charges are capital offenses it's doubtful he's even had a preliminary hearing on the first ones.

That said, ten arrests in a month? This guy bottomed out hard.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If nothing else, your crime spree should get an RL "Achievement Unlocked" popup.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

trerro: If nothing else, your crime spree should get an RL "Achievement Unlocked" popup.


He just wanted enough stars that they'd send tanks so he could steal one to go joyriding in.  Is that so wrong?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Or police harassment? 🤷‍♂
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.