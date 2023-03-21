 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   And here you can view the very rare moment a police sergeant won't let a captain slur their way out of a DUI. With video goodness because the sergeant refused to turn off his body-cam, multiple times   (twitter.com) divider line
28
    More: Spiffy, shot  
•       •       •

554 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Mar 2023 at 8:30 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
This probably going red.
But for anybody with TF interested in seeing the unedited video, here ya go:
RAW VIDEO: Oklahoma City police release bodycam of captain's DUI arerst
Youtube qQOfID14zqQ

...
He still got better treatment than a civilian. Usually, they would keep filming as they searched his vehicle and read him his rights.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Lucky he didn't get wasted
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The arresting officer should be the f*cking president NOW
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
He must be the guy at the office nobody likes.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dv-ous: He must be the guy at the office nobody likes.


If not before, he is now.
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is what chaotic evil looks like in our world.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One good apple
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sgt probably realized that keeping the camera on would be the only way to cover his ass.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He will soon be sent on a "domestic disturbance" call, to someone with a known history of mental illness and hacing access to multiple firearms. His backup will be "late", his radio will cut out, and dispatch will just happen to be at the toilet at the time.

His car radio might break out, his body cam footage just might be lost, his paperwork for his widows benefits just might be filled out incorrectly dontcha know.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So....he's gonna get fired or shot. The good ol' boy gang DON'T TAKE KINDLY to THAT shiat.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
His career is over and the captain will retire comfortably after paying a small fine.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dv-ous: He must be the guy at the office nobody likes.


The captain or the sergeant?
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: One good apple


He'll be gone in a year.
 
RiverRat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good jorb!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigfatbuddhist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There are only two things you should do while drunk:

Golf: Golf goes with alcohol like softball goes with fistfights. It's the only sport where you get to DRIVE to your ball. You are only required to hit the ball with a stick and YOU GET AS MANY SWINGS AS YOU WANT TO DO SO. Plus, driving on the grass is a nice foreshadowing for the drive home that night.

Family Reunions: If you don't drink heavily during a family reunion, you obviously don't love your family enough to be hurt by their words and actions. You are a MONSTER. Hell, at my family reunions, EVEN THE CHILDREN DRINK. It's cuter than it sounds...
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not all cops are bad.   We're at 50% in just this video.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: He will soon be sent on a "domestic disturbance" call, to someone with a known history of mental illness and hacing access to multiple firearms. His backup will be "late", his radio will cut out, and dispatch will just happen to be at the toilet at the time.

His car radio might break out, his body cam footage just might be lost, his paperwork for his widows benefits just might be filled out incorrectly dontcha know.


Three Days of the Condor (9/10) Movie CLIP - Advice From An Assassin (1975) HD
Youtube RRJ1EPuYkZQ
 
funzyr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

August11: This is what chaotic evil looks like in our world.


I didn't see trump in the video
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: The arresting officer should be the f*cking president NOW


I'm not going to applaud the guy for doing the bare minimum required of his job. You're so jaded by corrupt cops that you wanna shovel power and money at the first one that comes along who isn't a complete piece of garbage.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I feel like I've time traveled to last week.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Watch out!  If police have to start equitably enforcing the law, then they may start asking for reform.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

IgG4: Lucky he didn't get wasted


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: So....he's gonna get fired or shot. The good ol' boy gang DON'T TAKE KINDLY to THAT shiat.


Either that or the captain is hated and everyone's buying this guy a beer
 
fireclown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Another way to view that is that drunky McBadge there requested him to turn it off multiple times because in his experience this would work.   And the arresting officer quite likely (this is speculation on my part) didn't turn it off because of the onerous laws put upon him by the woke mob.  At the very least these onerous woke laws gave the arresting officer cover to not turn off his camera.

This bullstuff took generations to create, and will take a long time to unmake.  So for today, film the police, keep up pressure for civilian oversight boards with subpoena powers, and fire Dave Grossman (of the Killology research group) at once.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Needs an additional sentence for the repeated, sly-faced "Turn the camera off" sh*t he tried to pull after identifying himself as a pig captain didn't do the trick.
 
argylez
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Get an uber people.  There's basically no excuse for drinking and driving these days
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.