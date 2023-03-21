 Skip to content
(WGRZ Buffalo)   Sniper rifle falls off roof to St. Patrick's parade crowd below. In its defense, it was loaded   (wgrz.com) divider line
    More: Scary, ongoing investigation, security measure, Causality, heavy wind gust, overwatch position, vantage point, Fireteam, Bounding overwatch  
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Remember when Gomer did this on the Andy Griffith show? And then he dropped that bag of Christmas lights and the bad guys thought it was a machine gun, and gave up. Just as good a police procedural as The Wire.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There was a Riverdance themed episode of Cop Rock?
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sleeping on the job is the new way.
"It's not the days of old when I was on patrol and we had officers out. You've got to have highly trained tactical officers now in these in these situations."
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He does not believe the officer mishandled the firearm.

"It's not that it was physically being handled, it wasn't dropped," Gramaglia said.

Fark user imageView Full Size


so the holy ghost dropped it? jfc
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: He does not believe the officer mishandled the firearm.

"It's not that it was physically being handled, it wasn't dropped," Gramaglia said.

[Fark user image 680x680]

so the holy ghost dropped it? jfc


Cop talk for wherever they put it down, it fell off.  Officer wasn't holding the gun at the time it went over, so you see ackshually...

/word games are required training for police administration positions - not even being funny
//you have to learn to speak the lingo - which is not quite the same as standard cop babble
///and how to manipulate it to say what you want it to
////while having a "technically..." defense if anyone calls you on it
 
Reverend Monkeypants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the fark do they have rooftop snipers on St Pat's Day in Buffalo and none... anywhere farking else in the country?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Who was that guy, Officer Bean?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That leprechaun finally had enough o' those kids always tryin' to steal his Lucky Charms
 
Bruscar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Reverend Monkeypants: Why the fark do they have rooftop snipers on St Pat's Day in Buffalo and none... anywhere farking else in the country?


Oh, they are totally going to stop a Boston Marathon style bombing with a bullet placed with surgical precision in a would-be attackers' ear canal.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm the only one at this parade professional enough
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In these sorts of scenarios, aren't sniper positions supposed to be, I dunno, inconspicuous?

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is something that doesn't happen, can't happen...

Um...
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe they should have tied it down.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not one bastard asks if the gun is OK.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: In these sorts of scenarios, aren't sniper positions supposed to be, I dunno, inconspicuous?

[Fark user image 425x238]

This is something that doesn't happen, can't happen...

Um...

I think snipers during parades/protests are supposed to be conspicuous as a deterrent. I could be wrong. I assume there are also some inconspicuous snipers too.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
The sniper rifle is on full display, and wholly unattended, presumably by the sniper who appears to be standing 10-15 ft. from the rifle display, faced in the opposite direction.

To be effective, he should be with his rifle, actively scoping the crowds, right? This is reckless neglect by the officer, who clearly is not taking his role seriously.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Ragin' Asian: In these sorts of scenarios, aren't sniper positions supposed to be, I dunno, inconspicuous?

[Fark user image 425x238]

This is something that doesn't happen, can't happen...

Um...
I think snipers during parades/protests are supposed to be conspicuous as a deterrent. I could be wrong. I assume there are also some inconspicuous snipers too.


And I just now realized that I go through life assuming there are inconspicuous snipers.
 
Merltech
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

First thing I thought of.
 
adj_m
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Code woopsy doodle, I repeat, we have a code woopsy doodle.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Floki: [Fark user image image 850x477]The sniper rifle is on full display, and wholly unattended, presumably by the sniper who appears to be standing 10-15 ft. from the rifle display, faced in the opposite direction.

To be effective, he should be with his rifle, actively scoping the crowds, right? This is reckless neglect by the officer, who clearly is not taking his role seriously.


After BLM protests they have become useless. They're sleeping in their cars right out in the open. That cop was SLEEPING!
 
Perrybucsdad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dude in Blue vest says... "These weapons are not something like a a handgun or something where you can just pick it up and the average person can know how to utilize it"

Oh... I didn't realize the police were using muzzle loaders from the 1700's.  Give me a break.... I'm sure a complete moron COULD figure out how to utilize it.

My question is why did the police think placing a rifle on a tripod so everyone could see it would make them feel safe?  Those optics scream from the USSR and the police state.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: He does not believe the officer mishandled the firearm.

"It's not that it was physically being handled, it wasn't dropped," Gramaglia said.

[Fark user image 680x680]

so the holy ghost dropped it? jfc


GHOST SNIPER!

/this weekend, only on syfy!
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bruscar: Reverend Monkeypants: Why the fark do they have rooftop snipers on St Pat's Day in Buffalo and none... anywhere farking else in the country?

Oh, they are totally going to stop a Boston Marathon style bombing with a bullet placed with surgical precision in a would-be attackers' ear canal.


They're looking for the Kyle Rittenhouses who are "protecting"....

...oh, who am I kidding? They're Proud Boys. First ones to be shot will be blah people.
 
Perrybucsdad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bruscar: Reverend Monkeypants: Why the fark do they have rooftop snipers on St Pat's Day in Buffalo and none... anywhere farking else in the country?

Oh, they are totally going to stop a Boston Marathon style bombing with a bullet placed with surgical precision in a would-be attackers' ear canal.


You have to remember, this is the city that gave us the $3.00 wing nights with some left over chicken parts that nobody wanted.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Reverend Monkeypants: Why the fark do they have rooftop snipers on St Pat's Day in Buffalo and none... anywhere farking else in the country?


We have them here for a tree lighting ceremony, so I'm sure it's a thing. When else do they get to ride around in their APVs?

You're talking about a group that bought the whole "satanic panic", so they can believe any justification.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nosatril: Reverend Monkeypants: Why the fark do they have rooftop snipers on St Pat's Day in Buffalo and none... anywhere farking else in the country?

We have them here for a tree lighting ceremony, so I'm sure it's a thing. When else do they get to ride around in their APVs?

You're talking about a group that bought the whole "satanic panic", so they can believe any justification.


The group's grandparents brought the Satanic Panic maybe. You know that was in the early 1980s right?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Sleeper_agent: Ragin' Asian: In these sorts of scenarios, aren't sniper positions supposed to be, I dunno, inconspicuous?

[Fark user image 425x238]

This is something that doesn't happen, can't happen...

Um...
I think snipers during parades/protests are supposed to be conspicuous as a deterrent. I could be wrong. I assume there are also some inconspicuous snipers too.

And I just now realized that I go through life assuming there are inconspicuous snipers.


You're currently covered by at least 4 - user name like that we can't take chances
 
