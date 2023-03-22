 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRON 4)   Next up: Area trees continue their killing spree   (kron4.com) divider line
8
    More: Sad, Eucalyptus, Coroner, Tree, Firefighter, fire department, Gusty winds, Alpine Road, second tree fall  
•       •       •

166 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Mar 2023 at 7:30 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Too far away; not my problem!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Someone call Marky Mark.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Cad Goddeu - Навошта (Navoshta)
Youtube JDGshGazuK0
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Family should sue and use the money to support tort reform.  Right, Greg Abbott?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Random sudden death-- one of life's little surprises.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mugato: Someone call Marky Mark.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I forget the stats but i think an avg of 4 people a year are killed in my state by trees falling on their car. Which is absolutely shiat luck. But better than winning the lottery by a mile. I wonder what the odds are in CA. With less trees per car, but way more people and cars.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Falling trees are responsible for a significant portion of hurricane deaths up here in Nova Scotia.. The only two direct deaths during the major storm back in 2004 were both caused by falling trees.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.