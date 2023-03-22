 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   Told she wouldn't survive past her teens with sickle cell disease, woman has survived 83 years of constant pain, lived to see the first people cured by gene therapy. Oh, stop crying and go donate your nice round blood cells   (6abc.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's an ad, but it's a good one.  Red Cross, local blood bank, wherever....donate blood if you can
 
Felgraf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If CRISPR had been discovered while I was in highschool, I might have gone into biology instead of physics. It's fascinating. Incredible. Revolutionary. It is the Nuclear Energy of genetics, both in it's potential incredible utility and in it's terrifying power.

(Gene drives. Gene drives ESPECIALLY are awesome and terrifying. It's a CRISPR edit that has the coding to make CRISPR edits. What it means is that the CRISPR edit is heritable, and, more importantly, WILL ALWAYS BE INHEREITED, IN ALL OFFSPRING. Period. Paragraph.

In theory, this means that a single gene drive edit could, in time, ultimately spread to an entire species. With just a single edit, you can potentially change an entire ecology.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Felgraf: If CRISPR had been discovered while I was in highschool, I might have gone into biology instead of physics. It's fascinating. Incredible. Revolutionary. It is the Nuclear Energy of genetics, both in it's potential incredible utility and in it's terrifying power.

(Gene drives. Gene drives ESPECIALLY are awesome and terrifying. It's a CRISPR edit that has the coding to make CRISPR edits. What it means is that the CRISPR edit is heritable, and, more importantly, WILL ALWAYS BE INHEREITED, IN ALL OFFSPRING. Period. Paragraph.

In theory, this means that a single gene drive edit could, in time, ultimately spread to an entire species. With just a single edit, you can potentially change an entire ecology.


If you don't have homemade Descolada, store-bought is fine.
 
mrparks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I would donate mine, but the doctor says they're only dimpled on one side, and it's the wrong side.
 
