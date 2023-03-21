 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   150 firefighters battle 8-alarm blaze as big church near Subby's hometown burns to the ground. No sign of arson, since it isn't a synagogue, mosque, or majority-black church   (6abc.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's almost like they build these kinds of churches to burn. Lots of open spaces for it to run.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: It's almost like they build these kinds of churches to burn. Lots of open spaces for it to run.


That's just kind of the right design for a church (or a theater, or a concert hall). But while upper spaces are really cool for standing up and waving your hands they act as fodder fuel for the fire below to consume and help drop more structure.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could it be...Satan?
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Save the collection plates
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: [i.imgflip.com image 768x894]


Location: Phoenix AZ

/checks out
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. Shouldn't an act of God be considered arson?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Churches are businesses. Businesses are insured. People seem to do f-ed up stuff every day to try and scam insurance companies.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's hoping they get tax breaks in the reconstruction project.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes fires happen, you know, dumbassmitter.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only a sincerely-pious Christian could practice their devotion to the Biblical teachings of our savior Jesus Christ without having to drive to a box-store and hand over an admission fee.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course they'll find a spare bible that made it through the fire and say "It's a miracle!"
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is it covered under the "ashes to ashes" clause ?

maybe it is time to move to those little battery powered candles and get away from the real ones !

satan has people do the work, the guy is lazy.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God is my co-insurer.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey subby, near my hometown too! Mount Holly, born and bred.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Open ground was good enough for the characters they talk about, put for them. Did Jesus need a PA system so the folks in the back could hear?
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LouisZepher: Open ground was good enough for the characters they talk about, put for them. Did Jesus need a PA system so the folks in the back could hear?


That's exactly why the Pentacostal folks speak in tongues.  They think they're broadcasting the message in relay.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Churches are businesses. Businesses are insured. People seem to do f-ed up stuff every day to try and scam insurance companies.


Yep. Cheaper than a planning committee, demolition, temporary accommodations, and reconstruction. Kinky Friedman called it "Jewish lightning".
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does every community have an "action news"?  Do any locales have more than one that call themselves action news?
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where you're god now?
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: Hey subby, near my hometown too! Mount Holly, born and bred.


I'm also in the area and was at a gym yesterday evening and thought it very odd that fire trucks were headed past my gym with lights and sirens blaring... mainly because my gym is fairly close to a fire hall, and the trucks were going toward the fire hall. Turns out they were headed to the fire.

Courier Post is reporting that local, state, and federal authorities are going to investigate the fire
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit.
*Your
Stupid smartphone vice too text
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigChad: Dammit.
*Your
Stupid smartphone vice too text


Also, where's.

/crux of the biscuit, after all
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: BigChad: Dammit.
*Your
Stupid smartphone vice too text

Also, where's.

/crux of the biscuit, after all


Also "to" in the correction. How meta.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Kinky Friedman called it [redacted]


Please don't go there. The haters already have full spank tanks, and I really don't want them feeding here.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Sometimes fires happen, you know, dumbassmitter.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/Was that your church? If so, good!
//Damn megachurch seems to have unlimited funds to create a private school and have a sports complex for that school with indoor soccer stadium, but for their supposedly important rituals, has no fixed baptismal font (they bring in a portable one) and they have converts wear t-shirts for the ritual! Pastor in charge couldn't of spent a bit more for a built in baptismal and baptism robes, gotta act like you aren't one of the biggest churches in New Jersey and pretend to be hurting for money!
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Don't worry, I'm sure God left a cross shape in the rubble or an single unburnt page from a Bible as a sign about how much He loves you, and besides you made Him do it, what with all that sin and shiat. So really, this is your fault. But that's okay, God forgives. That's why he left a reminder of that love in the rubble for you. Also as a reminder He was there and you might want to stop making Him angry.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
SMOTE
 
missiv
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Really, Subby...
 
