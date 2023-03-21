 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Well, well, well, if it isn't the consequences of my own actions, rural Texas edition   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Murica, Education, Homeschooling, Government, Private school, Texas Senate, School district, Republican Party (United States), Christian school  
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They'll figure it out when they half to drive two hours to a regional school.

/that school is twice the size of my town's school.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thoughts and prayers, you dumb f*cks.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
♬ Deep in the heart of ignorance ♬
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
that's actually sad
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"No, you're supposed to hurt those other people"
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Nobody opposes school choice, but that's not really what we're talking about," Hood said. "It's all in how you ask the question. If you ask people in this community if they support sending their tax dollars to private schools with no accountability and no standards, they're going to tell you they're against that."

That question should be asked a lot more frequently in any jurisdiction using public money for private schooling.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't they hate public schools because only rich, Christian white folks should be educated. Educated in freedom!

/Seriously, there's a private, all-boys academy near me that "In the American tradition, we put a strong emphasis on freedom, and helping boys manage their freedom wisely." 🙄
//In libby lib Mass
///Buncha know-nothing massholes
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tenor.com
 
alex10294
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

thorpe: "Nobody opposes school choice, but that's not really what we're talking about," Hood said. "It's all in how you ask the question. If you ask people in this community if they support sending their tax dollars to private schools with no accountability and no standards, they're going to tell you they're against that."

That question should be asked a lot more frequently in any jurisdiction using public money for private schooling.


The public school I went to was horrible. The private school my brothers went to was great, and cost 1/3 less than what the state was paying for my school. It has been horrible for 20 years when I got there, it was horrible for the 12 years I was in that system, and it's horrible 30 years later.  I think the public schools need some of that "accountability" too.  So do a lot of other people. If they have to be good to get students, that's an imperfect solution, but it's a kick in the pants.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: Fark user image
Fark user image


"Lady Steers"???
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When I was a kid in school, it wasn't CRT or homosinuality, it was about "letting parents choose to send their kids to the best school possible".

Of course what they meant was "white kids to the good schools, black kids to the bad schools" because too many minorities lived in the good" school districts.

It's always the same push for Jim Crow, just with different reasoning.

They could stop electing people who want to destroy education to run schools......but that's crazy talk.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bet you a nickel they ultimately end up blaming Democrats.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I wonder what's going to happen in Iowa but there isn't a lot of rural farms around so probably not too much...
 
Excelsior
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Sliding Carp: Fark user image
Fark user image

"Lady Steers"???


I doubt they would prefer it if you called them "cows" instead.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You had me at Texas.
 
Anenu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They see the state GOP's push for what advocates call "school choice" or "education freedom" as a betrayal of the party's rural base in favor of wealthy campaign donors.

Congratulations on realizing what everyone else has known for at least a couple decades now.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lady J: that's actually sad


incredibly sad...

Fark user image
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: You had me at Texas.


Orly?  You'll be swooning once you see the name of the town.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In a remote county where 9 in 10 voters cast ballots for then-President Donald Trump in 2020

"Most of the people in this community work hard," he said. "They're ranchers, farmers, educators. They're not asking for a handout to send their children off to some private school."
Most of the people in the country work hard, you're not special. Why the fark do these people always think they're the only ones who work hard? Yeah, that accountant pulling 80 hours doesn't work hard. Those lazy longshoremen never do anything on the docks. Engineer at John Deere making new equipment for you to use, dudes work two hours a week tops. Only good ol country folks work hard so that means they get to intentionally hurt everyone outside of their immediate area.Your town is going to die and not get any help from the people you were fleeced by.
media.tenor.com
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: Fark user image
Fark user image


Fark user image
 
Begoggle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

somedude210: Don't they hate public schools because only rich, Christian white folks should be educated. Educated in freedom!


The rich ones don't give a fark.
Many of them DO go to public schools, just the best ones.
This is for the poor Republicans to stay indoctrinated.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

shinji3i: "Most of the people in this community work hard," he said. "They're ranchers, farmers, educators...


Fark user image
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Sliding Carp: Fark user image
Fark user image

Fark user image


Someone really needs to shoop that poor bastard a set of horns.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Destroying public education is the point.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In the before, I knew a Cisco engineer who traveled the country to do installs, and kept his family with him in the RV. They "home" schooled, and their "district" was run by UTD or TWU, Dallas universities that don't kneel to religious beliefs. If things go sour, I suspect other locations will become the secular location of learnings.

I've been half lost in remote Texas areas to know the few places they managed to build schools are remarkable. Not enough students to field a football team, the real religion of Texas.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So, you're going to vote blue to stop it?

No?

Well then, prepare to be disappointed a whole lot more.
 
hammettman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lady J: that's actually sad


Yes, it is quite sad.  They will overwhelmingly vote for people who will enact policies that may harm their children's lives.  Not much else to say, but, just farking sad.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

shinji3i: In a remote county where 9 in 10 voters cast ballots for then-President Donald Trump in 2020

"Most of the people in this community work hard," he said. "They're ranchers, farmers, educators. They're not asking for a handout to send their children off to some private school."
Most of the people in the country work hard, you're not special. Why the fark do these people always think they're the only ones who work hard? Yeah, that accountant pulling 80 hours doesn't work hard. Those lazy longshoremen never do anything on the docks. Engineer at John Deere making new equipment for you to use, dudes work two hours a week tops. Only good ol country folks work hard so that means they get to intentionally hurt everyone outside of their immediate area.Your town is going to die and not get any help from the people you were fleeced by.[media.tenor.com image 498x269] [View Full Size image _x_]


Ranchers and farmers have a mystique about them. They are the real Americans, city folk are carpet baggers.

In reality, they are so ignorant, they don't even realize how ignorant they are. So ignorant,  a city slicker from New York City with a bad combover convinced them to destroy their very own town.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hammettman: Lady J: that's actually sad

Yes, it is quite sad.  They will overwhelmingly vote for people who will enact policies that may harm their children's lives.  Not much else to say, but, just farking sad.


It will harm themselves. As the superintendent said in the article. Without a school, the town will disappear.   But they will rest assured that there will be no drag queens in their empty town.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And now for a word from our sponsors:

alex10294: The public school I went to was horrible. The private school my brothers went to was great, and cost 1/3 less than what the state was paying for my school. It has been horrible for 20 years when I got there, it was horrible for the 12 years I was in that system, and it's horrible 30 years later. I think the public schools need some of that "accountability" too. So do a lot of other people. If they have to be good to get students, that's an imperfect solution, but it's a kick in the pants.
 
Excelsior
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: hammettman: Lady J: that's actually sad

Yes, it is quite sad.  They will overwhelmingly vote for people who will enact policies that may harm their children's lives.  Not much else to say, but, just farking sad.

It will harm themselves. As the superintendent said in the article. Without a school, the town will disappear.   But they will rest assured that there will be no drag queens in their empty town.


you sure about that?

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com
 
