(CNN)   NOT NEWS: Obnoxious Ferrari driver in Italy. NEWS: Driver is a 43-year-old American. FARK: Driver fined €470 for offenses that include "paperwork irregularity." DOUBLE FARK: Whips out his wallet and throws cash at officers to pay fine on the spot   (cnn.com) divider line
Two Dogs Farking [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's normal in Europe for cops to collect fines on the spot if the car has foreign plates and/or the driver isn't a resident. Cops will even take you to the nearest ATM if necessary, and give you a printed receipt of payment.

And you really need to have an international driver's license (available from AAA) if you plan to drive outside the States.

And try not to drive through any pedestrian-only zones on your way to the parking lot.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell me you are new money without telling me you are new money.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where did he think he was, Mexico??
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Tell me you are new money without telling me you are new money.


I kinda want to argue with the whole new money/old money thing, just to be annoying.  Problem is I can't get my heart in it - you're not wrong

/mind you old money is just as coonty - but they're not going to be gauche about it
//they'd have their people take care of it and some Italian cops would find their careers mysteriously stalled
///and the word put out that that's the sort of thing that happens when you ticket the wrong car
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, a fine is merely a crime fee.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

psychosis_inducing: Remember, a fine is merely a crime fee.


Some countries base the fine on your income to prevent rich bastards from getting away with being jerks on the roads without making it impossible for the less affluent to pay fines.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: psychosis_inducing: Remember, a fine is merely a crime fee.

Some countries base the fine on your income to prevent rich bastards from getting away with being jerks on the roads without making it impossible for the less affluent to pay fines.


Which countries? That's always been a thing that I thought everyone should do.
 
