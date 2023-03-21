 Skip to content
(Uproxx)   Criminal Mastermind School Lesson 2: If you plan on killing your wife, don't go on national TV and joke about how much you hate her   (uproxx.com) divider line
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember when you could have a laugh!  no one can take a joke these days!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were the judge, I don't think I could help myself, I'd ask the jury for the verdict:

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cancel culture run amok.  Can't even murder anyone anymore.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't kill them.  Wait.  Apparently you can?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wasn't referring to his own situation on the game show. It's kind of obvious if you listen to the entire exchange.
Doesn't mean he isn't a cold-blooded killer though.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I don't want to wait ten years to tell you how I'm feeling about you right now."

Fark user imageView Full Size


"I'm just here for the gasoline."
 
Eunice's Social Calendar [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
never trusted this guy...pretty cold case now I imagine...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So now Farkers are trusting what the police say??

Oh.  White guy.  Never mind.
 
