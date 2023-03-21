 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Judge rules California can't mandate safety features on a product that's designed to kill people   (foxnews.com) divider line
BlastYoBoots
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is this that one farking California judge trying to strike down all of their gun laws?
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't see how this can possibly be unconstitutional.  You can still bear arms.  You can still hold the gun,
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Written without the slightest bit of irony in ignoring well regulated militia.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nope, never clicking FoxNews.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BlastYoBoots: Is this that one farking California judge trying to strike down all of their gun laws?


Probably from either Orange County or Bakersfield.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Gosh if only the first words of the amendment weren't "a well-regulated militia"

But right wing chodes only have two speeds: "dumb" and "stupid".
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Glock is Austrian for "Trash".
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The All-Powerful Atheismo: I don't see how this can possibly be unconstitutional.  You can still bear arms.  You can still hold the gun,


Nothing matters anymore in republican land. Facts. Reality. Any semblance of consistency. Nothing other than stigginit.
 
Anenu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
: "Californians have the constitutional right to acquire and use state-of-the-art handguns to protect themselves,"

Based on what? I'm pretty sure the constitution doesn't list any particular manufacturing models.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Does this mean I can finally get that bazooka I've wanted since I was eight?  'Cause that would be friggin' sweet.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
""These regulations are having a devastating impact on Californians' ability to acquire and use new, state-of-the-art handguns.", he said, without a hint of actual understanding.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What if we just go ahead and do it anyway? Everyone else seems to be doing it.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: Gosh if only the first words of the amendment weren't "a well-regulated militia"

But right wing chodes only have two speeds: "dumb" and "stupid".


As a gun nut,

There are, ABSOLUTELY, people who should not have a gun. I encounter them at every public range. They require significant amounts of training before I would trust them to even so much as change the cat's water dish without direct supervision.

/ That's not a fancy gun term either. I am talking about an actual water dish intended for a domestic feline.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
These might make guns marginally safer, but better training would be better. I propose compulsory safe firearms handling education in schools. We've got to establish a safety culture. Get them while they are young and would take the training better.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Huh. I thought this was gonna be a Tesla thread.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My right to kill people with a gun is protected by the GOP, who cares about the unborn and supports more guns and killing with guns.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fuck that judge. May he suffer in the next mass shooting.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Anenu: : "Californians have the constitutional right to acquire and use state-of-the-art handguns to protect themselves,"

Based on what? I'm pretty sure the constitution doesn't list any particular manufacturing models.


No, but that's a preemptive counter argument against creating a legislative demarcation on period muskets for militias versus modern firearms.

Interestingly enough, goofus judge here used the verbiage of "handguns", and not the broad "firearms". Meaning that's regulation on rifles can remain in effect. Whether that was intentional or not remains to be seen.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Cigarettes?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Anenu: : "Californians have the constitutional right to acquire and use state-of-the-art handguns to protect themselves,"

Based on what? I'm pretty sure the constitution doesn't list any particular manufacturing models.

No, but that's a preemptive counter argument against creating a legislative demarcation on period muskets for militias versus modern firearms.

Interestingly enough, goofus judge here used the verbiage of "handguns", and not the broad "firearms". Meaning that's regulation on rifles can remain in effect. Whether that was intentional or not remains to be seen.


I hope that was in the ruling and not in the dicta.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
California law mandating handgun safety features violates Second Amendment, U.S. District Court Judge Cormac Carney says

Because of these restrictions, Carney wrote, no new models of semiautomatic handguns have been approved for sale since 2013 and Californians are forced to buy older and potentially less safe models.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It was rightfully struck down (although nothing changes while the appeals will take place).  You can't ban a legal item by mandating features that no firearm possess in the name of safety which prevents safer firearms from coming to market. This was a stealth ban that should have been removed long ago.

Claude Ballse: Anenu: : "Californians have the constitutional right to acquire and use state-of-the-art handguns to protect themselves,"

Based on what? I'm pretty sure the constitution doesn't list any particular manufacturing models.

No, but that's a preemptive counter argument against creating a legislative demarcation on period muskets for militias versus modern firearms.

Interestingly enough, goofus judge here used the verbiage of "handguns", and not the broad "firearms". Meaning that's regulation on rifles can remain in effect. Whether that was intentional or not remains to be seen.


The issue in the case was the "HANDGUN ROSTER" so the subject of the lawsuit was handguns. Only handguns were subject to these restrictions and Californians could only buy pre-2001 designs according to the state of California, https://oag.ca.gov/firearms/certified-handguns/search. Rifles are not subject to those requirements so naturally the litigation focused on handguns only.  It was deliberate and appropriate to only consider the issue before the court.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The problematic part of the law is the microstamping requirement.  The law requires something that can not be done.  Not difficult to do.  Can not be done.  It would be like California requiring all new cars be equipped with inertial dampeners.

You can microstamp using the firing pin, but that would imprint the primer, which does not meet the the requirements of the law.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Guys those few sensible regulations are gonna have a chilling effect. On something.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Interestingly enough, goofus judge here used the verbiage of "handguns", and not the broad "firearms". Meaning that's regulation on rifles can remain in effect. Whether that was intentional or not remains to be seen.


The law doesn't apply to long guns, so it doesn't matter.
 
Dnaltrop
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Guns-schmuns...

I'm big enough that I can kill someone if I sprain my ankle and fall on them.

Don't you dare touch my golden goose.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hmm.

California law requires new handguns to have:
1) a chamber load indicator - I have a couple pistols with that feature and really like it.
2) a magazine disconnect mechanism - Can't fire without a mag inserted?  Meh.  Rule 1 is good enough..
3) and microstamping capability. - Engravings that stamp "my gun's ID" on the primer and side of the shell?  No. F*ck no.  I don't want to have to chase down every shell at the range to make sure someone doesn't grab it and leave it at their crime scene.  "We tracked the casing down the BR's gun and sure enough, ballistics said the casing is a match!  What?  The bullet doesn't match?  Must be a mistake, the casing stamps match!!!"

These 3 things don't do much of anything to prevent gun deaths.  They won't affect the 54% that are suicides and they won't affect the 43% that are homicides.  They might help with some the 1% that are "accidental or preventable" but it wouldn't be every many.
 
Subtle_Canary
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ah California. The state with the most onerous gun laws in the country yet still somehow manages to suffer the worse gun crime despite them.

Sure, why not. Go ahead and pass another law. the guys shooting the state up will surely heed THAT one. California could ban every single gun model tomorrow and it wouldn't change a singe stat point.

actually i take that back. Given the war on drugs, and Californias history, a total ban on guns would lead to not only MORE guns in California, but even better ones than we have today.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: California law mandating handgun safety features violates Second Amendment, U.S. District Court Judge Cormac Carney says

Because of these restrictions, Carney wrote, no new models of semiautomatic handguns have been approved for sale since 2013 and Californians are forced to buy older and potentially less safe models.

[media.tenor.com image 350x196] [View Full Size image _x_]


I was wrong, the roster came into effect in 2001, but the microstamping requirement that prevented further additions to the roster was 2013.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BlastYoBoots: Is this that one farking California judge trying to strike down all of their gun laws?


Nope, not Benitez.  I totally thought it was him, though.

But really, the CRPA people aren't that off base; if it was a consumer safety issue the micro stamping is bullshiat.  The load indicator and mag rules help for shooter safety...but the microstamping thing is nearly impossible to implement and only for tracing use as intended (said use being shooting things until they die), which is not a consumer safety issue, really.  *That's* about public safety, and as such should be handled separately.  If we want track and trace, we should just do it.

As a Californian gun owner, this is relevant to my interests.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

knbwhite: These might make guns marginally safer, but better training would be better. I propose compulsory safe firearms handling education in schools. We've got to establish a safety culture. Get them while they are young and would take the training better.


Firearm training used to be a thing in many schools.  They even had shooting teams and would competed against other schools.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: California law mandating handgun safety features violates Second Amendment, U.S. District Court Judge Cormac Carney says

Because of these restrictions, Carney wrote, no new models of semiautomatic handguns have been approved for sale since 2013 and Californians are forced to buy older and potentially less safe models.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: What if we just go ahead and do it anyway? Everyone else seems to be doing it.


But also, ^^^^this right here.  The Supremes are gonna do what, cry about it?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: 2) a magazine disconnect mechanism - Can't fire without a mag inserted? Meh. Rule 1 is good enough..


You want to undo that for a carry gun so you can replace your magazine while still having a usable round in the pipe.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Claude Ballse: Anenu: : "Californians have the constitutional right to acquire and use state-of-the-art handguns to protect themselves,"

Based on what? I'm pretty sure the constitution doesn't list any particular manufacturing models.

No, but that's a preemptive counter argument against creating a legislative demarcation on period muskets for militias versus modern firearms.

Interestingly enough, goofus judge here used the verbiage of "handguns", and not the broad "firearms". Meaning that's regulation on rifles can remain in effect. Whether that was intentional or not remains to be seen.


When you get down to it, handguns are used in waaaaay more shootings between people.


It's what they are designed for, shooting other people.
 
