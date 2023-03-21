 Skip to content
(Nikkei Asia Review)   Trilateral Commission calls 2023 'Year One' of the 'New World Order'. Someone alert the Rand Corporation, the Saucer People and the Reverse-Vampires   (asia.nikkei.com)
27
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Year 1
Youtube W5_S4b_AAGk

Year One was 1981
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I tore my trilateral moving boxes into my new apartment. I start physical therapy Thursday.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I'm sure people will take this in its intended context and not use it to fuel any wild conspiracy theories.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh the qnuts are going to love that.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Seems like they declare a new world order every five or six years. Maybe if they kept an old world order around long enough to work out the bugs, we'd be in better shape.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's the way that it goes and it's what nobody knows
Every day my confusion grows
 
genner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Right......it's only year one.
That's what they want you to think.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I never bought the "Left-Eye" explanation

img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But still no winner declared in the underground tunnel wars between the grey aliens and the lizard people..
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Subby forgot the Council on Foreign Relations, the Bilderberg Group and the Club of Rome.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Well, I'm sure people will take this in its intended context and not use it to fuel any wild conspiracy theories.


There is to this day nutso conspiracy theories because Pres bush senior used the phrase new world order ...single sentence...in a speech I believe about foreign policy and peace. But the paranoids took it out of context and didn't read the speech just went wild as they always do.
 
mononymous [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"In secret meetings, you plan and conspire,
To create a new order, of which you aspire.
Your goals are unclear, but some see the end,
As a world government, with you as its friend."

ChatGPT spits hot FIRE.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What about the Colonel with his wee beady little eyes and his addictive spice mix that makes me crave it fortnightly?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
OG trolls at work
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

buravirgil: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 602x343]


Whats that thing in the 2nd pic supposed to be?
 
Shryke
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: buravirgil: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 602x343]

Whats that thing in the 2nd pic supposed to be?


Looks like a badger peering at us. So cute. Awww.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ministry N W O
Youtube umDorVs-GDE
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh, the Rand Corporation knows.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: buravirgil: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 602x343]

Whats that thing in the 2nd pic supposed to be?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you're bipolar and non-binary, this meeting may be less confusing than your pimped out Edsel ride taking you out for Bilderbergers and fries and paying in Bitcoin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: buravirgil: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 602x343]

Whats that thing in the 2nd pic supposed to be?


Spider. Before microprinting it was an anti counterfeiting feature as lot of printers couldn't make it clearly. It's outdated now.

Btw your driver's licenses have 15 forensic features on them. Hold yours up to a black light next time you're near one. Yes I used to work for the government.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I think I tore my trilateral moving boxes into my new apartment. I start physical therapy Thursday.


I hope you're not experiencing much discomfort.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: Seems like they declare a new world order every five or six years. Maybe if they kept an old world order around long enough to work out the bugs, we'd be in better shape.


Old World Order is the name of my geriatric gangster rap group.
 
foo monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Craw Fu: foo monkey: I think I tore my trilateral moving boxes into my new apartment. I start physical therapy Thursday.

I hope you're not experiencing much discomfort.


I appreciate it, but where was that attitude when I was moving in, hmmm?
 
