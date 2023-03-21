 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Texas Tribune)   Uvalde police were cowards during the mass school shooting. Now they're blaming the gun   (texastribune.org) divider line
44
    More: Dumbass, United States, Rifle, Weapon, Vietnam War, Law enforcement officer, Law, Gun safety, Infantry  
•       •       •

545 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Mar 2023 at 10:04 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Still cowards. Children were dying, being murdered.

To quote deceased Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, "You go to war with the army you have, not the army you might want or wish to have at a later time."
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did they figure enough time has died down so we won't look at them as armed and armored cowards that stayed outside while a mom with nothing ran in? That's the job. Don't want to do it, don't do it. Don't soak up the perks while failing to make the sacrifices.

And yeah, that's why I don't do it.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People being able to protect themselves from the government is what the 2nd amendment is all about, according to the NRA.

And look, all you need is a battle rifle and they'll let you go about your day.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So it's a battle rifle when cops are facing it, but a Second Amendment Right when slaughtering anyone else.

Ok, got it.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: People being able to protect themselves from the government is what the 2nd amendment is all about, according to the NRA.

And look, all you need is a battle rifle and they'll let you go about your day.


Don't forget the fentanyl
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't put much stock in conspiracy theories, but I really want to know how almost 400 cops showed up to a school where they knew a mass shooter was actually killing children and then stood around and did nothing. Something just absolutely does not add up to me.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But when the one cop stopped to check his texts and he had that punisher wallpaper, that moment was totally kickers.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: So it's a battle rifle when cops are facing it, but a Second Amendment Right when slaughtering anyone else.

Ok, got it.


I love/hate this comment. I love that it is smart, I hate that we have to say such things aloud.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Battle rifle"? As opposed to a "light caress and tickle rifle"?
 
Theeng
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: I don't put much stock in conspiracy theories, but I really want to know how almost 400 cops showed up to a school where they knew a mass shooter was actually killing children and then stood around and did nothing. Something just absolutely does not add up to me.


Bystander effect+ cowardly pigs.
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is there no limit to these cretins' utter cowardice?
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I saw this yesterday in the TRMS thread, and I think they're overpaid pus*ies.

/why didn't they commit suicide like the 1/6 Capitol police did?
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We need to hire Ukrainians as cops. Our cops are cowards.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
what have we been giving all these PDs millions of dollars of ARs and armor and "special tactics" training and all this other shiat for for 20 years if they can't deal with 1 guy with an AR.  all i ever hear to justify all that stuff is instances like north hollywood and police go "if only you give us more stuff we can prevent this from happening again!!!"

we saw the truth in uvalde.  we give them millions of dollars so they can buy all that shiat to basically play high tech paintball and take cool pics for their social media.  and when it 'happens again' they all hide and sit around with their dicks in their hands while people die again.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



No comment.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: I don't put much stock in conspiracy theories, but I really want to know how almost 400 cops showed up to a school where they knew a mass shooter was actually killing children and then stood around and did nothing. Something just absolutely does not add up to me.


This is going to be a psychology case study in the future.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
and dont tell me
-we need to arm teachers
-we need to secure schools
-every citizen needs a gun
or any of these other new talking points

if those are the answers then you know what - DEFUND THE POLICE.  theres literally billions of dollars of military surplus gear held by police around this country and if my kids 5th grade teacher has to solve this problem with a glock they bought out of their own pay then fark the police, they don't need a goddamn penny.
 
jso2897
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is just the manifestation of the principles ensconced in the second amendment.
A single armed citizen was able to prevail, and exert his sovereignty over and entire squad of armed government thugs, and accomplish his objective.
Uvalde is a textbook demonstration of how socially beneficial guns are, and how they insure and enable our freedoms and our liberty.
With enough firepower, any citizen can put the tyrants in their place.
God bless America, and the second amendment!
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

yahyahyah: Galileo's Daughter: I don't put much stock in conspiracy theories, but I really want to know how almost 400 cops showed up to a school where they knew a mass shooter was actually killing children and then stood around and did nothing. Something just absolutely does not add up to me.

This is going to be a psychology case study in the future.


Them, not you, in case that comment reads in a way I didn't intend.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It makes it easy to argue to defund the police when they don't do their jobs and it makes it easier when they trip over their own feet spewing bald face lies.
 
jso2897
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: "Battle rifle"? As opposed to a "light caress and tickle rifle"?


Well, we gotta call it something.
It's a gun for hunting humans - maybe we should call them "cannibal cannons".
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
40. F__king. Percent. Of. The. City. Budget.
Go ahead and look at what percent of the budget cops get in similarly sized cities in civilized places.  Any civilized place would spit in someone's face for claiming Uvalde's problem was "not enough money for cop need more cop money".
 
dyhchong
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jso2897: Ragin' Asian: "Battle rifle"? As opposed to a "light caress and tickle rifle"?

Well, we gotta call it something.
It's a gun for hunting humans - maybe we should call them "cannibal cannons".


I like to call them "School Shooters", they're apparently perfectly suited.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ah, the Zardos defense
 
jso2897
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dyhchong: jso2897: Ragin' Asian: "Battle rifle"? As opposed to a "light caress and tickle rifle"?

Well, we gotta call it something.
It's a gun for hunting humans - maybe we should call them "cannibal cannons".

I like to call them "School Shooters", they're apparently perfectly suited.


I thought that was a type of long barreled revolver.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jso2897: Ragin' Asian: "Battle rifle"? As opposed to a "light caress and tickle rifle"?

Well, we gotta call it something.
It's a gun for hunting humans - maybe we should call them "cannibal cannons".


Yeah, learn the definition of cannibal and get back to us with more of your profound thoughts.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
*Sounds o children screaming redacted*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jso2897: dyhchong: jso2897: Ragin' Asian: "Battle rifle"? As opposed to a "light caress and tickle rifle"?

Well, we gotta call it something.
It's a gun for hunting humans - maybe we should call them "cannibal cannons".

I like to call them "School Shooters", they're apparently perfectly suited.

I thought that was a type of long barreled revolver.


Nah, those are rootin' tootin' child shootin' bangers.
 
jso2897
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: jso2897: Ragin' Asian: "Battle rifle"? As opposed to a "light caress and tickle rifle"?

Well, we gotta call it something.
It's a gun for hunting humans - maybe we should call them "cannibal cannons".

Yeah, learn the definition of cannibal and get back to us with more of your profound thoughts.


Sorry if you're mad, but I'm having a ball.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ooooo a "battle rifle"!! Wow! How scary! Oh...wait...it was an AR15. I usually think of a "battle rifle" as one of these:

Fark user imageView Full Size


And true, nobody could blame you for not going in after one of those. But ONE AR15? And you had, lessee:
Battle armor
Battle rifles
Battle shotguns
Battle pistols
Battle grenades
Battle tactics
Superior numbers

What you lacked, my friends, was a battle attitude. You're cowards.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

yahyahyah: Galileo's Daughter: I don't put much stock in conspiracy theories, but I really want to know how almost 400 cops showed up to a school where they knew a mass shooter was actually killing children and then stood around and did nothing. Something just absolutely does not add up to me.

This is going to be a psychology case study in the future.


you see this a lot in military history

'heroes' happen, typically, in 2 situations.  with someone is (or at least thinks they are) alone in a bad situation.  or when a whole group of people are in a bad situation and trying to get out of it.
when a whole group of people have the job of trying to get SOMEONE ELSE out of a bad situation you don't need heroism, you need leadership - and the uvalde situation did not have effective leadership of the people on scene who could have acted.  who, based on reporting of THEIR actions, were possibly willing to act if given orders to do so.

that situation does not need a psychology study.  its going to be a classroom example of failures in leadership and failures in hostage / active shooter tactics though.  its pretty clear what happened.  most people who looked at the situation within about a week of clear reporting were like the guy who was commander on scene screwed up in basically every possible way you can screw up
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
These police are so, so close to realising something fundamental here...

They are blaming the ultralethal kind of rifle the shooter had for the reason why they did not attempt to stop the shooter.

But WHY did the shooter have access to such a weapon?

Republican policies.

And which side of politics do most law enforcement personnel in America generally support and vote for?

If the police were upset at the shooter having such a lethal weapon, it's their own damn fault for not voting Democrat!
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jso2897: C18H27NO3: jso2897: Ragin' Asian: "Battle rifle"? As opposed to a "light caress and tickle rifle"?

Well, we gotta call it something.
It's a gun for hunting humans - maybe we should call them "cannibal cannons".

Yeah, learn the definition of cannibal and get back to us with more of your profound thoughts.

Sorry if you're mad, but I'm having a ball.


If you enjoy being ignorant then have at it, I guess.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: It makes it easy to argue to defund the police when they don't do their jobs and it makes it easier when they trip over their own feet spewing bald face lies.


agreed, i would have been a lot more sympathetic to the city and the police in general if the scene commander had fell on his sword and immediately resigned.
instead they thin blue lined and tried to cover up the incompetence.
 
tigerbot hesh
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [Fark user image image 447x293]


No comment.


Aunty Donna - SWAT Boys
Youtube uQ9yKR2cj9M
 
saywhonow
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Please explain to me how a weapon that had 400 cops shiatting themselves and afraid to stop someone from slaughtering children is something that needs to be available for purchase at your local Walmart? Our police forces rival most other nation's militaries and one asshole with a "battle rifle" shuts the whole thing down?

Maybe next time it'll be your kid and you might actually do something, but chances are you'll puss out there, too, you inbred cowards.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
health_inspector
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: I don't put much stock in conspiracy theories, but I really want to know how almost 400 cops showed up to a school where they knew a mass shooter was actually killing children and then stood around and did nothing. Something just absolutely does not add up to me.


Pigs will be pigs, what did you expect? They are only good for harassing and killing unarmed nonwhites, otherwise law enforcement is useless.

/ACAB
//Defund and destroy
 
saywhonow
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Ooooo a "battle rifle"!! Wow! How scary! Oh...wait...it was an AR15. I usually think of a "battle rifle" as one of these:

[Fark user image image 330x152]

And true, nobody could blame you for not going in after one of those. But ONE AR15? And you had, lessee:
Battle armor
Battle rifles
Battle shotguns
Battle pistols
Battle grenades
Battle tactics
Superior numbers

What you lacked, my friends, was a battle attitude. You're cowards.


It was cop math, but with gun descriptions.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So the cops had zero confidence in their own:

Numbers
Tactics
Weapons
Experience
Training
Pyrotechnics
Marksmanship
Body armor
Reconnaissance

Against one guy with a rifle.

I get the feeling these guys were trained to fill out paperwork and intimidate people with their badges, and not much else useful.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: I don't put much stock in conspiracy theories, but I really want to know how almost 400 cops showed up to a school where they knew a mass shooter was actually killing children and then stood around and did nothing. Something just absolutely does not add up to me.


US cops are trained to never take ANY risks, which is why they just start blasting so frequently.  They will also cower until an overwhelming force arrives that has enough armor to bulldoze the whole of the school to find the shooter.  Children may die, but that's a sacrifice they're willing to make.
 
EL EM
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They all need to be fired.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Was there ever enough evidence released to rule out this scenario?
 
oopsboom
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 425x487]
Was there ever enough evidence released to rule out this scenario?


that entire argument is an insane strawman.
there has never BEEN a claim that police shot any of the kids.  the claim has always been that police didn't act quickly enough to prevent HIM from shooting the other kids.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.