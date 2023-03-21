 Skip to content
(WHNT Huntsville)   Local TV News asks question of great importance to its viewers: Is throwing banana peels out of vehicles considered littering in Alabama?   (whnt.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Alabama? It's considered beautification there.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In Alabama, it's probably somehow racist.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It probably won't get you on the Group W bench unless you live in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only when black.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is in Texas.  So is an 🍎 core.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it supposed to be there?  Would it naturally be there if there were no humans around?  If no to both, it's litter.
 
Rudolph Fentz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: It is in Texas.  So is an 🍎 core.


But, what if you're LARPing a Mario Cart race?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assuming you owned a house with a lawn, how would you feel if someone kept walking about and was constantly throwing banana peels, apple cores, half-eaten sandwiches, and other biodegradable items on your lawn? If you did not think that was cool then it is not cool for people to throw those same things out of their car window when driving.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark you Mario
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It considered a good strategy.

oyster.ignimgs.comView Full Size
 
Coach McGirk
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't panic, it's organic.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Is it supposed to be there?  Would it naturally be there if there were no humans around?  If no to both, it's litter.


A swallow could have carried it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mock26: Assuming you owned a house with a lawn, how would you feel if someone kept walking about and was constantly throwing banana peels, apple cores, half-eaten sandwiches, and other biodegradable items on your lawn? If you did not think that was cool then it is not cool for people to throw those same things out of their car window when driving.


Sister lives on a busy street about a block away from convenience stores on three corners.  People throw sh*t on her lawn all the time.  They don't care.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yes, I could slip on it.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: NM Volunteer: Is it supposed to be there?  Would it naturally be there if there were no humans around?  If no to both, it's litter.

A swallow could have carried it.


African or European?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I remember a skit from "You Can't Do That on Television"... set in a car, the father is driving and eating an apple, he throws out the core. The kid speaks up "isn't that littering?" And the father explains the apple is natural and will go away. The kid speaks up "but I don't think that motorcycle cop you hit will agree". Flashing flights, end scene.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A super genius coyote might have some thoughts.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Do not throw your biodegradable waste into nature. Put it I a non-biodegradable plastic bag and drop in in a trash can where it will be promptly removed and dropped on the ground by a scavenger looking for bottles and cans. Then it will enter the ecosystem as a non-biodegradable bag full of biodegradable substance.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you'd normally throw it in the trash then no, you can't just chuck it out your window. Is it as bad as throwing a shiatty diaper? No. But it's still littering.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just a little tip out there, banana peels have all kinds of natural properties that make them a little iffy in regular garden compost. But they're perfect for municipal composting, just like meat bones or pizza boxes.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hell, i live on a mile or so long dead end street on a peninsula off of a county highway in the middle of bumbfark nowhere. Our property is the 3rd one from the county road which is still a half mile away. Half of the homes here have people like me who live year round. Mind you, the maybe twice used per week public landing is across the street from me. It is a dirt ramp and a roll out pier.

When i walk the dogs to the county road, i bring a bag for their crap and the crap people throw on the side of the road. And im like 'besides my neighbors, who really is driving here?!'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: Only when black.


yep, [familyguyracechart.jpg]
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's attempted murder. Someone could slip, fall and die on one of those
 
Russ1642
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Hell, i live on a mile or so long dead end street on a peninsula off of a county highway in the middle of bumbfark nowhere. Our property is the 3rd one from the county road which is still a half mile away. Half of the homes here have people like me who live year round. Mind you, the maybe twice used per week public landing is across the street from me. It is a dirt ramp and a roll out pier.

When i walk the dogs to the county road, i bring a bag for their crap and the crap people throw on the side of the road. And im like 'besides my neighbors, who really is driving here?!'

[Fark user image 425x584]


Like most of rural America, twenty feet from the road is considered fair game, and "being discreet about it"
 
focusthis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Degrades quicker than cigarette butts. So, no?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm not investing too much into an article that posits that Alabamans eat fruits or vegetables that aren't fried
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Trocadero: Just a little tip out there, banana peels have all kinds of natural properties that make them a little iffy in regular garden compost. But they're perfect for municipal composting, just like meat bones or pizza boxes.


Or you can smoke them.
 
