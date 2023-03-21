 Skip to content
(NPR)   Dutch trains halted due to too many tunnels. Mushroom, mushroom   (npr.org) divider line
12
12 Comments     (+0 »)
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Such a classic.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

educated: Such a classic.


it'll be 20 years this September since that venerable production was released.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Badgers_(animation)
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know what you are thinking of submitting. Don''t. That ship has sailed. Just don't.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigh........
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They look like a pair of Adidas shoes I used to fit.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're going to need a lot of gold 1986 Pontiac Fiero SE's to solve that problem. Or maybe just one big bag of blue meth?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: I know what you are thinking of submitting. Don''t. That ship has sailed. Just don't.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dutch badger don't care.  Dutch badger don't give a shiat.  It just takes what it wants!
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [i.redd.it image 750x499]


needs moar stroopwaffeln!

/mmm, gaufre..
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: educated: Such a classic.

it'll be 20 years this September since that venerable production was released.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Badgers_(animation)


I don't care what anyone says 20 years ago was 1980
 
Kraig57
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Time to send in the snake.
 
