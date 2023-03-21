 Skip to content
(NBC Bay Area)   Fire chief struggles to explain why a city truck drove a bikini-clad stripper to work   (nbcbayarea.com) divider line
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Because she's smokin' hot?
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Would we be having this same conversation if she was an office manager appropriately attired for her workplace?
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Would we be having this same conversation if she was an office manager appropriately attired for her workplace?


Is said office manager smokin' hot?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why was she wearing a bikini TO work?? Seems like you'd want to dress more sensible for the commute.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Combustion: Why was she wearing a bikini TO work?? Seems like you'd want to dress more sensible for the commute.


I suppose a lot depends on whether she was wearing the bikini during the commute and not just before and after.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Combustion: Why was she wearing a bikini TO work?? Seems like you'd want to dress more sensible for the commute.


Efficiency
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cos the dental nurse refused to wear a bikini
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fire chief struggles to explain why a city truck drove a bikini-clad stripper to work

He should have said, "Why *wouldn't* you drive a bikini-clad stripper to work?"
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Would we be having this same conversation if she was an office manager appropriately attired for her workplace?


Or a drag queen?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you don't operate the equipment regularly it is prone to failure when you most need it.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean, they had the option of A) surreptitiously letting her off up the block or going full lights, or B) stopping right in the main road, and blocking a lane of traffic. They made their choice.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because they could?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was she demonstrating how to use a fire pole?
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: DoBeDoBeDo: Would we be having this same conversation if she was an office manager appropriately attired for her workplace?

Is said office manager smokin' hot?


And does she work at a strip club?
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was blatantly against the department policy of not getting caught.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because there's no bigger man-sluts than firemen, deal with it.
/I sold a lighting set-up to a fireman once. I knew it'd be used for firehouse porn.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The taxpayers expect better photographs next time around.
 
mescalito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe she was just contracted to polish the pole and the station house?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


either something is wrong with that site or she's so hot I had an aneurysm
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A county truck wasn't available?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is an area in my town infested with street walkers who about 10 years ago started this thing where if you were a man by himself stopped at a light they would just jump in your car. The theory being its easier to talk you into it then it is to lure you while driving by. The city put out warnings. But it only lasted like a few months till one of them got shot. But remembering that, I would have told my boss, "she just jumped in at the light! I swear! Why, I don't even know Cinnamon's name!"
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Would we be having this same conversation if she was an office manager appropriately attired for her workplace?


No, because too many people don't believe sex work is actual work.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they were "fireman" male strippers, dropping off their co-worker.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why you have her put the turnout coat and helmet on before you all bring her inside for a fire inspection you lazy dumbasses

At least put some effort into your shenanigans
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that not self-explanatory?  It seems pretty self-explanatory.
 
TheDavil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No big deal, unless someone's house burned down that night. In that case, after the lawsuit, I bet they still saved a little money
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously warming up on that long, thick pole at the station.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They pick up hose on a regular basis.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The first reaction people have is disappointment," said Steven Clark, a legal analyst.

TBbH For me my first reaction was laughter.  I get it though.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was cold.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: [Fark user image 686x387]

either something is wrong with that site or she's so hot I had an aneurysm


It clearly reads "Be sure to drink your Ovaltine"
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Because she's smokin' hot?


...and needed a ride?

/ JFC, people - lighten up!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just surprised the phrase "Community Outreach" hasn't entered the chat.
 
Illuseion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just give a guy a break sometimes. That's to all the ladies, and bureaucrats !
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guys in the truck said "Gas, grass or ass" and she said "Why not all three"?
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: There is an area in my town infested with street walkers who about 10 years ago started this thing where if you were a man by himself stopped at a light they would just jump in your car.


People don't lock their doors when driving? My car does that automatically.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: She was cold.

[Fark user image 425x318]


https://www.theonion.com/chicago-rolls-out-cold-weather-prostitutes-1819568837

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone knows you're supposed to ride the stripper to work, not drive her.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was.... Testosterone poisoning

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Why was she wearing a bikini TO work?? Seems like you'd want to dress more sensible for the commute.


Back in the way-before, a friend's ex wife was a stripper.  One time she showed up at a birthday party after work and complained that a bunch of guys were hooting and hollering at her at the gas station.  I know you're not supposed to blame the victim but she was wearing one of her stage outfits.  So, yeah, the pigs are gonna hoot and holler when you roll up to the gas station in a g-string, bra, sheer wrap, and heels.  Of course I didn't say that out loud.  I may be dumb but I ain't stupid.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rescuing a cat from a tree, putting out a fire, driving in a parade, helping someone get to work on time, it is called community service.
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fireperson work don't pay the bills...gotta augment that income...gig economy.
 
docilej
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Could of been worse....could of been a city dump truck.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OldRod: Fire chief struggles to explain why a city truck drove a bikini-clad stripper to work

He should have said, "Why *wouldn't* you drive a bikini-clad stripper to work?"


Yeah. Really, what's there to explain?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Doing a good turn for a taxpayer?  When I was about 20 and hitchhiking in the Bay Area, a CHP actually gave me a lift to a freeway on-ramp (a Calif. law that you had to hitch from there)
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Combustion: Why was she wearing a bikini TO work?? Seems like you'd want to dress more sensible for the commute.


Because it was October they felt she was insufficienly dressed for the commute, so they took pity on her, the way you would with anybody underdressed for the weather.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Perfectly reasonable explanation.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
