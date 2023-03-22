 Skip to content
(Above the Law)   If anyone is in the market for double-murder adjacent furniture, look no further   (abovethelaw.com) divider line
wildcardjack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My estate sale lady probably has stories. I've been to places where carpets have been removed.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah, this beats the estate sale where I saw a pile of rock band t-shirts, and I looked through them to find a whole crapload of neo-Nazi band shirts at the bottom of the pile.
 
jtown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is that the sofa he wasn't napping on?
 
khatores
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Yeah, this beats the estate sale where I saw a pile of rock band t-shirts, and I looked through them to find a whole crapload of neo-Nazi band shirts at the bottom of the pile.


You can still buy it in Thailand.

https://www.vice.com/en/article/pkppmk/thailand-nazi-imagery-problem

I wonder what's going to happen to the estate itself, particularly the dog pen area where they were both shot?  It's pretty unimaginable how Alex Murdaugh could just shoot his kid and wife and then sit in trial watching his son testify like it was no biggie.
 
