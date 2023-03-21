 Skip to content
(MSN)   New species of Nope discovered in Australia   (msn.com) divider line
    Australia, Spider, Trapdoor  
Monocultured
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Those little tingly feelings around your bare feet. The ones under your chair. The ones that seem to move ever so imperceptibly, so much so that they're probably nothing.

Definitely not this. Probably.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Only for use with REAL plastigoop.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
daveb0rg [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Their bite causes swelling...hear me out...
 
axlmed
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And another reason I'll never visit Australia
 
Summoner101
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
While the Australian team did not detail how big their find is, Trapdoor spiders typically have bodies up to 1.5 inches long that nest underground, according to National Geographic.

It's Australian, so it's nope to begin with.  The description leaves a lot to be desired though.
 
Habeas Porpoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But we also found this crab guy, who is adorable.
Fark user imageView Full Size


He wears a sea sponge as a disguise hat
'
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size


Uh, No.

NO!
NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO!
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

daveb0rg: Their bite causes swelling...hear me out...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Why are you going on vacation to Iceland in the winter and not somewhere warm? You already live in snowy mountains."

media.tenor.comView Full Size


/Also its pretty
//As are the ladies
///And dudes. The Todd appreciates hot, regardless of gender.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lsherm: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 768x576]

Uh, No.

NO!
NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO!
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!


Really very beautiful. But yeah, no.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Summoner101: While the Australian team did not detail how big their find is, Trapdoor spiders typically have bodies up to 1.5 inches long that nest underground, according to National Geographic.

It's Australian, so it's nope to begin with.  The description leaves a lot to be desired though.


Honestly, it doesn't even look as big as the banana spiders I used to see in Florida.
 
Forbidden Doughnut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lsherm: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 768x576]

Uh, No.

NO!
NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO!
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!


that thing is almost as big as one of those Facehuggers from "Alien"...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Summoner101: While the Australian team did not detail how big their find is, Trapdoor spiders typically have bodies up to 1.5 inches long that nest underground, according to National Geographic.

It's Australian, so it's nope to begin with.  The description leaves a lot to be desired though.


Seems weird to me -  everyone I've seen otherwise releases a whole little list of specs on the new species.  At least provides a link to an abstract they've written up or something.  Even if you don't have much yet you fill in what you've got - and size parameters are pretty farking basic.  You've seen enough of them to determine they are indeed a new species, you have an idea on the size range
 
