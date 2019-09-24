 Skip to content
(DCist)   DC metro to spend $40 million on new fare gates to combat what it estimates is about $10 million a year in fare evasion   (dcist.com) divider line
36
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they have 40,000 evaders/day how does that only add up to $10 million in a year?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and subby thinks that they'll replace them over and over again? Or use them for less than 4 years?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: ...and subby thinks that they'll replace them over and over again? Or use them for less than 4 years?


Yeah, normally "It pays for itself in 5 years" is considered a pretty good investment.

/ Providing it actually increases revenue instead of preventing people who would otherwise evade fares from riding, but whatever
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Uchiha_Cycliste: ...and subby thinks that they'll replace them over and over again? Or use them for less than 4 years?

Yeah, normally "It pays for itself in 5 years" is considered a pretty good investment.

/ Providing it actually increases revenue instead of preventing people who would otherwise evade fares from riding, but whatever


They'll just find a way to evade the fare evasion prevention fare gates.  So, they'll have to install fare-evasion-gate-evasion gates.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: ...and subby thinks that they'll replace them over and over again? Or use them for less than 4 years?


Sometimes things get green-lit because they're dumb.  Savor the rarity.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: ...and subby thinks that they'll replace them over and over again? Or use them for less than 4 years?


Right?

pays for itself in 4 years, right subby? or is math hard? :D
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
4 years to break even.
8 years to double their investment.
72 / 8 = 9% ROI - better than the S&P500 average growth.
On paper, that seems to me like a financially sound investment.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: If they have 40,000 evaders/day how does that only add up to $10 million in a year?


Well, let's say the average rush hour fair is $5 (because that is what it is about) x 240 weekdays = $48 million. Remove a few holidays and you get about $40m.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah those don't look very sturdy either and will be easily bypassed. They need floor to ceiling metal bars like this:
assets2.cbsnewsstatic.comView Full Size
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Charge minorities double so they can make up the difference.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Subby buys $10 shoes.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: ...and subby thinks that they'll replace them over and over again? Or use them for less than 4 years?


This is the Metro: they'll all be broken in like 6 months.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Make public transit free dumbasses.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Walker: Yeah those don't look very sturdy either and will be easily bypassed. They need floor to ceiling metal bars like this:
[assets2.cbsnewsstatic.com image 850x446]


When I was in NYC one family member would go through and then let the rest in through the fire exit.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Subby doesn't even understand the difference between a constant and a rate.  Just farking brilliant.

/main tab -- where stupidity hunkers down and thrives
//e.g: any thread about the climate emergency
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Buyback is 4 years. Not bad really.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Walker: Yeah those don't look very sturdy either and will be easily bypassed. They need floor to ceiling metal bars like this:
[assets2.cbsnewsstatic.com image 850x446]

When I was in NYC one family member would go through and then let the rest in through the fire exit.


Great, they can be charged with evading the fair and tampering with safety equipment
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is just like when I spent $400 at the slot machine to win $100. What a great night.
 
austerity101
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: Make public transit free dumbasses.


Seriously. They're not even remotely considering why people are avoiding paying the fare so much.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: Make public transit free dumbasses.


That would be nice, as I don't drive.

/username checks out
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: This is just like when I spent $400 at the slot machine to win $100. What a great night.


If you spent $400 to win $100 every day for a month would that work better?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Martian_Astronomer: Uchiha_Cycliste: ...and subby thinks that they'll replace them over and over again? Or use them for less than 4 years?

Yeah, normally "It pays for itself in 5 years" is considered a pretty good investment.

/ Providing it actually increases revenue instead of preventing people who would otherwise evade fares from riding, but whatever

They'll just find a way to evade the fare evasion prevention fare gates.  So, they'll have to install fare-evasion-gate-evasion gates.


I think it's partly about keeping people from riding for free but the article hints that it's maybe more about putting on a show so that when they ask for more tax money they can say they're doing everything they can to collect as much money as possible from commuters.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Intrepid00: Walker: Yeah those don't look very sturdy either and will be easily bypassed. They need floor to ceiling metal bars like this:
[assets2.cbsnewsstatic.com image 850x446]

When I was in NYC one family member would go through and then let the rest in through the fire exit.

Great, they can be charged with evading the fair and tampering with safety equipment


By whom? Because no one shows up.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: Make public transit free dumbasses.


You want to give everybody a free dumbass that they can ride to work?
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Capital expenditures, how do they work?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

austerity101: strathmeyer: Make public transit free dumbasses.

Seriously. They're not even remotely considering why people are avoiding paying the fare so much.


"Man is this great, free transportation, but the tax hike sure sucks."

/It comes out of the people's pocket somehow, genius
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Walker: Yeah those don't look very sturdy either and will be easily bypassed. They need floor to ceiling metal bars like this:
[assets2.cbsnewsstatic.com image 850x446]

When I was in NYC one family member would go through and then let the rest in through the fire exit.


In Los Angeles, the emergency exits at light rail stations are a joke. People just reach over the top and open them from the inside.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: If they have 40,000 evaders/day how does that only add up to $10 million in a year?


That $10 mil/year was a figure from 2019. Since the pandemic, things have gotten a lot more "free" around DC.

The local news will occasionally run a story about how homicides aren't increasing that much while blithely ignoring the fact that carjackings and auto-theft have been increasing, percentage-wise, in the triple digits. Compared to this time last year, we're up 105% for auto-theft:

Fark user imageView Full Size


From here:  https://mpdc.dc.gov/page/district-crime-data-glance

It doesn't have to be homicide for things to start to grate on people. Fare-jumping is just a small thing, but if you see it every day and no one is doing anything about it, and auto-thefts are going through the roof and no one is doing anything about it, then you start to think "hey, why isn't anyone doing something about this?" It doesn't help that the DC police department buries carjackings in the "Robbery" category so you can't tell how bad the problem is unless you go to their dashboard:

https://mpdc.dc.gov/page/carjacking

And since the last Metro fare-gate replacement lasted about 30 years, they'll likely make their money back even if they don't catch every fare-jumper. Since the DC Metro is heavily subsidized by local government contributions, at the very least it makes them look like they give a shiat, which is pretty difficult for Metro to do.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lsherm: aleister_greynight: If they have 40,000 evaders/day how does that only add up to $10 million in a year?

That $10 mil/year was a figure from 2019. Since the pandemic, things have gotten a lot more "free" around DC.

The local news will occasionally run a story about how homicides aren't increasing that much while blithely ignoring the fact that carjackings and auto-theft have been increasing, percentage-wise, in the triple digits. Compared to this time last year, we're up 105% for auto-theft:

[Fark user image image 791x499]

From here:  https://mpdc.dc.gov/page/district-crime-data-glance

It doesn't have to be homicide for things to start to grate on people. Fare-jumping is just a small thing, but if you see it every day and no one is doing anything about it, and auto-thefts are going through the roof and no one is doing anything about it, then you start to think "hey, why isn't anyone doing something about this?" It doesn't help that the DC police department buries carjackings in the "Robbery" category so you can't tell how bad the problem is unless you go to their dashboard:

https://mpdc.dc.gov/page/carjacking

And since the last Metro fare-gate replacement lasted about 30 years, they'll likely make their money back even if they don't catch every fare-jumper. Since the DC Metro is heavily subsidized by local government contributions, at the very least it makes them look like they give a shiat, which is pretty difficult for Metro to do.


Meanwhile while my bus is free 2 out of six times. Makes me feel stupid to have a month long pass. Nevermind they occasionally let random people ride free. Meh. I'm paying to never be denied.  I guess. 🤷‍♂
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: Make public transit free dumbasses.


austerity101: strathmeyer: Make public transit free dumbasses.

Seriously. They're not even remotely considering why people are avoiding paying the fare so much.


https://jacobin.com/2022/06/nyc-mta-eric-adams-subway-free-transit
 
Fano
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Uchiha_Cycliste: ...and subby thinks that they'll replace them over and over again? Or use them for less than 4 years?

Yeah, normally "It pays for itself in 5 years" is considered a pretty good investment.

/ Providing it actually increases revenue instead of preventing people who would otherwise evade fares from riding, but whatever


Yes that's a questionable assumption
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: Capital expenditures, how do they work?


More like clickbait, how does it work?
 
Fano
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If it were free wouldn't hobos just ride back and forth all day?
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
DC gets their mathing experts from Fark.com, I see.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

austerity101: strathmeyer: Make public transit free dumbasses.

Seriously. They're not even remotely considering why people are avoiding paying the fare so much.


They are, it's right there in the article - reduced fare cards for lower income riders. I'd venture an educated guess, however, that the bulk of fare-jumpers aren't doing it because they are poor, they're doing it because it's easy. It's literally physically easy:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Those are the news ones!  They're about 3 feet high. It's also bureaucratically and/or morally easy, because there's no punishment for it.

Also, DC just made public buses free for DC residents:

https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/30/dc-free-bus-bill-becomes-law-zero-fare-transit.html

But the Metro is a co-op between DC, Maryland, and Virginia. It costs a ton of money to run, and Virginia and Maryland aren't going to keep sending money if DC Metro management looks like they don't care about the system. This isn't really about fare-jumpers, this is about years of mismanagement and lack of care on the Metro's management side. That article is from 2015. It's only gotten worse since then.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fano: If it were free wouldn't hobos just ride back and forth all day?


The DC subway isn't like the NYC subway. They will notice that and they will force you off when it reaches line end.
 
