(Newsweek)   Add "stay off of the ice" to "don't drink the tea" and "stay away from open windows"   (newsweek.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Russia, Film, Invasion, Volga River, Music, Nonsense, Anti-war movement, popular electronic group Cream Soda  
Subtonic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pure coincidence.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nova fell through ice while crossing Russia's Volga river in the Yaroslavl region, north east of Moscow, according to Russian news website People Talk. He was with his brother Roma and two friends.

People can still die from stupidity.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Perhaps Roger Waters will deliver the eulogy...

If you should go skating
On the thin ice of modern life
Dragging behind you the silent reproach
Of a million tear-stained eyes
Don't be surprised when a crack in the ice
Appears under your feet.

/would be much better if Derek Zoolander did the U-Googlie
 
El_Dan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nova fell through ice while crossing Russia's Volga river in the Yaroslavl region, north east of Moscow, according to Russian news website People Talk. He was with his brother Roma and two friends.

...which sounds innocent enough, until you read the very next paragraph stating that of the three people he was with, one is also dead and the other two are missing.
 
