Original
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
SpectroBoy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So a REALLY loud tv that only gets the soccer channel and can't be turned off?
 
NateAsbestos
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: So a REALLY loud tv that only gets the soccer channel and can't be turned off?


Don't be ridiculous.
TVs don't smell as bad as this will.
 
fragMasterFlash
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Time for the vuvuzela fad to make a comeback.

/the horror
 
markie_farkie
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Winning comment:

Would be 450K if you didn't have to watch Leyton Orient every weekend.
 
markie_farkie
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: So a REALLY loud tv that only gets the soccer channel and can't be turned off?


**AHEM** you DO NOT get the soccer channel in England.

It's Footie on the Telly.
 
markie_farkie
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also, WTF is up with that bathroom sink?  Is that a coal chute door underneath it?  Based on the grime everywhere, I would guess that's a yes..

cdn2-property.estateapps.co.ukView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Winning comment:

Would be 450K if you didn't have to watch Leyton Orient every weekend.


Coulda sworn I saw them on my book at +1500 against the local nursing home.
 
markie_farkie
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looking at that on Google Maps, it's actually a pretty decent area, and there are no pubs immediately surrounding the place, so the likelihood that hooligans will be outside your balcony until 3AM is pretty low.

You can do a LOT worse in London for that kind of money.
 
Thosw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Also, WTF is up with that bathroom sink?  Is that a coal chute door underneath it?  Based on the grime everywhere, I would guess that's a yes..

[cdn2-property.estateapps.co.uk image 850x565]


Pipe access.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: SpectroBoy: So a REALLY loud tv that only gets the soccer channel and can't be turned off?

Don't be ridiculous.
TVs don't smell as bad as this will.


TV's also don't throw beers and food at your window if you're wearing the wrong team colors
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll need a rake for all the empty containers people will chuck onto your balcony.
 
Weatherkiss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah.... but it's soccer.  Where's the fun in that?
 
Myk-House of El
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a housing feature that's going to excite someone enough to buy and wear out it's welcome in short order.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man, sitting on your balcony and someone throws a cup full of piss at you. Heaven on earth.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That stadium will hold dozens of people.

Dozens!
 
SMB2811
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I don't think I'd accept that for free.
 
markie_farkie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Thosw: markie_farkie: Also, WTF is up with that bathroom sink?  Is that a coal chute door underneath it?  Based on the grime everywhere, I would guess that's a yes..

[cdn2-property.estateapps.co.uk image 850x565]

Pipe access.


I get that, those are very common in cement walled buildings, but the other bathroom's access panel door isn't filthy.. Wonder if there's a plumbing problem with that side.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Are you legally allowed to be buck ass naked?
 
Kit Fister
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: SpectroBoy: So a REALLY loud tv that only gets the soccer channel and can't be turned off?

**AHEM** you DO NOT get the soccer channel in England.

It's Footie on the Telly.


So speaketh the markie on the farkie.
 
markie_farkie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Oh man, sitting on your balcony and someone throws a cup full of piss at you. Heaven on earth.


People pay extra for that in Berlin.
 
Kit Fister
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: [Fark user image 540x302] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In Chicago they just put seats on the rooftops of the buildings.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Yeah.... but it's soccer.  Where's the fun in that?



Imagine how great the sport will be when they learn to use their hands!
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Thosw: markie_farkie: Also, WTF is up with that bathroom sink?  Is that a coal chute door underneath it?  Based on the grime everywhere, I would guess that's a yes..

[cdn2-property.estateapps.co.uk image 850x565]

Pipe access.

I get that, those are very common in cement walled buildings, but the other bathroom's access panel door isn't filthy.. Wonder if there's a plumbing problem with that side.


Afriend of mine has a sink with a pipe access panel like that and he sawed a hole in the floor in there so he can toss his dirty clothes down the basement right next to the washer.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I bet it gets used for stuff like marching band practice on off days, that should add to the fun.
 
El Mariaski
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Psh. Wrigley's had this for 109 years running.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Cythraul: Yeah.... but it's soccer.  Where's the fun in that?


Imagine how great the sport will be when they learn to use their hands!


i.imgflip.comView Full Size


Go on...
 
Wessoman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Winning comment:

Would be 450K if you didn't have to watch Leyton Orient every weekend.


Wish this was a US MLS team, so you only had to deal with the Soccer for the summertime, because in the UK, you're gonna have loud matches scheduled right in the Holidays. Also, with the exception of NYCFC, every MLS team is technically better than Leyton Orient, with a nicer stadium and in a more livable area.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: In Chicago they just put seats on the rooftops of the buildings.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 468x311]


Who gets to sit up there? Do people buy tickets for that or are they just for the people that live in those buildings?
 
Ersatz Hatrack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've always found it fascinating that people love soccer and golf but hate baseball because it's boring.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I would buy that just so I could shaboink subby's mom in front of the window and get put on Jumbotron!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Also, WTF is up with that bathroom sink?  Is that a coal chute door underneath it?  Based on the grime everywhere, I would guess that's a yes..

[cdn2-property.estateapps.co.uk image 850x565]


Artisanal coal-fired hot water.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Looking at that on Google Maps, it's actually a pretty decent area, and there are no pubs immediately surrounding the place, so the likelihood that hooligans will be outside your balcony until 3AM is pretty low.

You can do a LOT worse in London for that kind of money.


Definitely. Needs a lick of paint and not everyone would want to live in a football ground, but it's almost a bargain by London standards, especially north of the river.

Leyton's alright, just a bit grimy in places and overshadowed by all the new development in Stratford. A friend of ours lives in the new flats right by Whipps Cross Hospital. Those were in the 500s, but with super easy access out to the forest I'm shocked they aren't more expensive.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ersatz Hatrack: I've always found it fascinating that people love soccer and golf but hate baseball because it's boring.


Soccer does get kind of Boring when it's England and it's always 60 degrees and you can kick and run all day. Try watching the Bundesliga, or watch a so-called "lesser" League, like MLS, J-League or LigaMX, where the football is genuinely exciting, but more importantly, you genuinely won't know who is going to win the season and the entire campaign isn't a fight between 2-4 big clubs.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Rage Against the Thorazine: In Chicago they just put seats on the rooftops of the buildings.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 468x311]

Who gets to sit up there? Do people buy tickets for that or are they just for the people that live in those buildings?


You have to reserve seats but they're run by private companies not affiliated with the stadium but they do have to pay the Cubs for the viewing rights.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Lmfao soccer
 
markie_farkie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: markie_farkie: Also, WTF is up with that bathroom sink?  Is that a coal chute door underneath it?  Based on the grime everywhere, I would guess that's a yes..

[cdn2-property.estateapps.co.uk image 850x565]

Artisanal coal-fired hot water.


AKA "Soup" in England.

/obligatory horrible British food joke, despite having personally eaten some of the best meals of my life there.
 
patrick767
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That seems like hell. But for 350k, well, $428,000, I'm surprised you can get anything bigger than a broom closet in London.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
been fifty years since that club even took a sniff of tier one ( ._.)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sephjnr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The club itself was on sale for an astronomical £5 at one point.

During which the manager at the time had a few choice words for his team. (NSFWA)

John Sitton | Half-time rant | Orient: Club for a Fiver | 1995
Youtube XVj45yN72uU
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Thosw: markie_farkie: Also, WTF is up with that bathroom sink?  Is that a coal chute door underneath it?  Based on the grime everywhere, I would guess that's a yes..

[cdn2-property.estateapps.co.uk image 850x565]

Pipe access.


Uh, no shiat, that doesn't explain why it's filthy, though
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: [Fark user image 540x302] [View Full Size image _x_]


simpsons soccer 2
Youtube qjp1Zrvn8VQ
 
Petey4335
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Looking at that on Google Maps, it's actually a pretty decent area, and there are no pubs immediately surrounding the place, so the likelihood that hooligans will be outside your balcony until 3AM is pretty low.

You can do a LOT worse in London for that kind of money.


Pubs?
Hooligans?

Bill Hicks Talks About Crime In England
Youtube EZnEpaSOFwk
 
baron von doodle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Time for the vuvuzela fad to make a comeback.

/the horror


Those are nothing. You need to experience Free Thunder Stick Night at an indoor arena. These god-damned things:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Would sure help you sleep.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wessoman: Also, with the exception of NYCFC, every MLS team is technically better than Leyton Orient, with a nicer stadium and in a more livable area.


I think we may have different definitions of 'livable'
 
