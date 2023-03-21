 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   Arizona judge facing a charge of "'super extreme DUI", which comes with mandatory double secret probation   (azfamily.com) divider line
makerofbadjokes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.219BAC at the highest they recorded - a BAC of .20 and above is classified as Super Extreme DUI.

Or a Friday Night on Fark
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two additional breath samples were taken with readings of .219 and .214


Definitely more than just a cocktail, or two. Unless they were liter bottles.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sounds like product advertising from Idiocracy.

GET YOUR SUPER EXTREME DUI NOW!!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My record was .16, many years ago. .219 seems like you should be dead.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Sure, it does not matter. My career is already over."

ah when the moment of clarity hits...it hits hard.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: .219BAC at the highest they recorded - a BAC of .20 and above is classified as Super Extreme DUI.

Or a Friday Night on Fark


4pm on a Sunday in Prescott AZ though.

My wife used to work for that court and we regularly saw Judge Hancock at that Safeway. This doesn't come as a surprise to anyone.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

steklo: "Sure, it does not matter. My career is already over."

ah when the moment of clarity hits...it hits hard.


Career over?? Not so fast...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

little big man: Sounds like product advertising from Idiocracy.

GET YOUR SUPER EXTREME DUI NOW!!


Hit the bar for your EXTRA BIGASS COCKTAIL!
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Officers then went back into the room and read the implied consent affidavit. The arrest report says she took a moment before saying: "Sure, it does not matter. My career is already over."

Is that was is referred to as a moment of clarity?
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: .219BAC at the highest they recorded - a BAC of .20 and above is classified as Super Extreme DUI.

Or a Friday Night on Fark


Yeah, but we have the courtesy to do it at home.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Super extreme DUI to the max!
 
makerofbadjokes [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: makerofbadjokes: .219BAC at the highest they recorded - a BAC of .20

Or a Friday Night on Fark


JessieL: makerofbadjokes: .219BAC at the highest they recorded - a BAC of .20 and above is classified as Super Extreme DUI.

4pm on a Sunday in Prescott AZ though.

My wife used to work for that court and we regularly saw Judge Hancock at that Safeway. This doesn't come as a surprise to anyone.

Or a Friday Night on Fark

Yeah, but we have the courtesy to do it at home.


Just a joke about the BAC, not where she was or what she was doing - if you are drunk on fark, you're less likely to be driving.  (And if you fark and drive you will likely find out)
 
CrazedAndBemused
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
.219?  That's Punch & Judy, barely over the Mendoza line.  In a lot of states *coughWisconsincough*, that's minor-league numbers.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
+0.20 is pretty damn drunk. You have almost no balance and your reflexes are zero.

I had a friend of mine who spent 26 days sedated for the DT's. His BAC was.0448 on admission.

THAT is the definition of extreme drunk.
 
nytmare
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is first offense DUI a career ender? For most careers it isn't. I don't know about judging.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Subtonic: My record was .16, many years ago. .219 seems like you should be dead.


Shee-it.

That's nothin.  0.219 is just gettin' started.

/blew 0.314 after driving myself to detox
//had to finish the bottle first
 
CrazedAndBemused
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: +0.20 is pretty damn drunk. You have almost no balance and your reflexes are zero.

I had a friend of mine who spent 26 days sedated for the DT's. His BAC was.0448 on admission.

THAT is the definition of extreme drunk.


"There goes the greatest drinker who ever lived."
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fat fingered that.

/0.34
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I guess she just couldn't handle the cost of a dozen eggs any more.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you do the new alcoholic Dew and take it into the stratospheric levels of inebriation
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Super Extreme DUI is impressive. Can criminals she put behind bars try to get their cases retried under her lack of ethical standards or something you legal farkers/farkettes would know more of and how could one go about this?

Just wondering, for a friend.
 
ProHamm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not sure if it fits here ...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Occifer, I'm a member of the State Bar."

"Oh, you're a lawyer?"

"Well, yesh, but... "
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's nothing to be ashamed of. That's an accomplishment.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bughunter: Fat fingered that.

/0.34


I was something in the .3s when I went to the hospital in college.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

nytmare: Is first offense DUI a career ender? For most careers it isn't. I don't know about judging.


Possibly, given that BAC.
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Surely, once you reach Super Extreme DUI levels of BAC, you can't be expected to make responsible choices about driving.  So it really wasn't her fault.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I know it's easier to enforce laws if they have cut and dried numerical definitions for everything but I always do wonder whether BAC numbers always reflect impairment accurately. Frequent users tend to build up tolerance to their drug. Not advocating for drunk driving or anything, just wondering how a 50 year old daily drinker would stack up against a 22 year old who drinks twice a year, if they were both at 0.08 or whatever.

At any rate, 0.2 and up is a public safety issue. Even if she didn't drive off the road, at that level of impairment she couldn't be counted on to, say, spot and react to a kid running into the road.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Walker: Super extreme DUI to the max!


Neo maxi zoom duiee?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
DUI....

Poochy - TO THE EXTREME
Youtube sRzUxC0BYmE
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Subtonic: My record was .16, many years ago. .219 seems like you should be dead.


I blew a .20 after passing out in a drive-thru. It was a block from my house and only had to make right turns. Does not excuse me from getting behind the wheel but I really wanted Jack in the Box tacos.
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
After processing, she was cited and released.

So they just let her leave and not have to sit in the drunk tank until reasonably (not Wisconsin) sober?
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Also, a guy my size wouldn't get to 0.2 if he slammed ten drinks in under an hour, according to the chart I just looked up. That judge was druuunk.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Subtonic: My record was .16, many years ago. .219 seems like you should be dead.

I blew a .20 after passing out in a drive-thru. It was a block from my house and only had to make right turns. Does not excuse me from getting behind the wheel but I really wanted Jack in the Box tacos.


I'm almost more inclined to finger wag at you for getting those shiat tacos than for drunk driving.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A judge I practiced in front of as a public defender in Ohio got popped for a DUI once.  He refused to take the breath test after he called my boss for advice.  He couldn't drive for 6 months as a result.  We didn't even let him drive a golf cart that summer.
 
rooftopvoter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

El_Dan: nytmare: Is first offense DUI a career ender? For most careers it isn't. I don't know about judging.

Possibly, given that BAC.


The tricky thing with all this is that the Judge could make an argument that he an alcoholic that needs treatment. This would then turn into a medical condition and then a potential disability. Discriminating an individual due to a medical condition or disability is very illegal. Especially If the dude is effectively attempting diversion and trying to clean up. Being that the BAC is what it was, I would assume this was not his first drink and drive. First time DWI can and should be  a wake up call if your lucky enough not to kill yourself or anyone before that. Even as prolific of a professional alcoholic, I was lucky enough to never get one. I was that guy that would never go out without a DD. I'm retired from the sauce now. .445 was my high score. Help is out there and people do care.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It was nice that he asked about medical conditions.  If my blood sugar crashes hard, my symptoms present as drunk.  Fortunately, a quick reading from my glucose monitor would document that.  Some sugar and I'd be "sober" in about 15 minutes.  I'd just have to bite my tongue and not say, "this might sound like a smartass request, but would you happen to have a donut?".
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: It was nice that he asked about medical conditions.  If my blood sugar crashes hard, my symptoms present as drunk.  Fortunately, a quick reading from my glucose monitor would document that.  Some sugar and I'd be "sober" in about 15 minutes.  I'd just have to bite my tongue and not say, "this might sound like a smartass request, but would you happen to have a donut?".


The cop isn't being nice by asking that, they're trying to eliminate potential angles for the defense attorney
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Subtonic: My record was .16, many years ago. .219 seems like you should be dead.


.40 is generally considered the point of lethality in an average person. Seasoned drinkers have been known to survive numbers substantially higher than that
 
laellee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not lying to say that in my state (Wisconsin), something called a 'Super Extreme DUI' here would seriously require AT LEAST a .32 BAC.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Record I saw in residency at a regional-level hospital was 0.454.

"Hey, man, got someone coming up. CIWA protocol, super-high BAC."
"Super-high? Man, you got to bring something heavy to the table to get me excited."
"How's 454 sound?
"I'm intrigued."
 
sleze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Her official judge picture looks very high and mighty.  Would love to contrast it with her super extreme mug shot.
 
patrick767
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pssshhhh... that's only a bit more than our mayor managed recently. He had his wife and elderly mother in the car with him, and had just crossed the center line and caused an accident. The upcoming re-election race will be fun.

Celé Hancock faces four counts of DUI charges, including Super Extreme DUI after being arrested by Prescott police officers on Sunday.

Obviously Drunky McDrunkjudge had no business driving, but why the fark is this four counts of DUI charges? She got busted for DUI once, right? Farking overcharging.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe there will be some monitoring involved and a visit from Patriot Detention Services in her future?  It was all fun and games when it was just pretend.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
