(Panama City News Herald)   Panama City Police seize enough Fentanyl from one traffic stop to 'kill every man, woman & child in Panama City'. DO IT   (newsherald.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait. How were they able to seize it without all going into cardiac arrest or whatever the hell happens to cops who pass within 10 feet of fentanyl during a car stop?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is every man, woman and child in Panama City a drug addict?
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Is every man, woman and child in Panama City a drug addict?


Don't ask a question if you aren't sure you want to hear the answer.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sliding Carp: NewportBarGuy: Is every man, woman and child in Panama City a drug addict?

Don't ask a question if you aren't sure you want to hear the answer.


No, no, no... I want this answer. lol
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PC Beach, baby!
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Wait. How were they able to seize it without all going into cardiac arrest or whatever the hell happens to cops who pass within 10 feet of fentanyl during a car stop?


I need 3 months of medical leave from just reading the headline.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
are all the cops now on disability?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Wait. How were they able to seize it without all going into cardiac arrest or whatever the hell happens to cops who pass within 10 feet of fentanyl during a car stop?


It's respiratory arrest. I need some Narcan just reading about it.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DAMN YOU, HUNTER'S LAPTOP!!!!!!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Wait. How were they able to seize it without all going into cardiac arrest or whatever the hell happens to cops who pass within 10 feet of fentanyl during a car stop?


You have the crooked cops handle the search, duh. They're the ones with the habitual opioid exposure and resistance.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Sliding Carp: NewportBarGuy: Is every man, woman and child in Panama City a drug addict?

Don't ask a question if you aren't sure you want to hear the answer.

No, no, no... I want this answer. lol


Assuming we aren't using cop math / single fentanyl molecules can kill people in other galactic clusters, the idea is probably to sell it to spring-breakers.  It's about the right time of year and considering the rotating cast of characters involved, you aren't going to worry about running out of new customers.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, if this stuff is so deadly, how come we don't hear about the people making the stuff, keeling over and dying every 3 minutes?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take me down
To the Panama City
Where the coke is white
And the girls are pretty
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: So, if this stuff is so deadly, how come we don't hear about the people making the stuff, keeling over and dying every 3 minutes?


Mostly because cartel drug labs are poor reporters.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sick of all these fen

*ack"
*thud*
 
mononymous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead of measuring fentanyl by how many people it can kill, I want them to start describing it by how many people it can make feel good.

"Today, DEA agents seized enough fentanyl to make 2.3 Burning Mans feel superchill."
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: So, if this stuff is so deadly, how come we don't hear about the people making the stuff, keeling over and dying every 3 minutes?


I mean, it could be because incidental skin & inhalation exposure isn't likely (or, really, a thing), but it could also be that the War on Drugs (and all that lovely, lovely money) was winding down and fentanyl fear is worth fanning for the scared folks at home?

Who knows?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Assuming we aren't using cop math / single fentanyl molecules can kill people in other galactic clusters, the idea is probably to sell it to spring-breakers.


No need . The little bastards all have guns, now.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We joke a lot about cop math here on FARK when the cops seize "enough of x drug to kill thousands of people" but maybe this type of calculation could be exploited and applied to gun crimes. For instance, if a cache of weapons were seized in a drug or white supremacist raid, journalists could report that there were enough guns and ammo to "murder x-number of people."

So, someone is caught with a loaded Luger, the perpetrator was detained with enough firepower to murder 18 people.

Just a thought. Perhaps if guns were reported this way, there might be greater movement on gun control.
 
wesmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Is every man, woman and child in Panama City a drug addict?


Hey, I live in Panama City and it's ridiculous to call us all drug addicts. Most of the people here come by their stupidity naturally and without drugs.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mononymous: Instead of measuring fentanyl by how many people it can kill, I want them to start describing it by how many people it can make feel good.

"Today, DEA agents seized enough fentanyl to make 2.3 Burning Mans feel superchill."


Initial dose is supposed to be something like 200mcg over 15 minutes, so, the Panama City bust really represents enough fentanyl to get every TikTok user in the United States to forget about how much TikTok sucked in 2021 for just a little while.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: So, if this stuff is so deadly, how come we don't hear about the people making the stuff, keeling over and dying every 3 minutes?


Because cops exaggerate and lie?  No, that couldn't be it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: Mostly because cartel drug labs are poor reporters.


FormlessOne: because incidental skin & inhalation exposure isn't likely


I'm now thinking this stuff isn't as deadly as they make it out to be. But when someone takes too much or it's sneaked into something else, then, it's deadly. Just like other hard drugs like heroin, etc.
 
Fooshards
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: mononymous: Instead of measuring fentanyl by how many people it can kill, I want them to start describing it by how many people it can make feel good.

"Today, DEA agents seized enough fentanyl to make 2.3 Burning Mans feel superchill."

Initial dose is supposed to be something like 200mcg over 15 minutes, so, the Panama City bust really represents enough fentanyl to get every TikTok user in the United States to forget about how much TikTok sucked in 2021 for just a little while.


How much does it cost for 2022 and 2023?
 
Rindred
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told that there would be no cop math.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: So, if this stuff is so deadly, how come we don't hear about the people making the stuff, keeling over and dying every 3 minutes?


Because cops can pile on charges by reporting non-specific symptoms that they declare are life-threatening.  Your crime goes from "possession" to "attempted cop murder".  One will get you a bit of jail time or maybe a stint under intervention court.  The other will see you lucky to not get ventilated in open court.  The DA can then get an easy plea deal for a long felony in return for not pressing the murder charge.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Floki: We joke a lot about cop math here on FARK when the cops seize "enough of x drug to kill thousands of people" but maybe this type of calculation could be exploited and applied to gun crimes. For instance, if a cache of weapons were seized in a drug or white supremacist raid, journalists could report that there were enough guns and ammo to "murder x-number of people."

So, someone is caught with a loaded Luger, the perpetrator was detained with enough firepower to murder 18 people.

Just a thought. Perhaps if guns were reported this way, there might be greater movement on gun control.


You assume they have perfect aim.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, can you give a thought for the poor street cleaning crew who had to clean up all the narcan they gave themselves?
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: So, if this stuff is so deadly, how come we don't hear about the people making the stuff, keeling over and dying every 3 minutes?


You know how they say "blue lives matter"?  Well what nobody explains to back that up is that there's actually a chromosomal abnormality that causes people to become cops.  And it just so happens that this same abnormality makes one EXTREMELY allergic to fentanyl.  That's why only cops get debilitated in the mere presence of the stuff, while the actual dealers, manufacturers, and distributors (and most users) are not affected to such a degree.

wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Start with Clearwater.

RECLAIM THE BEACHES

/farkin' scientologists
 
wesmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Start with Clearwater.

RECLAIM THE BEACHES

/farkin' scientologists


Clearwater is basically in a different state than Panama City.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wesmon: gameshowhost: Start with Clearwater.

RECLAIM THE BEACHES

/farkin' scientologists

Clearwater is basically in a different state than Panama City.


Yeah, the Planet Xenu
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A possible pic of a PANAMA fentanyl based bong-injection drug man, may look like.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wesmon: gameshowhost: Start with Clearwater.

RECLAIM THE BEACHES

/farkin' scientologists

Clearwater is basically in a different state than Panama City.


don't care. wipe it clean.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oblig
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Floki: We joke a lot about cop math here on FARK when the cops seize "enough of x drug to kill thousands of people" but maybe this type of calculation could be exploited and applied to gun crimes. For instance, if a cache of weapons were seized in a drug or white supremacist raid, journalists could report that there were enough guns and ammo to "murder x-number of people."

So, someone is caught with a loaded Luger, the perpetrator was detained with enough firepower to murder 18 people.

Just a thought. Perhaps if guns were reported this way, there might be greater movement on gun control.

You assume they have perfect aim.


I'm not assuming perfect aim. When cops seize drugs they make claims that there are enough doses to kill thousands of people. We know that's not true. Otherwise we would have millions of deaths by now for having intercepted every shipment. But the cops are reporting a "potential for death." The same cop math could be used for someone caught with a fully loaded 9mm Luger; they could have killed 18 people.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They always tell you the equivalent in lethal doses, never non-lethal doses.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's enough to kill every policeman in the country!  Just by them viewing it with unprotected eyes!
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: So, if this stuff is so deadly, how come we don't hear about the people making the stuff, keeling over and dying every 3 minutes?


Do you hear about the deaths of the other shiat made in China?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fooshards: FormlessOne: mononymous: Instead of measuring fentanyl by how many people it can kill, I want them to start describing it by how many people it can make feel good.

"Today, DEA agents seized enough fentanyl to make 2.3 Burning Mans feel superchill."

Initial dose is supposed to be something like 200mcg over 15 minutes, so, the Panama City bust really represents enough fentanyl to get every TikTok user in the United States to forget about how much TikTok sucked in 2021 for just a little while.

How much does it cost for 2022 and 2023?


Link provides some guidance - but, as you're only looking at projected numbers, you gotta go with estimates. Looks like it'd take about 94.1 & 97.6 grams, respectively, for 2022 & 2023.

But, good news - it'll likely take over a hundred whole grams for next year!

Meanwhile YouTube Shorts users are stuck settling for rubbing TikToker pee on their gums.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Floki: We joke a lot about cop math here on FARK when the cops seize "enough of x drug to kill thousands of people" but maybe this type of calculation could be exploited and applied to gun crimes. For instance, if a cache of weapons were seized in a drug or white supremacist raid, journalists could report that there were enough guns and ammo to "murder x-number of people."

So, someone is caught with a loaded Luger, the perpetrator was detained with enough firepower to murder 18 people.

Just a thought. Perhaps if guns were reported this way, there might be greater movement on gun control.


Except a Luger only holds eight rounds. I think that reloading would be cheating.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: Floki: We joke a lot about cop math here on FARK when the cops seize "enough of x drug to kill thousands of people" but maybe this type of calculation could be exploited and applied to gun crimes. For instance, if a cache of weapons were seized in a drug or white supremacist raid, journalists could report that there were enough guns and ammo to "murder x-number of people."

So, someone is caught with a loaded Luger, the perpetrator was detained with enough firepower to murder 18 people.

Just a thought. Perhaps if guns were reported this way, there might be greater movement on gun control.

Except a Luger only holds eight rounds. I think that reloading would be cheating.


What if they are movie cops. It might be hundreds of rounds and no deaths or injuries.
 
