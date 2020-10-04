 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Anyone want to work as a Bear Hugger? (SFW)   (cbsnews.com) divider line
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkey2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "the courage to crawl into a bear den."

Uh ya, the bears stay out of my house and I stay out of theirs. This system has worked for over 53 years and I'm sticking with it.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: [Fark user image 350x196] [View Full Size image _x_]


Came for this. Leaving satisfied.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What's it pay?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
seanspeak76.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Do you boys like New Mexico?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [seanspeak76.files.wordpress.com image 259x195]


really disappointed it took 5 posts.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Do you want your face ripped off?
Because this is how you get your face ripped off.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
so, they need more ?
from a couple of days ago ??
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Deals with 'problem bears' every day.
Fark user imageView Full Size
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The right man for the job
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Holding out for a job as a hare buggerer.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
close enough, it was Michigan...
https://outdoors.com/professional-bear-cub-cuddler/?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bzdrummer: The right man for the job
[Fark user image image 202x250]


I thought the headline said Huggie Bear at first
 
Thinkerer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So...what happened to the previous people they hired to do this?  Any word from their next of kin?
 
Cache
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not interested in bears. Would consider cougars.
 
mrparks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gleaming the TimeCube: Holding out for a job as a hare buggerer.


They're too fast.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mrparks: Gleaming the TimeCube: Holding out for a job as a hare buggerer.

They're too fast.


You gotta grab the ears.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sign me up!

*clicks link*

Ohhh...that kind of bear. Never mind.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If I didn't have a child I would definitely do something like this.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Okay, but just hugging.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
express-images.franklymedia.comView Full Size


Possible volunteers
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ace in your face: If I didn't have a child I would definitely do something like this.


I'm trying figure out if I can get 6'6 240 pounds into a bear den to count cubs and bears.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This thread never stood a chance
/Huggie Bear was an unexpected gem!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I had like every carebear when I was a little kid
 
Fano
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
soranews24.comView Full Size

"Do you have a moment to give me a little squeeze?"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
s.hdnux.comView Full Size
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ok, but it's going to take a LOT of cocaine.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't want to work as an anything hugger. Stay the hell out of my personal space.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I would be perfect for that job.
 
Fano
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
