 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   In Australia you can be fined up to $3200 for ICEing. Still doesn't make up for being the birthplace of Hitler   (thedrive.com) divider line
32
    More: Interesting, Internal combustion engine, Electric vehicle, Car, Electricity, Charging station, current public EV, penalty units, Australia  
•       •       •

777 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Mar 2023 at 12:50 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Forcing EV drivers to drink shiatty malt liquor?  That's pure evil, Australia.
 
GreenAdder [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size


Wow. 3,200 dollary-doos is pretty steep for a dumb college party prank.
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
queenforever.com.auView Full Size
 
dkimball
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I guess it would be the same as an EV parked in from of a gas station pump.
But $3200!  If I was the township, I would definitely be making those signs and markings hard to see
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At first I didn't think Aus had a version of ICE. So I was confuzzled.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
what an ice car might look like...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't drive an EV and I'm good with this. Provided you don't put them in the front row.

Also, why do we put van accessible handicap spaces right near the doors? It's not like they're going to be stuffed walking the distance.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
thestadiumreviews.comView Full Size

Happy to be playing in the US.
 
whidbey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Reminds me of choads who park in the Handicapped spaces.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I see I'm not the only person who thought the same thing.

vhistory.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fortunately, you can't get called for icing if the other team is on a power play.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh gawd, I actually misread that as Austria, where a steep fine for uncivil behavior is in line with their social moores, not keeping the criminal spawn in line?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark the fine. Drag the car to the scrapper and squash iat. That or put a .300 Win Mag in the block.

/Roll lead, chud
 
Tentacle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is it still ok to park an electric vehicule such that it takes multiple non-charging parking spaces?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why does that need a weird name?
"I'm not parking in a handicap spot.  I'm crip-blockin'!"
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And the fine for parking your lazy ass in a spot reserved for a disabled person is about $3100 less.  EVs over vets.
 
suid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jtown: [queenforever.com.au image 748x599]


I never realized until now how much he looks like Beaker:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah but that's just Australian dollars, so . . .
 
electricjebus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm guessing some politician couldn't charge their EV.  $3,200 seems pretty steep, even if they are Aussie dollars... and who the hell knows what those things are worth.

Personally I'm hoping my next car is an EV, I considered it in 2019 when I bought my current car, but they weren't quite there yet.  Part of the cost I associated with getting an EV was installing a 220 outlet in my alley accessible parking area.

I mean public charging makes sense for road trips, but for the daily commute, you should be able to make it to and from work on an overnight charge.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What if you have a full battery and just park in the spot because you are lazy?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tentacle: Is it still ok to park an electric vehicule such that it takes multiple non-charging parking spaces?


Location may vary, but I see more of that with weener compensation trucks here.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The gas powered car owners will not have to pay anyway, as they can't be charged.
 
Daer21
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Toecutter ready for violence
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: At first I didn't think Aus had a version of ICE. So I was confuzzled.


Here in Oz "ice" is also the street name for crystal meth. It makes you think about "Disney On Ice" in a whole new way, that's for sure.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So making it hard for someone to charge their car is $3200, but forcing a handicapped person to walk across an entire parking lot by taking up a space? Less than $600. Wow, priorities, huh?
 
Daer21
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: And the fine for parking your lazy ass in a spot reserved for a disabled person is about $3100 less.  EVs over vets.


Australian fine is $2200.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: [i.pinimg.com image 618x272] [View Full Size image _x_]


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dkimball: I guess it would be the same as an EV parked in from of a gas station pump.
But $3200!  If I was the township, I would definitely be making those signs and markings hard to see


Are you saying that they are fining EVs parked in front of gas pumps? CITATION NEEDED!
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tentacle: Is it still ok to park an electric vehicule such that it takes multiple non-charging parking spaces?


Can you actually provide an instance of that happening?

Normally all the EVs have their own parking spots that are half the space of everyone else, normally at the far end where the light reaches, but hey, they have their own so you coal rollers have just got to biatch, just like your orange jesus.

"Those emo-gay-communist-children-teaching-women-healthcare-providing-improving-the-lives-of-such-we-arent-allowed-to-use-our-favorite-nomenclature-for are teaching those nig-wait, let me compose myself here-those others are steeling yer jerbs!!!! You know, those others.We're so desperate we don't give a fark anymore, so long as they are different than you (and in several cases), even the JEWS!.

I'm getting beyond the point of patient. You all know who I am, either you start getting pro-active or I start getting kinetic.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Don't look at the comments, Ray.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.