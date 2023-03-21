 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   "Apparently he was at the bus stop last week doing the same thing"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
21
    More: Scary, High school, Germany, Apartment, School, School bus, Colonel Zadok A. Magruder High School, Middle school, Montgomery County Public Schools  
•       •       •

1526 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Mar 2023 at 1:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it over when Germany attacked Pearl Harbor?
Apparently not.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jinkies!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They caught a sicko who had tried something similar at my kid's school last year. He was from an hour outside the city. Idiot drove his own car so once they had the plate he was farked.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please, no bail?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police are asking for anyone who believes that they may have been a victim of Germany to contact police.

That is going to be one busy phone line.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: Police are asking for anyone who believes that they may have been a victim of Germany to contact police.

That is going to be one busy phone line.


*Poland looks around nervously...picks up phone.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
These kids need to carry guns.
 
stuffy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not exactly the sharpest tool in the shed. Kidnap someone with lots of people standing around
 
Cythraul
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Was it over when Germany attacked Pearl Harbor?
Apparently not.


I too was coming here to post a German based pun.

You beat me.

Darn it.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Police are asking for anyone who believes that they may have been a victim of Germany to contact police.

That is going to be one busy phone line.


Believes is the operative word, since we all know it never happened.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When my son was in second grade, I was walking to meet his bus when I saw a car slow down and stop next to a neighbor girl who was about 5 years old. I started running and another lady from up the road was also running. Before we got the car the guys in the car took off. The poor little girl was hysterical, sobbing uncontrollably. We couldn't get anything out of her so I went back to wait for the bus and the other lady walked her home. Two grown men.
 
jimjays
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

stuffy: Not exactly the sharpest tool in the shed. Kidnap someone with lots of people standing around


And try to take them in his own building right there.

(Knew a guy that insisted he would enjoy receiving prison rape. Maybe this guy is something like that.)
 
Cythraul
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jimjays: (Knew a guy that insisted he would enjoy receiving prison rape. Maybe this guy is something like that.)


Yeah..  it's not as fun as the porns make it out to be.

Not saying how I know that.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

blondambition: When my son was in second grade, I was walking to meet his bus when I saw a car slow down and stop next to a neighbor girl who was about 5 years old. I started running and another lady from up the road was also running. Before we got the car the guys in the car took off. The poor little girl was hysterical, sobbing uncontrollably. We couldn't get anything out of her so I went back to wait for the bus and the other lady walked her home. Two grown men.


/
Had an ex who was taken when she was 6? The puppy 🐶 trap. No puppy 😢.  She says she cried and was let go. But. I think there is more to it given other things I know.
farking sad.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

stuffy: Not exactly the sharpest tool in the shed. Kidnap someone with lots of people standing around


This is why I stick with the lost puppy routine.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, that was a poorly timed post.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Subtonic: stuffy: Not exactly the sharpest tool in the shed. Kidnap someone with lots of people standing around

This is why I stick with the lost puppy routine.


I tried the candy trail to the unmarked white panel van.

Feeloading little bastards kept taking my candy and running away...
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They caught a sicko who had tried something similar at my kid's school last year. He was from an hour outside the city. Idiot drove his own car so once they had the plate he was farked.


Used to be a crazy dude when I was in elementary school that used to stand on the other side of the stream trying get us to come over. Teachers would call cops and keep us away but there was very little that can be done because he was standing on a public park and just trying to talk to us.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Subtonic: stuffy: Not exactly the sharpest tool in the shed. Kidnap someone with lots of people standing around

This is why I stick with the lost puppy routine.

I tried the candy trail to the unmarked white panel van.

Feeloading little bastards kept taking my candy and running away...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
magneticmushroom [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Used to be a crazy dude when I was in elementary school


I'm glad you got better.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Russ1642: They caught a sicko who had tried something similar at my kid's school last year. He was from an hour outside the city. Idiot drove his own car so once they had the plate he was farked.

Used to be a crazy dude when I was in elementary school that used to stand on the other side of the stream trying get us to come over. Teachers would call cops and keep us away but there was very little that can be done because he was standing on a public park and just trying to talk to us.


There's definitely things that can be done.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.