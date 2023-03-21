 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Pylon, Stan Ridgway, Peter Gabriel, and Love & Rockets. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #446. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
100 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 21 Mar 2023 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)



53 Comments
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Standing' by...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Sitting' Quietly.

(For a frickin' change...)
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hi everybody. Got two laptops running, and both are being controlled by IT. Got nothing to do but twiddle my thumbs.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not unlike the Mayor of Whoville, "I am here. I AM HERE!" (for a change, lately)

[*waves* in Canadian]
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
iX500 is ready to scan

iX500 is disconnected

iX500 is ready to scan

iX500 is disconnected

Ad. F**king. Nauseum.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: iX500 is ready to scan

iX500 is disconnected

iX500 is ready to scan

iX500 is disconnected

Ad. F**king. Nauseum.


here's hoping it takes 4 1/2 hours or so to fix.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: iX500 is ready to scan

iX500 is disconnected

iX500 is ready to scan

iX500 is disconnected

Ad. F**king. Nauseum.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: iX500 is ready to scan

iX500 is disconnected

iX500 is ready to scan

iX500 is disconnected

Ad. F**king. Nauseum.

here's hoping it takes 4 1/2 hours or so to fix.


This session has been going on for over 2 hours already.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Got two laptops running, and both are being controlled by IT. Got nothing to do but twiddle my thumbs.


Hello everybuddy!

I'll trade your computer problems for my plumbing issues (and no, not a euphemism).

/still no water
//still decamped
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fun fact: Blood of Eden was my Wedding Song

Peter Gabriel - Blood Of Eden
Youtube 3XhDGkg8SpQ
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Anyone hear that Robert Smith was upset about Ticketbastard's "Service Fee" so I'm getting $$$ back. Woot!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens!

Are you all as ready for the Love and Rockets hour as I am ?
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Fun fact: Blood of Eden was my Wedding Song

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3XhDGkg8SpQ]


an absolute beauty!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I are here
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Anyone hear that Robert Smith was upset about Ticketbastard's "Service Fee" so I'm getting $$$ back. Woot!


Ticketbastard pissed off the wrong goth. I'm getting a little money back as well!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Uranus: pc_gator: Fun fact: Blood of Eden was my Wedding Song

an absolute beauty!


She was 28 years ago (still not to shabby), but I was more handsome back then as well. LOL
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Present!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Anyone hear that Robert Smith was upset about Ticketbastard's "Service Fee" so I'm getting $$$ back. Woot!


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Very smooth from Claudia this week.
Last week's intern must have showed her a trick or two
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Fun fact: Blood of Eden was my Wedding Song

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/3XhDGkg8SpQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Izzat Sneeze? Or just a Sneeze look-a-like?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pista: Very smooth from Claudia this week.
Last week's intern must have showed her a trick or two


Yeah. I jinxed it didn't I?
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hi, everybody!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Got two laptops running, and both are being controlled by IT. Got nothing to do but twiddle my thumbs.

Hello everybuddy!

I'll trade your computer problems for my plumbing issues (and no, not a euphemism).

/still no water
//still decamped


I now have the use of my scanner. I am surrounded by tech and power cords and a cinder block of a docking station, and my minimalist heart has grown dark and cold...but I'll still take that over plumbing issues.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Got two laptops running, and both are being controlled by IT. Got nothing to do but twiddle my thumbs.

Hello everybuddy!

I'll trade your computer problems for my plumbing issues (and no, not a euphemism).

/still no water
//still decamped


Sincerely - sorry to hear that. It's been too long for you. Any word as to how much longer?
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Okay, last time I'll bore you with vacay vids.
But this one is only about 9 seconds long, and is especially for y'all:

PF Penguins 2D
Youtube rOYryth1y3A
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

perigee: NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Got two laptops running, and both are being controlled by IT. Got nothing to do but twiddle my thumbs.

Hello everybuddy!

I'll trade your computer problems for my plumbing issues (and no, not a euphemism).

/still no water
//still decamped

Sincerely - sorry to hear that. It's been too long for you. Any word as to how much longer?


Thursday is ETA. Fingers crossed.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nesher: Okay, last time I'll bore you with vacay vids.
But this one is only about 9 seconds long, and is especially for y'all:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/rOYryth1y3A]


On the subject of penguins, there's a documentary on netflix called Penguin Town.
Needless to say, it's on my play list now
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: perigee: NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Got two laptops running, and both are being controlled by IT. Got nothing to do but twiddle my thumbs.

Hello everybuddy!

I'll trade your computer problems for my plumbing issues (and no, not a euphemism).

/still no water
//still decamped

Sincerely - sorry to hear that. It's been too long for you. Any word as to how much longer?

Thursday is ETA. Fingers crossed.


Getting closer to having all our plumbing finished this week & next so I'm in solidarity with you.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
OMG Furs. I needed this. Thank you so much.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nesher: Okay, last time I'll bore you with vacay vids.
But this one is only about 9 seconds long, and is especially for y'all:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/rOYryth1y3A?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


That was frickin' awesome.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
the station made reddit. for those who care about those things

https://www.reddit.com/r/orangecounty/comments/11wrdol/socal_radio_sucks/
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Got two laptops running, and both are being controlled by IT. Got nothing to do but twiddle my thumbs.


IT waves back
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Got two laptops running, and both are being controlled by IT. Got nothing to do but twiddle my thumbs.

IT waves back


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pista: Nesher: Okay, last time I'll bore you with vacay vids.
But this one is only about 9 seconds long, and is especially for y'all:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/rOYryth1y3A]

On the subject of penguins, there's a documentary on netflix called Penguin Town.
Needless to say, it's on my play list now


on the topic of penguins, someone who self-identifies as "penguin wrangler" started following me on the twitters
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pista: Nesher: Okay, last time I'll bore you with vacay vids.
But this one is only about 9 seconds long, and is especially for y'all:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/rOYryth1y3A]

On the subject of penguins, there's a documentary on netflix called Penguin Town.
Needless to say, it's on my play list now


Geeky penguin content here: https://www.cbc.ca/radio/quirks/oct-22-brain-cells-play-pong-genes-for-surviving-the-black-death-a-penguins-extra-egg-and-more-1.6623746 Also Black Death, mad scientists experimenting with brain cells and star-eating black holes. Very goth.

I may have fabricated the "mad scientist" bit. The mad part that is.

i.cbc.caView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pista: thespindrifter: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Got two laptops running, and both are being controlled by IT. Got nothing to do but twiddle my thumbs.

IT waves back

[media.tenor.com image 244x214]


Trust me when I say to you, I wish my life was as easy as that show. Today was a perfect storm of suck, and I didn't even have to deal with half of it.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: https://www.reddit.com/r/orangecounty/comments/11wrdol/socal_radio_sucks/


"Personally, I host the best 80's alternative rewind in Orange County."

Ladies and gentlemen, he's So humble!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Present.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

perigee: socalnewwaver: https://www.reddit.com/r/orangecounty/comments/11wrdol/socal_radio_sucks/

"Personally, I host the best 80's alternative rewind in Orange County."

Ladies and gentlemen, he's So humble!


((((But.... He's not wrong...))))
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pylon.
Just marking for future reference.
Still love bandcamp, but my reluctant trudge into the present continues and now have a Spotify premium subscription.   Their library is much more vast.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: the station made reddit. for those who care about those things

https://www.reddit.com/r/orangecounty/comments/11wrdol/socal_radio_sucks/


The kroq comment is so funny
"KROQ is a shambling corpse pumped full of corporate necromancy juice."
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

perigee: socalnewwaver: https://www.reddit.com/r/orangecounty/comments/11wrdol/socal_radio_sucks/

"Personally, I host the best 80's alternative rewind in Orange County."

Ladies and gentlemen, he's So humble!


well, that's easy to say when you host the only show of said genre
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pista: The kroq comment is so funny
"KROQ is a shambling corpse pumped full of corporate necromancy juice."


and accurate
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: the station made reddit. for those who care about those things

https://www.reddit.com/r/orangecounty/comments/11wrdol/socal_radio_sucks/

The kroq comment is so funny
"KROQ is a shambling corpse pumped full of corporate necromancy juice."


The truth can be a biatch sometimes.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: the station made reddit. for those who care about those things

https://www.reddit.com/r/orangecounty/comments/11wrdol/socal_radio_sucks/


The hell are you doing on Reddit.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: The kroq comment is so funny
"KROQ is a shambling corpse pumped full of corporate necromancy juice."

and accurate


djslowdive: Pista: socalnewwaver: the station made reddit. for those who care about those things

https://www.reddit.com/r/orangecounty/comments/11wrdol/socal_radio_sucks/

The kroq comment is so funny
"KROQ is a shambling corpse pumped full of corporate necromancy juice."

The truth can be a biatch sometimes.


The other one about if you want to hear RHCP then just hit preset 6 & you get Under The Bridge also made me chuckle
 
