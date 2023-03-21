 Skip to content
(Metro)   Quick-thinking dad saves little Darwin from getting Darwined. This time   (metro.co.uk) divider line
15
•       •       •

15 Comments     (+0 »)
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You named your child Darwin? What, is he the missing link?

I knew a dog named Darwin, he was a Beagle.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Elayna said they didn't research the island before sailing there.

Maybe should have checked some travel influencer YouTube vids, farking influencers.

/Fark all the influencers.
 
palelizard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You went sailing around the world without a rabies vaccine?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've had it with these monkey punching kids on this monday to Friday beach!

/great mob name - John "The Monkeypuncher" Gotti for example.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah how dare wild life , wild? farking humans are farking annoying
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: /Fark all the influencers.


But I don't want them to procreate.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
F*cking monkeys. I hate the little bastards. I have had contact with them twice. Both times they bit me on the boob. There was a pet store in town that had a big glass cage in the middle of the shop where they kept a couple of monkeys. One of them apparently sold so they put some puppies in there. The monkey was beating the crap out of the pups. We said something to the pimply faced idiot working there and he just shrugged. They went out of business.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Monkeypuncher sounds like a 90's rock album name.
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Priapetic: I've had it with these monkey punching kids on this monday to Friday beach!

/great mob name - John "The Monkeypuncher" Gotti for example.


Sonuvabiatch!
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Russian conscripts in training.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thank god Clevon got his dick seen back on!
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bingethinker: You named your child Darwin? What, is he the missing link?

I knew a dog named Darwin, he was a Beagle.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So father may have passed on his quick thinking monkey beating skills to his son.  It's a fitness test that rarely arises in the modern world, so a win for Darwin and Darwin.
 
