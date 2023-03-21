 Skip to content
(Quartz)   Bad News: Container full of highly radioactive Cesium-137 went missing. Good News: Container has been located. Bad News: Just the container. Worse News: Already cut into pieces as scrap metal ready to be smelted down
posted to Main » on 21 Mar 2023 at 12:03 PM



67 Comments
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is going to make a good episode of Kyle Hill's Half Life Histories.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not going to hurt you, but those scrappers are farked.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Indiana Jones - He Chose Poorly
Youtube qIitjokEJwg
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well There's Your Problem | Episode 28: Goiânia Incident
Youtube 34rdxDgpaaA


Oh shiat, they're farked.
 
makerofbadjokes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Cesium exposure
External exposure to large amounts of Cs-137 can cause burns, acute radiation sickness, and even death. Exposure to Cs-137 can increase the risk for cancer because of exposure to high-energy gamma radiation."
Radioisotope Brief: Cesium-137 (Cs-137) - CDC
https://www.cdc.gov › radiation › emergencies › isotopes

Daniel Powter - Bad Day (Lyrics)
Youtube -rYjfciwWGk
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are probably 1000s of sources like this floating around out there. People always think dirty bomb ooga booga, but the mundane reality is way more terrifying.

https://www.upi.com/Archives/1984/04/02/Radioactive-tables-recovered-in-40-states/6600449730000/
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also, summon Ringshadow.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Also, summon Ringshadow.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Okay, let me see if I can parse anything from this article...

.. Okay well that's hardly ideal.

Looks like a process failure across the board. The item in question doesn't seem like it was clearly marked, so if it was removed there was no indication of what it was. Radioactive sources should be clearly marked with the trefoil. Most people know what that is and avoid accordingly.

Also looks like the work site, and the scrap yard, didn't have radiation detection set up. Bet that'll be fixed in a friggin jiffy.

With the HUGE caveat of "how much do you want to believe them?" because I have no idea about the relative reliability of the Thai government with regards to nuclear matters, where seems like there is some good news.

One: it was found, and the site is controlled, and the workers are being monitored.

Operations at the foundry have been halted, and all employees have been asked to leave. The authorities have also set up a perimeter to stop outsiders from entering. Workers at the now-shut metal plant will undergo urine tests and be monitored for signs of radiation exposure,

This is excellent. While it sucks we got this far, monitoring is in place, the site is contained.

Two: the material itself might be contained

The readings came from scrap metal that had already been compressed into cubes ready to be smelted on Sunday evening.

If they didn't have any escape, IE there's no contamination, this is honestly best case scenario. It's currently held in a configuration it'll have a hard time escaping from.

Three: However...

The Thai government did not provide a timeline of when the case was smelted, nor did it share details of how much radioactive material was released.

Reading between the lines, they don't know yet. They probably still have radiation protection staff running around trying to get a scope on what, where, when, and who exposed.

Four: Oh boy!

The government has tried to abate fears by saying it found "no radioactive contamination" in the area, and no cases of radiation have been reported at any clinics or hospitals.

First of all, golf clap for actually specifying radioactive contamination. And it's great we haven't seen any acute cases because we would have by now! Acute is fast!

So now the problem is stochastic. If memory serves (I am radiation safety, NOT health physics), cesium is one of those ones where your body doesn't recognize it so it just decides its calcium. So if you do uptake cesium your body goes "eh" and shoves it in your bones. As you can figure this isn't great.

If the uptake is low we can assign body burn and move on. This isn't necessarily going to make people sick or even affect them on any grand scale. Everything is a matter of dose. And we don't have that information. We don't know if anyone was exposed or to what scale.

And lastly:

100,000 baht ($2,936): The fine, along with a maximum one year in prison, that the power plant operator-National Power Plant 5A Co.-will have to face if it is found guilty of delayed reporting of missing radioactive material. It was thought to have gone missing in mid-February but only reported to be hunted down starting March 10.

Fark user imageView Full Size


FINE THEM OUT OF EXISTENCE. LAUNCH THEM INTO THE SUN.

/anyway, does that help?
//label things. label, label, label, and label again, and fine them for not labeling
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The empty cylinder was found at The Lone Pine Mall in Hill Valley
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 1987 Cesium incident that occurred in Brazil is not something you want to emulate.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and subby: scrap metal is melted down, not "smelted"; smelting is extracting the metal from its raw ore.
 
Nogrhi [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_iacovone: The empty cylinder was found at The Lone Pine Mall in Hill Valley


...along with a case filled with random pinball machine parts.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On Youtube, the Plainly Difficult channel has covered a bunch of these incidents.  I hope this one isn't worse than the Juarez incident where the radioactive source was melted down along with steel and made into rebar - most (but not all) of it was recovered after pure luck led to some it being detected on a truck that turned at Los Alamos.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: It's not going to hurt you, but those scrappers are farked.


Yeah, they should be able to find the bodies easy enough...
 
surlyjason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cesium the day!

And this same flower that smiles today
Tomorrow will be dying.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 1 hour ago  

makerofbadjokes: Ringshadow: null: Also, summon Ringshadow.

[Fark user image 263x192]

Okay, let me see if I can parse anything from this article...

.. Okay well that's hardly ideal.

The government has tried to abate fears by ...

25kg cylinder - is that the net or gross weight, I wonder...  (IE, including the steel outer portion, or just the cesium)

Did the dump the cesium somewhere?  Or just squish/melt the whole mess?


FTFA: "The readings came from scrap metal that had already been compressed into cubes"

If the readings in the crushed scrap don't account for all the source material, then some may have already been melted and sent on their way to be made into rebar, sheet metal and other things that would like to live close to you.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ringshadow has covered most of it but I'll point out the irony of this radioactive contamination coming from a conventional (non-nuclear) power plant.

The steel tube containing Caesium-137 went missing from a power plant in the Prachin Buri province, where it was used for ash measurements.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

makerofbadjokes: 25kg cylinder - is that the net or gross weight, I wonder... (IE, including the steel outer portion, or just the cesium)

Did the dump the cesium somewhere? Or just squish/melt the whole mess?


Yeah that struck me too. That's relatively heavy for a source.

But if it's so radioactive they're having concerns about dose, then it stands to reason a significant part of that cylinder is shielding besides a window for the source to be exposed. Though that said,

The steel tube containing Caesium-137 went missing from a power plant in the Prachin Buri province, where it was used for ash measurements...

So sometimes radioactive sources are used for QA/QC because it's a way to monitor thickness. Source on one side, detector on the other, amount dose drops off tells you thickness.

I'm guessing, and this is speculation, that they cut up the shield pig to scrap it and the source inside got blended into the mix. And that has NASTY implications because almost all mechanical actions to cut or grind metal apart has the nice side effect of spreading contamination like an MF'er.

If opened, the salt-like material inside could easily scatter...

and it's not a solid source. Because of course it isn't.

We don't have enough information at this time, tbh...
 
What I've read is that it acts like potassium so yeah it would be similar to calcium as well. A fun fact I learned while googling this is that naturally occurring cesium ore is called pollucite.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: In Subby's defence, The Farking Article uses "smelted" too.  If you can't trust journalists, who can you fark?


The journalist's mom?
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: If they cut that steel container (And it looks like they did) that would throw bits all over the place..
And whomever cut it...Gonna have a bad life if they breathed in particles..If the salts were loose in the
container, residue..etc...bad...


Yeah, it's very possible a decent portion of the facility is now cross-contaminated.

That's why it's so good the facility involved is shut down, controlled and the workers are being monitored.

THAT SAID, the workers are not necessarily going to be bad off. It depends on how the work was done, how close they were and how much they were exposed. Dose is everything. if it was just chucked into an industrial grinder and no one was right on top of it, exposure might be minimal.

We can hope!

/it's way too late for chelation at this point
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Ringshadow has covered most of it but I'll point out the irony of this radioactive contamination coming from a conventional (non-nuclear) power plant.

The steel tube containing Caesium-137 went missing from a power plant in the Prachin Buri province, where it was used for ash measurements.


Ash measurements sounds like a coal plant. Those plants are suuuuuper dirty and release tons of radioactive and heavy metals. Living near a coal plant is a very unfortunate place to live.
 
Nogrhi [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: puckrock2000: Oh, and subby: scrap metal is melted down, not "smelted"; smelting is extracting the metal from its raw ore.

In Subby's defence, The Farking Article uses "smelted" too.  If you can't trust journalists, who can you fark?


In the journalist's defense, they did establish that it was the power pant that dealt it.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shakin_Haitian: Ivo Shandor: Ringshadow has covered most of it but I'll point out the irony of this radioactive contamination coming from a conventional (non-nuclear) power plant.

The steel tube containing Caesium-137 went missing from a power plant in the Prachin Buri province, where it was used for ash measurements.

Ash measurements sounds like a coal plant. Those plants are suuuuuper dirty and release tons of radioactive and heavy metals. Living near a coal plant is a very unfortunate place to live.


From what I can tell (based on a quick Google and not speaking the language), that one was biomass.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They need to cesium the cesium and then barium. It's fluorine me they haven't already managed this solution.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
null:

Fark user imageView Full Size

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

khitsicker: This is going to make a good episode of Kyle Hill's Half Life Histories.


Came here to say this. Leaving happy.

Also, you can buy replicas of the Cesium sources on Ebay - if you're so interested in say making one into a necklace and scaring every radiologist in your facility.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Also Plainly Difficult is amazing too.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
null:

[Fark user image image

PAIGE, NO!
 
SansNeural
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Ringshadow has covered most of it but I'll point out the irony of this radioactive contamination coming from a conventional (non-nuclear) power plant.

The steel tube containing Caesium-137 went missing from a power plant in the Prachin Buri province, where it was used for ash measurements.


Most of these "lost source" incidents some from depleted* sources originally used in either medical radiotherapy machines, radioisotope thermoelectric generators or sterilization gear.  In other words, NOT from nuclear power plants or weapons, but applications where regular civilians ultimately became responsible for safekeeping or disposal of the source.  And that's when things go bad.

* Depleted below use for purpose, but not to safe levels.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: khitsicker: This is going to make a good episode of Kyle Hill's Half Life Histories.

Came here to say this. Leaving happy.

Also, you can buy replicas of the Cesium sources on Ebay - if you're so interested in say making one into a necklace and scaring every radiologist in your facility.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Seems an unusual case of "who smelt it dealt it."
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Ringshadow has covered most of it but I'll point out the irony of this radioactive contamination coming from a conventional (non-nuclear) power plant.

The steel tube containing Caesium-137 went missing from a power plant in the Prachin Buri province, where it was used for ash measurements.


I'd say the irony is ironying but a lot of the worst nuclear material incidents globally had nothing to do with nuclear power. They were loose sources, from radiography, or industrial processes, or medical.

Radiography is the one that terrifies me tbh. I've worked around industrial radiography, it's hair raising. Fun fact, when they're doing industrial radiography in power plants, that source in the hands of the radiographer is the most radioactive thing in the nuclear plant besides the fuel... and the fuel is under 40ft of water. The source is in a lead breadbox.

Shakin_Haitian: pollucite


Oooo that's a fun word.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Ivo Shandor: Ringshadow has covered most of it but I'll point out the irony of this radioactive contamination coming from a conventional (non-nuclear) power plant.

The steel tube containing Caesium-137 went missing from a power plant in the Prachin Buri province, where it was used for ash measurements.

Most of these "lost source" incidents some from depleted* sources originally used in either medical radiotherapy machines, radioisotope thermoelectric generators or sterilization gear.  In other words, NOT from nuclear power plants or weapons, but applications where regular civilians ultimately became responsible for safekeeping or disposal of the source.  And that's when things go bad.

* Depleted below use for purpose, but not to safe levels.


The Goiania Brazil incident was particularly egregious because local police prevented the medical physicist from recovering the source, even after he warned the courts and the police that scrappers were breaking in at night.
 
docsigma
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: null: pic of NO

NO.

[Fark user image 220x220] [View Full Size image _x_]

/no


What would the specific crime be if someone 3d printed a bunch of those and left them in random places?

/asking for an enemy
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Most of these "lost source" incidents some from depleted* sources originally used in either medical radiotherapy machines, radioisotope thermoelectric generators or sterilization gear. In other words, NOT from nuclear power plants or weapons, but applications where regular civilians ultimately became responsible for safekeeping or disposal of the source. And that's when things go bad.

* Depleted below use for purpose, but not to safe levels.


Dammit Sans you beat me to it!

There's a famous case where a oncologist was older and retired and ... took the damn machines with him. And they were machines with sources. Because he paid for them, apparently. So the NRC rolled up, and it went something like this (going from memory)...

NRC: Give them back
Doctor: No
NRC: No seriously give them back
Doctor: they're mine
NRC: No they aren't
Doctor: I paid for them are you going to pay for them
NRC: You can't have them they're radioactive materials
Doctor: AND I PAID FOR THEM
NRC: Do you have them in proper storage facilities pursuant to (law, law, law, etc)
Doctor: NOT YOUR BUSINESS
NRC: IT IS LITERALLY OUR BUSINESS

So this went on for a while. NRC started fining the doctor. Doctor refused to bend. Doctor dies, family tries to sort the estate and finds reams of angry letters from the NRC... and a barn full of oncology equipment.

The family handed the equipment over.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: SansNeural: Most of these "lost source" incidents some from depleted* sources originally used in either medical radiotherapy machines, radioisotope thermoelectric generators or sterilization gear. In other words, NOT from nuclear power plants or weapons, but applications where regular civilians ultimately became responsible for safekeeping or disposal of the source. And that's when things go bad.

* Depleted below use for purpose, but not to safe levels.

Dammit Sans you beat me to it!

There's a famous case where a oncologist was older and retired and ... took the damn machines with him. And they were machines with sources. Because he paid for them, apparently. So the NRC rolled up, and it went something like this (going from memory)...

NRC: Give them back
Doctor: No
NRC: No seriously give them back
Doctor: they're mine
NRC: No they aren't
Doctor: I paid for them are you going to pay for them
NRC: You can't have them they're radioactive materials
Doctor: AND I PAID FOR THEM
NRC: Do you have them in proper storage facilities pursuant to (law, law, law, etc)
Doctor: NOT YOUR BUSINESS
NRC: IT IS LITERALLY OUR BUSINESS

So this went on for a while. NRC started fining the doctor. Doctor refused to bend. Doctor dies, family tries to sort the estate and finds reams of angry letters from the NRC... and a barn full of oncology equipment.

The family handed the equipment over.


Doesn't the NRC have like a super secret squirrel SWAT team for cases like that? Nuclear Emergency Search Team or something?
 
SansNeural
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: SansNeural: Most of these "lost source" incidents some from depleted* sources originally used in either medical radiotherapy machines, radioisotope thermoelectric generators or sterilization gear. In other words, NOT from nuclear power plants or weapons, but applications where regular civilians ultimately became responsible for safekeeping or disposal of the source. And that's when things go bad.

* Depleted below use for purpose, but not to safe levels.

Dammit Sans you beat me to it!

There's a famous case where a oncologist was older and retired and ... took the damn machines with him. And they were machines with sources. Because he paid for them, apparently. So the NRC rolled up, and it went something like this (going from memory)...

NRC: Give them back
Doctor: No
NRC: No seriously give them back
Doctor: they're mine
NRC: No they aren't
Doctor: I paid for them are you going to pay for them
NRC: You can't have them they're radioactive materials
Doctor: AND I PAID FOR THEM
NRC: Do you have them in proper storage facilities pursuant to (law, law, law, etc)
Doctor: NOT YOUR BUSINESS
NRC: IT IS LITERALLY OUR BUSINESS

So this went on for a while. NRC started fining the doctor. Doctor refused to bend. Doctor dies, family tries to sort the estate and finds reams of angry letters from the NRC... and a barn full of oncology equipment.

The family handed the equipment over.


Jeeeeze, Louise.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

docsigma: What would the specific crime be if someone 3d printed a bunch of those and left them in random places?

/asking for an enemy


Fark user imageView Full Size


Holy shiat you agent of chaos. Um.

... All I can picture is the chaos about the Mooninite advertisements in Boston.

That said, generally if you post it, it has to be treated as real. So the replicas would have to be treated as real and handled accordingly.

A plant I was at decided to prank their trainer by grabbing all the for-training posting stuff and they set up a fake contamination area in the dude's front yard. All of the postings had TRAINING ONLY across them but guess what? didn't matter. For the purposes of law, the trainer's front yard was a contamination area. All hell broke loose.

/and this is why pranks are verboten in nuclear power/radiation work
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SansNeural: On Youtube, the Plainly Difficult channel has covered a bunch of these incidents.  I hope this one isn't worse than the Juarez incident where the radioactive source was melted down along with steel and made into rebar - most (but not all) of it was recovered after pure luck led to some it being detected on a truck that turned at Los Alamos.


I met a guy that was a sales / tech rep for Eberline (they made and sold radiation detection equipment). He worked for the Texas Department of Public Health when Juarez was discovered. Some of the steel was made into the table and seating stands used in fast food restaurants. He said they found some installed in a restaurant that hadn't been opened yet. I forget the number, but the dosage at people's crotches would have been in a single digit R per hour.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
3000 USD maximum fine? There's your problem. Even in an emerging market like Thailand that's an insult.

One year in jail? How do you lock up a business? (You can't even put it to death, unless you count expropriation and liquidation.)

In North America it's the civil lawsuits that punish companies that forget not to be evil, not the fines, much less any jail time for management. (Even if they get maximum sentences and serve every day of their time---and they rarely do---well, the graveyards are full of indispensable men.)

Hence the emphasis on "tort reform"---and slapping down journalists who won't help hush iat up, and won't help the perps point the finger to the luckless minority hired both to provide the illusion of a diverse workplace and take the fall when the consequences of years of corner-cutting and incompetence finally materialize.

Back in Thailand, citizens are outraged that the government was happy to help the firm hush iat up for as long as possible. I wonder how far legal action will get anyone falling ill.

/"We understand your daughter died from the Sickness. My employer was saddened to hear this. To help pay for her last rites...would you refuse a gift from my employer of 400? American? Cash, of course."

//"My employer will be disappointed you said no. He was particularly saddened by the fact your daughter will now never marry. He says an American told him this: in the Bible, the price of a wife was 50 silver pieces, which would cost 400 American today."

///"But we will respect your wishes, and bid you better fortune. It would be sadder still if any further misfortune befell you or your family."
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Doesn't the NRC have like a super secret squirrel SWAT team for cases like that? Nuclear Emergency Search Team or something?


Oh they absolutely do! They have gun toting agents and can absolutely shoot you.

I assume he had Old Doctor White Guy privileges, and that this didn't go on for very long. I don't remember the details, this was something discussed when I was in school.

SansNeural: Jeeeeze, Louise.


I know right. The audacity.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: makerofbadjokes: 25kg cylinder - is that the net or gross weight, I wonder... (IE, including the steel outer portion, or just the cesium)

Did the dump the cesium somewhere? Or just squish/melt the whole mess?

Yeah that struck me too. That's relatively heavy for a source.

But if it's so radioactive they're having concerns about dose, then it stands to reason a significant part of that cylinder is shielding besides a window for the source to be exposed. Though that said,

The steel tube containing Caesium-137 went missing from a power plant in the Prachin Buri province, where it was used for ash measurements...

So sometimes radioactive sources are used for QA/QC because it's a way to monitor thickness. Source on one side, detector on the other, amount dose drops off tells you thickness.

I'm guessing, and this is speculation, that they cut up the shield pig to scrap it and the source inside got blended into the mix. And that has NASTY implications because almost all mechanical actions to cut or grind metal apart has the nice side effect of spreading contamination like an MF'er.

If opened, the salt-like material inside could easily scatter...

and it's not a solid source. Because of course it isn't.

We don't have enough information at this time, tbh...


There will probably be a very dry IAEA report on this in a few months.
 
