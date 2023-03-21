 Skip to content
(Radio Free Europe)   Over there, over there. Send the word, send the word over there. That the Tanks are coming, the Tanks are coming. The drums rum tumming everywhere
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's about damn time.

sláva Ukrajíni!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The original plan was to send Ukraine 31 of the newer M1A2 Abrams, which could have taken a year or two to build and ship.

That was the original plan? They really are the f*cking stupid.

Just send some of the ones we have in our motor pool right f*ckng now!

A year or two? Are you f*cking joking?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: The original plan was to send Ukraine 31 of the newer M1A2 Abrams, which could have taken a year or two to build and ship.

That was the original plan? They really are the f*cking stupid.

Just send some of the ones we have in our motor pool right f*ckng now!

A year or two? Are you f*cking joking?


The way I understand it the new ones would be export-ready and were going to be taken from Poland's existing order. The ones in the desert have to be stripped of non-export armor and modernized.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: The way I understand it the new ones would be export-ready and were going to be taken from Poland's existing order. The ones in the desert have to be stripped of non-export armor and modernized.

That was the original plan? They really are the f*cking stupid.

Just send some of the ones we have in our motor pool right f*ckng now!

A year or two? Are you f*cking joking?

The way I understand it the new ones would be export-ready and were going to be taken from Poland's existing order. The ones in the desert have to be stripped of non-export armor and modernized.


It's too long. They are taking far too long and f*cking it up. They need to pull from our existing stock right now and just send them. Which sounds like what they are going to do, but as usual, it took them too goddamn long to figure that out.

Time is of the essence here. They have got to get that armor in place ASAP.
 
makerofbadjokes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
US Mil can deploy anywhere in the world in 72hrs or less - how long does it take to strip the non-export parts off of the tanks they are sending?

Is it just one reserve motor pool working on drill time?

FFS - take X number of tanks and split it among Y number of armored division motor pools, send them the kits to make them Legal to send over - and get them shipped.

Stop treating this like a bullet for some general's OPR, spread the labor out and get the ball moving.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stacey Abrams has a tank named after her?
 
Electric Monk has lost his horse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
M1 Abrams Tanks In U.S. Inventory Have Armor Too Secret To Send To Ukraine
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and the casons go marching along?

/IDK, that was the tune that I immediately tried to pair this headline with.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Electric Monk has lost his horse: M1 Abrams Tanks In U.S. Inventory Have Armor Too Secret To Send To Ukraine


Oh ffs.  It's heavy-duty steel or similar.  I'm pretty sure that the exact metallurgy of it is already known.  It ain't like we're talking about the radar-absorbing stealth coating or something.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: GardenWeasel: NewportBarGuy: The original plan was to send Ukraine 31 of the newer M1A2 Abrams, which could have taken a year or two to build and ship.

That was the original plan? They really are the f*cking stupid.

Just send some of the ones we have in our motor pool right f*ckng now!

A year or two? Are you f*cking joking?

The way I understand it the new ones would be export-ready and were going to be taken from Poland's existing order. The ones in the desert have to be stripped of non-export armor and modernized.

It's too long. They are taking far too long and f*cking it up. They need to pull from our existing stock right now and just send them. Which sounds like what they are going to do, but as usual, it took them too goddamn long to figure that out.

Time is of the essence here. They have got to get that armor in place ASAP.


Yes, let's use up all our military supplies now, it's not like they're going to be needed when China pounces on Taiwan.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't call it a comeback
I been here for years
I'm rockin' my peers
Puttin' suckers in fear
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Electric Monk has lost his horse: M1 Abrams Tanks In U.S. Inventory Have Armor Too Secret To Send To Ukraine


Pretty much always been absurdly secret.  Even back in the 80's in Armor school we were told that if somehow we managed to break the armor box on the tank (how??) we were to immediately cover it with a sheet and hold on to anyone who had seen the secret sauce inside so they could be debriefed.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought we had a shiat load of tanks in storage.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: NewportBarGuy: GardenWeasel: NewportBarGuy: The original plan was to send Ukraine 31 of the newer M1A2 Abrams, which could have taken a year or two to build and ship.

That was the original plan? They really are the f*cking stupid.

Just send some of the ones we have in our motor pool right f*ckng now!

A year or two? Are you f*cking joking?

The way I understand it the new ones would be export-ready and were going to be taken from Poland's existing order. The ones in the desert have to be stripped of non-export armor and modernized.

It's too long. They are taking far too long and f*cking it up. They need to pull from our existing stock right now and just send them. Which sounds like what they are going to do, but as usual, it took them too goddamn long to figure that out.

Time is of the essence here. They have got to get that armor in place ASAP.

Yes, let's use up all our military supplies now, it's not like they're going to be needed when China pounces on Taiwan.


Preventing Russia from taking over Ukraine is the best way to stop China from invading Taiwan.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To everyone saying why doesn't the military just give them some of ours - welcome to capitalism where everyone's gotta get their wheels greased before anything happens. See Eisenhower circa 1958. Been this way since WW2 with lend-lease.
 
Merltech
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there any tanks left in the Russian army that can go against the M1 now?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Electric Monk has lost his horse: M1 Abrams Tanks In U.S. Inventory Have Armor Too Secret To Send To Ukraine

Oh ffs.  It's heavy-duty steel or similar.  I'm pretty sure that the exact metallurgy of it is already known.  It ain't like we're talking about the radar-absorbing stealth coating or something.


No, not even close.  It's a mixture of steel, ceramic, elastic layers, careful air spacing and on the latest units, depleted uranium.  The stealth coatings are probably less complex.
 
makerofbadjokes [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Electric Monk has lost his horse: M1 Abrams Tanks In U.S. Inventory Have Armor Too Secret To Send To Ukraine

Pretty much always been absurdly secret.  Even back in the 80's in Armor school we were told that if somehow we managed to break the armor box on the tank (how??) we were to immediately cover it with a sheet and hold on to anyone who had seen the secret sauce inside so they could be debriefed.


Never underestimate bored jr. enlisted.

Never.

Every warning, every caution, every briefing, is caused by the same basic thing - Someone farked up.

Now they have to warn every one else, from now till time immemorial - don't do this particular fark up.

Which means some dumbass managed to BREAK tank main battle armor - and it likely wasn't even on purpose...
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Merltech: Are there any tanks left in the Russian army that can go against the M1 now?


Not at anything approaching parity, no.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: NewportBarGuy: GardenWeasel: NewportBarGuy: The original plan was to send Ukraine 31 of the newer M1A2 Abrams, which could have taken a year or two to build and ship.

That was the original plan? They really are the f*cking stupid.

Just send some of the ones we have in our motor pool right f*ckng now!

A year or two? Are you f*cking joking?

The way I understand it the new ones would be export-ready and were going to be taken from Poland's existing order. The ones in the desert have to be stripped of non-export armor and modernized.

It's too long. They are taking far too long and f*cking it up. They need to pull from our existing stock right now and just send them. Which sounds like what they are going to do, but as usual, it took them too goddamn long to figure that out.

Time is of the essence here. They have got to get that armor in place ASAP.

Yes, let's use up all our military supplies now, it's not like they're going to be needed when China pounces on Taiwan.


FFS, no one is even saying that. But hey, don't let that stop you from savagely raping your strawman
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: Glockenspiel Hero: Electric Monk has lost his horse: M1 Abrams Tanks In U.S. Inventory Have Armor Too Secret To Send To Ukraine

Pretty much always been absurdly secret.  Even back in the 80's in Armor school we were told that if somehow we managed to break the armor box on the tank (how??) we were to immediately cover it with a sheet and hold on to anyone who had seen the secret sauce inside so they could be debriefed.

Never underestimate bored jr. enlisted.

Never.

Every warning, every caution, every briefing, is caused by the same basic thing - Someone farked up.

Now they have to warn every one else, from now till time immemorial - don't do this particular fark up.

Which means some dumbass managed to BREAK tank main battle armor - and it likely wasn't even on purpose...


My favorite story on that one- in the -10 manual for my tank, it mentioned that the laser rangerfinder window was coated with thorium fluoride.   There was a warning on it that since it was radioactive, you shouldn't eat it.

What was the chain of actions that made that warning necessary?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: No, not even close.  It's a mixture of steel, ceramic, elastic layers, careful air spacing and on the latest units, depleted uranium.  The stealth coatings are probably less complex.

Oh ffs.  It's heavy-duty steel or similar.  I'm pretty sure that the exact metallurgy of it is already known.  It ain't like we're talking about the radar-absorbing stealth coating or something.

No, not even close.  It's a mixture of steel, ceramic, elastic layers, careful air spacing and on the latest units, depleted uranium.  The stealth coatings are probably less complex.


Considering the boneyards we leave newly produced M1s sitting around in, what's the over/under that someone could have just snuck in and taken samples?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Glockenspiel Hero: Kit Fister: Electric Monk has lost his horse: M1 Abrams Tanks In U.S. Inventory Have Armor Too Secret To Send To Ukraine

Oh ffs.  It's heavy-duty steel or similar.  I'm pretty sure that the exact metallurgy of it is already known.  It ain't like we're talking about the radar-absorbing stealth coating or something.

No, not even close.  It's a mixture of steel, ceramic, elastic layers, careful air spacing and on the latest units, depleted uranium.  The stealth coatings are probably less complex.

Considering the boneyards we leave newly produced M1s sitting around in, what's the over/under that someone could have just snuck in and taken samples?


Also, I'm pretty sure that using depleted uranium as armor plating was a thing even back in the 1980s...
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: makerofbadjokes: Glockenspiel Hero: Electric Monk has lost his horse: M1 Abrams Tanks In U.S. Inventory Have Armor Too Secret To Send To Ukraine

Pretty much always been absurdly secret.  Even back in the 80's in Armor school we were told that if somehow we managed to break the armor box on the tank (how??) we were to immediately cover it with a sheet and hold on to anyone who had seen the secret sauce inside so they could be debriefed.

Never underestimate bored jr. enlisted.

Never.

Every warning, every caution, every briefing, is caused by the same basic thing - Someone farked up.

Now they have to warn every one else, from now till time immemorial - don't do this particular fark up.

Which means some dumbass managed to BREAK tank main battle armor - and it likely wasn't even on purpose...

My favorite story on that one- in the -10 manual for my tank, it mentioned that the laser rangerfinder window was coated with thorium fluoride.   There was a warning on it that since it was radioactive, you shouldn't eat it.

What was the chain of actions that made that warning necessary?


This explains why Skippy has such a glowing smile!
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: makerofbadjokes: Glockenspiel Hero: Electric Monk has lost his horse: M1 Abrams Tanks In U.S. Inventory Have Armor Too Secret To Send To Ukraine

Pretty much always been absurdly secret.  Even back in the 80's in Armor school we were told that if somehow we managed to break the armor box on the tank (how??) we were to immediately cover it with a sheet and hold on to anyone who had seen the secret sauce inside so they could be debriefed.

Never underestimate bored jr. enlisted.

Never.

Every warning, every caution, every briefing, is caused by the same basic thing - Someone farked up.

Now they have to warn every one else, from now till time immemorial - don't do this particular fark up.

Which means some dumbass managed to BREAK tank main battle armor - and it likely wasn't even on purpose...

My favorite story on that one- in the -10 manual for my tank, it mentioned that the laser rangerfinder window was coated with thorium fluoride.   There was a warning on it that since it was radioactive, you shouldn't eat it.

What was the chain of actions that made that warning necessary?


Bored Marines?

/runs very far away
//doesn't have enough stamina to outrun them
///hopes they get bored again before they catch me
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: makerofbadjokes: Glockenspiel Hero: Electric Monk has lost his horse: M1 Abrams Tanks In U.S. Inventory Have Armor Too Secret To Send To Ukraine

Pretty much always been absurdly secret.  Even back in the 80's in Armor school we were told that if somehow we managed to break the armor box on the tank (how??) we were to immediately cover it with a sheet and hold on to anyone who had seen the secret sauce inside so they could be debriefed.

Never underestimate bored jr. enlisted.

Never.

Every warning, every caution, every briefing, is caused by the same basic thing - Someone farked up.

Now they have to warn every one else, from now till time immemorial - don't do this particular fark up.

Which means some dumbass managed to BREAK tank main battle armor - and it likely wasn't even on purpose...

My favorite story on that one- in the -10 manual for my tank, it mentioned that the laser rangerfinder window was coated with thorium fluoride.   There was a warning on it that since it was radioactive, you shouldn't eat it.

What was the chain of actions that made that warning necessary?


If there's any impact on that outside of the tank that spalls part of the interior into your body, you need to know what stuff is made of.  That way, you can tell the medic who scoops you out of the turret, "I'm made of radioactive shrapnel".

In between the screams of pain, of course.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kozlo: To everyone saying why doesn't the military just give them some of ours - welcome to capitalism where everyone's gotta get their wheels greased before anything happens. See Eisenhower circa 1958. Been this way since WW2 with lend-lease.


The original plan was to give them new tanks from Poland's order.  The new plan is to refurbish tanks that have been sitting in the desert for 30 years.  There's a whole lot less wheel greasing with the new plan.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Kit Fister: Glockenspiel Hero: Kit Fister: Electric Monk has lost his horse: M1 Abrams Tanks In U.S. Inventory Have Armor Too Secret To Send To Ukraine

Oh ffs.  It's heavy-duty steel or similar.  I'm pretty sure that the exact metallurgy of it is already known.  It ain't like we're talking about the radar-absorbing stealth coating or something.

No, not even close.  It's a mixture of steel, ceramic, elastic layers, careful air spacing and on the latest units, depleted uranium.  The stealth coatings are probably less complex.

Considering the boneyards we leave newly produced M1s sitting around in, what's the over/under that someone could have just snuck in and taken samples?

Also, I'm pretty sure that using depleted uranium as armor plating was a thing even back in the 1980s...


It's much more complex than just using DU.  And, uh, how exactly is someone planning to crack the armor of a MBT without even the laziest of security noticing?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Merltech: Are there any tanks left in the Russian army that can go against the M1 now?


Against a trained and experienced M1 crew, they never had any to begin with. See 73 Easting, Medina Ridge, Norfolk, etc. And those battles were thirty years ago.

/Shout-out to the Challenger crews, as they technically had an even better kill ratio.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Glockenspiel Hero: Kit Fister: Electric Monk has lost his horse: M1 Abrams Tanks In U.S. Inventory Have Armor Too Secret To Send To Ukraine

Oh ffs.  It's heavy-duty steel or similar.  I'm pretty sure that the exact metallurgy of it is already known.  It ain't like we're talking about the radar-absorbing stealth coating or something.

No, not even close.  It's a mixture of steel, ceramic, elastic layers, careful air spacing and on the latest units, depleted uranium.  The stealth coatings are probably less complex.

Considering the boneyards we leave newly produced M1s sitting around in, what's the over/under that someone could have just snuck in and taken samples?


Taken a sample?

How?

You need to cut through about an inch of hardened steel just to get into the armor box, and then you're looking at cutting out a ~2 foot long section of stuff designed to stop a depleted uranium penetrator moving a mile a second within that 2 ft distance.   It would take hours with really high end tools.

That said, the basics of modern tank armor aren't secret, just the exact layout. Look up Chobham armor if you want info.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: NewportBarGuy: GardenWeasel: NewportBarGuy: The original plan was to send Ukraine 31 of the newer M1A2 Abrams, which could have taken a year or two to build and ship.

That was the original plan? They really are the f*cking stupid.

Just send some of the ones we have in our motor pool right f*ckng now!

A year or two? Are you f*cking joking?

The way I understand it the new ones would be export-ready and were going to be taken from Poland's existing order. The ones in the desert have to be stripped of non-export armor and modernized.

It's too long. They are taking far too long and f*cking it up. They need to pull from our existing stock right now and just send them. Which sounds like what they are going to do, but as usual, it took them too goddamn long to figure that out.

Time is of the essence here. They have got to get that armor in place ASAP.

Yes, let's use up all our military supplies now, it's not like they're going to be needed when China pounces on Taiwan.


I don't think you quite understand just how much military equipment is just in storage in the US waiting to be scrapped.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Things will get interesting the first time an Abrams tank is hiat by a missile supplied by China.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: NewportBarGuy: GardenWeasel: NewportBarGuy: The original plan was to send Ukraine 31 of the newer M1A2 Abrams, which could have taken a year or two to build and ship.

That was the original plan? They really are the f*cking stupid.

Just send some of the ones we have in our motor pool right f*ckng now!

A year or two? Are you f*cking joking?

The way I understand it the new ones would be export-ready and were going to be taken from Poland's existing order. The ones in the desert have to be stripped of non-export armor and modernized.

It's too long. They are taking far too long and f*cking it up. They need to pull from our existing stock right now and just send them. Which sounds like what they are going to do, but as usual, it took them too goddamn long to figure that out.

Time is of the essence here. They have got to get that armor in place ASAP.

Yes, let's use up all our military supplies now, it's not like they're going to be needed when China pounces on Taiwan.


Don't ever respond to me ever again. Jesus Christ.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: No, not even close.  It's a mixture of steel, ceramic, elastic layers, careful air spacing and on the latest units, depleted uranium.  The stealth coatings are probably less complex.

Oh ffs.  It's heavy-duty steel or similar.  I'm pretty sure that the exact metallurgy of it is already known.  It ain't like we're talking about the radar-absorbing stealth coating or something.

No, not even close.  It's a mixture of steel, ceramic, elastic layers, careful air spacing and on the latest units, depleted uranium.  The stealth coatings are probably less complex.


True, but aren't Germany already sending Panther tanks? I mean, sure, Abrams have Chobham armor which is secret and you don't want it to fall into Russian hands, but the Panther tank has the new hypervelocity 130mm gun that can go right through an Abrams and the Germans aren't worried about them getting lost in Ukraine.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Things will get interesting the first time an Abrams tank is hiat by a missile supplied by China.


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Electric Monk has lost his horse: M1 Abrams Tanks In U.S. Inventory Have Armor Too Secret To Send To Ukraine

Oh ffs.  It's heavy-duty steel or similar.  I'm pretty sure that the exact metallurgy of it is already known.  It ain't like we're talking about the radar-absorbing stealth coating or something.


Chinese are already selling it on Wish.com.  Guarantee it!
 
Thoreny
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: US Mil can deploy anywhere in the world in 72hrs or less


They can be deployed in 72 hours, but that doesn't mean that their equipment can. Flying humvees is one thing. Can't really put in too many tanks in an airplane. They weigh too much. Google tells me that a Lockheed C-5 Galaxy, one of the largest in the world, can only take two at a time.

For tanks they usually ship them overseas. That can take up to 30 days depending on the final location.
 
genner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OptionC: The original plan was to give them new tanks from Poland's order.  The new plan is to refurbish tanks that have been sitting in the desert for 30 years.  There's a whole lot less wheel greasing with the new plan.

The original plan was to give them new tanks from Poland's order.  The new plan is to refurbish tanks that have been sitting in the desert for 30 years.  There's a whole lot less wheel greasing with the new plan.



Wouldn't you have to grease the wheels more if they've been sitting in the desert for 30 years?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Glockenspiel Hero: Kit Fister: Electric Monk has lost his horse: M1 Abrams Tanks In U.S. Inventory Have Armor Too Secret To Send To Ukraine

Oh ffs.  It's heavy-duty steel or similar.  I'm pretty sure that the exact metallurgy of it is already known.  It ain't like we're talking about the radar-absorbing stealth coating or something.

No, not even close.  It's a mixture of steel, ceramic, elastic layers, careful air spacing and on the latest units, depleted uranium.  The stealth coatings are probably less complex.

True, but aren't Germany already sending Panther tanks? I mean, sure, Abrams have Chobham armor which is secret and you don't want it to fall into Russian hands, but the Panther tank has the new hypervelocity 130mm gun that can go right through an Abrams and the Germans aren't worried about them getting lost in Ukraine.


No, the Panther is not even in production yet.

Germany is sending Leopard 2s, but it was pulling teeth to even get them to do that.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

genner: Wouldn't you have to grease the wheels more if they've been sitting in the desert for 30 years?

The original plan was to give them new tanks from Poland's order.  The new plan is to refurbish tanks that have been sitting in the desert for 30 years.  There's a whole lot less wheel greasing with the new plan.


Wouldn't you have to grease the wheels more if they've been sitting in the desert for 30 years?


Literally yes, figuratively no.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: No, not even close.  It's a mixture of steel, ceramic, elastic layers, careful air spacing and on the latest units, depleted uranium.  The stealth coatings are probably less complex.

Oh ffs.  It's heavy-duty steel or similar.  I'm pretty sure that the exact metallurgy of it is already known.  It ain't like we're talking about the radar-absorbing stealth coating or something.

No, not even close.  It's a mixture of steel, ceramic, elastic layers, careful air spacing and on the latest units, depleted uranium.  The stealth coatings are probably less complex.


"Honey, why are four men in uniform at the door?"
 
zbtop
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: NewportBarGuy: GardenWeasel: NewportBarGuy: The original plan was to send Ukraine 31 of the newer M1A2 Abrams, which could have taken a year or two to build and ship.

That was the original plan? They really are the f*cking stupid.

Just send some of the ones we have in our motor pool right f*ckng now!

A year or two? Are you f*cking joking?

The way I understand it the new ones would be export-ready and were going to be taken from Poland's existing order. The ones in the desert have to be stripped of non-export armor and modernized.

It's too long. They are taking far too long and f*cking it up. They need to pull from our existing stock right now and just send them. Which sounds like what they are going to do, but as usual, it took them too goddamn long to figure that out.

Time is of the essence here. They have got to get that armor in place ASAP.

Yes, let's use up all our military supplies now, it's not like they're going to be needed when China pounces on Taiwan.


Ah yes, the vast numbers of tanks we're going to need to defend Taiwan, a mountainous and heavily urbanized island. Yes...thats what we need to be concerned about.

This take is bad, and you should feel bad.

Also, we were never going to send 90s built M1A1s manned by US personnel over there. A2 Sep V2/3/4 models? Maybe. Not A1s.
 
1funguy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: NewportBarGuy: GardenWeasel: NewportBarGuy: The original plan was to send Ukraine 31 of the newer M1A2 Abrams, which could have taken a year or two to build and ship.

That was the original plan? They really are the f*cking stupid.

Just send some of the ones we have in our motor pool right f*ckng now!

A year or two? Are you f*cking joking?

The way I understand it the new ones would be export-ready and were going to be taken from Poland's existing order. The ones in the desert have to be stripped of non-export armor and modernized.

It's too long. They are taking far too long and f*cking it up. They need to pull from our existing stock right now and just send them. Which sounds like what they are going to do, but as usual, it took them too goddamn long to figure that out.

Time is of the essence here. They have got to get that armor in place ASAP.

Yes, let's use up all our military supplies now, it's not like they're going to be needed when China pounces on Taiwan.


Naw, you're reading it wrong.

We will have useable, serviceable, or parts available tanks already there when we decide to escalate this further.  We will have on-ground technicians operating and available, trained operators familiar with local terrain similarly equipped and recognized by local population, thereby reducing chance of sabotage when our equipment is in theater and operated by Americans.

We're definitely going. We just want china to be there first and fully committed.

China will then be forced into a fight on two fronts if they start any nonsense in NK or the Pacific Ocean.

I'll bet we've got 100 Aussies training on our equipment right now.

Welcome to WWIII folks.  If we wait as long as we did in the first 2, we will emerge with less damage and more wealth than any other nation.

Just like Gawd intended.
 
Evil High Priest
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
8-10 months?! FFS! Why, I could prosecute a former POTUS in that much time!
 
