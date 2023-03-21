 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for March 21 is 'fawn' as in: "Literacy among deer at the local zoo has skyrocketed after zookeepers started teaching 'Hooked on Fawn ics'"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Noun, Old English, Latin, Adjective, Pedro Pascal, Deer, story of fawn, true daddy fashion  
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ANIMAL HOUSE Fawn Leibowitz
I'm here to pick up my date.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/asnzmpORTE8] I'm here to pick up my date.


That was my first thought too!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
im4.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Michael3AXZ
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Faun au logée soon to follow
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If the monkey that came with the box is dead, dial 1-800-Get A New Monkey.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Q: What's another name for the gun that killed Bambi's mother?

A: The Off/Fawn Switch
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh deer.
 
