(Fox 29 Philadelphia)   Don't put all of your eggs in one basket. Some guy might steal them   (fox29.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude. Eggs are so expensive some places have just stopped selling them altogether 🤷‍♂
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This jives with what Ive been hearing about Biden sending black ops teams to confiscate eggs to sell at huge markup.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So why were the eggs sitting in a cooler by the side of the road? Is this one of those honor purchase systems where you leave some money and the eggs you buy? Or were these left out for neighbors to come and collect?
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"..."you don't f*k with Uncle Terry when he has been drinking."

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's just getting in shape for Easter.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is this a crime?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eggs, not even once.

But once they get you hooked, you gotta feed the habit.

baltimoreorless.comView Full Size
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: So why were the eggs sitting in a cooler by the side of the road? Is this one of those honor purchase systems where you leave some money and the eggs you buy? Or were these left out for neighbors to come and collect?


Looks like honor system sales.  SOP around my area.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bicycle country roads of central Indiana, and I've noticed the unattended grab & go roadside eggs have disappeared. Likely gotten too pricey to just leave out.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he trying to make some omelets....

Stu, that's 144 eggs
Youtube sjovXY7WyVU
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


🤷‍♂
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: How is this a crime?


It's this new category of crime where people take money and goods that belong to other people without permission.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Armyrec1: Mock26: So why were the eggs sitting in a cooler by the side of the road? Is this one of those honor purchase systems where you leave some money and the eggs you buy? Or were these left out for neighbors to come and collect?

Looks like honor system sales.  SOP around my area.


Thank you.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
funzyr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's a dick move
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: BigNumber12: How is this a crime?

It's this new category of crime where people take money and goods that belong to other people without permission.


Sounds a lot like Pioneers
 
robodog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Dude. Eggs are so expensive some places have just stopped selling them altogether 🤷‍♂


Welcome to 2 months ago? Around here they're back down to $2.25/dozen for cage free. The last mass culling for bird flu was back in mid December.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: [Fark user image 360x449]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TheFoz: [Fark user image image 346x750]

🤷‍♂


Trollish typing?! The hell you say
 
