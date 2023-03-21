 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Happy indictment day - here's a thread of every president as a super villain   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ANGH
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They already said it would be tomorrow at the earliest. Considering indictments have been imminent in one of the other cases for months, I'm not holding my breath.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rinse and repeat a couple of times and I predict the base will get tired and wander away to the next election rally.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump's bail will be arranged far in advance. His arrest will amount to nothing more than him going to a cop shop in Manhattan with his legal team to sign a few documents. The cuffing and stuffing we've all been longing for is not going to happen, there will be no orange jump suit and protestors outside who get arrested will be more likely than him to serve time in jail.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Threadreader.

The Red Skull version of ex-45** seems apropos; and the Jeckyl/Hyde for Cleveland's two terms seemed an excellent choice. Bush the elder as Two Face was a little cute.

Not so sure the associations for the others seemed as clever (Joe Biden was born on a Friday not a Monday; and Carter really should have been shown as Prince Namor rather than Eobard Thawne), but impressive artwork all around.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

"The only thing you have to fear is...my shiny metal ass, Mr. Hitler!"
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: They already said it would be tomorrow at the earliest. Considering indictments have been imminent in one of the other cases for months, I'm not holding my breath.


And what's the excuse going to be tomorrow?
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It would have been a lot funnier if Nixon and Reagan were just regular pictures of Nixon and Reagan.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The bonus Ben Franklin is the best
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Benevolent Misanthrope: They already said it would be tomorrow at the earliest. Considering indictments have been imminent in one of the other cases for months, I'm not holding my breath.

And what's the excuse going to be tomorrow?


Your mom stopped by offering 3x Z jobs for a dollar and everyone got distracted
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The coping mechanisms are getting more creative though.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

somedude210: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x850]
"The only thing you have to fear is...my shiny metal ass, Mr. Hitler!"


Could Robo-Roosevelt take Mecha-Hitler?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Karma Chameleon: Benevolent Misanthrope: They already said it would be tomorrow at the earliest. Considering indictments have been imminent in one of the other cases for months, I'm not holding my breath.

And what's the excuse going to be tomorrow?

Your mom stopped by offering 3x Z jobs for a dollar and everyone got distracted


Bit of a clunky retort there
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nice one with Hoover and the water.
 
Evil High Priest
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

abb3w: Threadreader.


Thanks!

/Don't twat, kids!
//Not even once
///This is your brain on twatter
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's sickening that this is news in this manner.  That it's abundantly clear that nobody wants to set the precedent for holding someone powerful accountable.  What cowards we have become.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Basta!
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


/wake me when we're beyond "sources suggest...", "may happen...", "as soon as..." etc.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: ... His arrest will amount to nothing more than him going to a cop shop in Manhattan with his legal team to sign a few documents. ...


I thought about this last night. He's such a drama queen though. He may want the frog march to froth up the base.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Joe needs frickin' lasers coming out of his eyes.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Benevolent Misanthrope: They already said it would be tomorrow at the earliest. Considering indictments have been imminent in one of the other cases for months, I'm not holding my breath.

And what's the excuse going to be tomorrow?


You're right, it might just be Trump making shiat up to grift his followers for donations.

If so it's pretty funny he tricked a bunch of the GOP leadership into believing him.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They couldn't make Carter look evil if they tried...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Aar1012: somedude210: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x850]
"The only thing you have to fear is...my shiny metal ass, Mr. Hitler!"

Could Robo-Roosevelt take Mecha-Hitler?

[Fark user image image 425x302]


Now there's a question to ponder 🤔
 
Hobbess
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I feel like the Theodore Roosevelt one isn't a depiction he'd take much issue with. He isn't caricatured much and he liked to hunt.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jiggitysmith: It's sickening that this is news in this manner.  That it's abundantly clear that nobody wants to set the precedent for holding someone powerful accountable.  What cowards we have become.


Came here for this.

Every time someone lies and says that "we're all equal under the law," remember the pomp and circumstance surrounding the potential arrest of a powerful person who brazenly, openly, and defiantly committed everything from perjury to sedition.

Then remember how badly some asshole was beaten by four cops for the crime of cycling at night.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: They couldn't make Carter look evil if they tried...

[Fark user image image 491x503]


I took it to mean that Carter is the only good (morally) president
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is there another country that portraits their leaders (presidents, prime ministers, chancellors, kings/queens) as super heroes, super villains orwhathaveyou?

Get over (y)ourselves, already!
 
palelizard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

abb3w: Threadreader.

The Red Skull version of ex-45** seems apropos; and the Jeckyl/Hyde for Cleveland's two terms seemed an excellent choice. Bush the elder as Two Face was a little cute.

Not so sure the associations for the others seemed as clever (Joe Biden was born on a Friday not a Monday; and Carter really should have been shown as Prince Namor rather than Eobard Thawne), but impressive artwork all around.


I only recognize some of the villains, but I liked Jefferson and Monroe, personally. And I feel like a lot of shade just got thrown at Rutherford B Hayes and I'm not sure why.

Great catch on the Cleveland thing, I didn't even notice it like that.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: They couldn't make Carter look evil if they tried...

[Fark user image 491x503]


Yeah, he looks like a happy guy at a kids carnival running the snow cone stand.

And they all looked pretty reminiscent except for Clinton, they didn't get his face right at all.

Loved most of them.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Strange that Rutherford B. Hayes, Grover Cleveland, Teddy Roosevelt, Harry Truman and George W. Bush are just themselves with scary backgrounds.

I imagine many MAGAts will approve of Trump's depiction. That's how many of them see him already.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: Trump's bail will be arranged far in advance. His arrest will amount to nothing more than him going to a cop shop in Manhattan with his legal team to sign a few documents. The cuffing and stuffing we've all been longing for is not going to happen, there will be no orange jump suit and protestors outside who get arrested will be more likely than him to serve time in jail.


Hell. If he gets actual jail time it will be house arrest because of 'security'
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: Trump's bail will be arranged far in advance. His arrest will amount to nothing more than him going to a cop shop in Manhattan with his legal team to sign a few documents. The cuffing and stuffing we've all been longing for is not going to happen, there will be no orange jump suit and protestors outside who get arrested will be more likely than him to serve time in jail.


To be fair for the offenses he is getting indicted on and booking and being released without bail is the norm. The only time you would see bail in a case like this is if he is a flight risk, and its hard to argue that since he is under secret service protection.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Karma Chameleon: Benevolent Misanthrope: They already said it would be tomorrow at the earliest. Considering indictments have been imminent in one of the other cases for months, I'm not holding my breath.

And what's the excuse going to be tomorrow?


Yes, we get it. You're going to be miserable tomorrow as well. Nothing is ever good enough and everyone should abandon all hope now and for all time.

Find a new hobby. Trying to make others as miserable as you seem to be isn't exactly healthy.

In other words:
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
beyondmycontrol
‘’ now  
He got Trump wrong.  Here he is as a supervillain
cdn.britannica.comView Full Size
:
 
