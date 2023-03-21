 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Xi Jinping has nothing to do with a film not being released as scheduled in Hong Kong and experts suggest 'self-censorship' by the cinemas themselves may be at play. Difficulty: "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey"   (aljazeera.com) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just as well, since ticket prices are $64.89
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh bother
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The film sounds dumb.  Just cause Pooh is now in the free domain doesn't mean sh*t shows are worth watching.
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are really dodging the sledgehammer there.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or theaters dumped it because it's a boring, stupid, incompetently made piece of shiat.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moroning: The film sounds dumb.  Just cause Pooh is now in the free domain doesn't mean sh*t shows are worth watching.


It was no Cocaine Bear!
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: Or theaters dumped it because it's a boring, stupid, incompetently made piece of shiat.


Or because Xi is a a boring, stupid, incompetently made piece of shiat who is also terminally insecure about it.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Moroning: The film sounds dumb.  Just cause Pooh is now in the free domain doesn't mean sh*t shows are worth watching.

It was no Cocaine Bear!


Yeah but what is.......
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing happened in Tienneman square in 1989
 
heavymetal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would think Xi would usurp the narrative and use it as a warning to anyone who opposes his regime.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moroning: The film sounds dumb.  Just cause Pooh is now in the free domain doesn't mean sh*t shows are worth watching.


Movies like this make me feel that perhaps some stuff doesn't need to be make public domain if this is the only thing people can think to do with the property.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freeze Speech? Chillin' Effect?

What happened, China? You used to be cool.

(Narrator: China was never cool)
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[pitch pipe sounds A note]

🎵Fark the Chinese government🎶
 
acouvis
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is frankly normal and how authorities hope censorship works in both China and the US.

(Normal here is not good by the way)...

If the Chinese government can get movie theaters to self censor they'll often be censored above and beyond what the government would mandate, and they don't get criticized for it,  Movie theaters and stores in the US do the same thing using the age rating system as a guide (an R rating is fine, but NC-17 or AO would be instant death for box office tickets).

On the same note, department stores won't carry (or at least used to completely refuse to) AO games, or ones considered too extreme (hentai, sex simulatIon, etc).

Heck, it goes back to the 1950s... the industry's "self regulation" successfully killed off EC comics until they only had MAD left (RIP).

Nothing new here.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They should learn from America and have CCP liaisons dictate the content of films/shows ahead of time so awkward stuff like this doesn't happen.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why oh why does this movie even exist. I like to watch terrible movies just to laugh and critique them MST style but this one seems completely indigestible. The sequel: Piglet, First Blood
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RyogaM
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I thought it was made in order to get Disney to pay for them to bury it.  I didn't think they were going to try to show it in theaters.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, they made Santa Claus into a slasher-film character, so why not? At least Santa Claus slashers rapidly went out of style. Pooh-slashers and Pooh-porn will run their course fairly quickly, we can hope. Then some semblance of normalcy will return.

/until Pooh shows up in a Charmin ad
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the South Park guys haven't tried to make "Winnie The Poo" (tagline: "All the shiat talking you can handle!")
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I saw that movie, and it was farking terrible.

For once, China has done Hong Kong a favor.
 
