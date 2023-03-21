 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Ex-CEO of Radio Shack selling his Fort Worth mansion, but is the asking price realistic?
52
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

52 Comments
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I don't understand why people want houses this large. All I see is a non-stop dusting nightmare.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Gosh, I wonder why they went bankrupt.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Does it come with extra batteries?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We're going to need to know the area code first.
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: I don't understand why people want houses this large. All I see is a non-stop dusting nightmare.


I'm of the same mind, but if one can afford a house like that, one hires people to clean.  I looked at the property taxes and those are $77,695 for the year.  However, being an old fart with bad knees, I appreciate the main suite is on the first floor.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: I don't understand why people want houses this large. All I see is a non-stop dusting nightmare.


If you're buying a ten million dollar house and don't have a household staff, you aren't buying a 10 million dollar house.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why do rich people always have the worst taste in things?
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
$900,000 PER BATHROOM?!
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Auntie Cheesus: Alwysadydrmr: I don't understand why people want houses this large. All I see is a non-stop dusting nightmare.

I'm of the same mind, but if one can afford a house like that, one hires people to clean.  I looked at the property taxes and those are $77,695 for the year.  However, being an old fart with bad knees, I appreciate the main suite is on the first floor.


True. Anything that requires that much up-keep is unappealing to me, regardless of who is doing the work. Doesn't matter as I will never have enough money to even consider buying something like this.
 
northernmanor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is it un-realistic to expect any farkers to get the reference?
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Does it come with extra batteries?


And an extended warranty.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

northernmanor: Is it un-realistic to expect any farkers to get the reference?


Some of us got it.
 
jlee4677 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The sale was processed on a Tandy computer.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pop quiz: name the movie being shown.
 
blue-eyed murder in a size five dress
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Auntie Cheesus: Alwysadydrmr: I don't understand why people want houses this large. All I see is a non-stop dusting nightmare.

I'm of the same mind, but if one can afford a house like that, one hires people to clean.  I looked at the property taxes and those are $77,695 for the year.  However, being an old fart with bad knees, I appreciate the main suite is on the first floor.


The listing mentions an elevator servicing all three floors. You can have the house staff carry you around on a litter from there.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Flab: Pop quiz: name the movie being shown.


Star Trek First Contact
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
NewportBarGuy: Gosh, I wonder why they went bankrupt.

Well, many reasons.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Gosh, I wonder why they went bankrupt.


Having only 1 person working in a store at a time, so when you want to check out, there's no one working the counter when you want to check out, you have to wait 20 minutes for them to show up.

I wouldn't be surprised if they had a lot of loss due to shoplifting due to their trying to cut down on payroll.

/thought they missed a huge opportunity getting involved with the maker space movement
//either setting up shops in them, or even just vending machines with supplies
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Shostie: Flab: Pop quiz: name the movie being shown.

Star Trek First Contact


Yep.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: I don't understand why people want houses this large. All I see is a non-stop dusting nightmare.


They have staff for that
 
foo monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: I don't understand why people want houses this large. All I see is a non-stop dusting nightmare.


Right?  nobody needs all that nonsense.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is there a CB radio room? No? Well no deal then.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 300x208]


Fark that tape drive
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's in Texas, so it's already uninhabitable.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wonder if he has a boat named Fine and Tandy
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The house is pretty but their taste is terrible. Note that isn't the sale price, and he isn't selling it, it's being auctioned starting at 2.5 million. They should have staged it because their taste is awful.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Does it come with extra batteries?


No but you get three punches on your battery club card and life time use of the tube tester.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Does it come with extra batteries?


He's not getting any batteries without providing his new address. He needs to contact us.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Gosh, I wonder why they went bankrupt.


This.
 
db2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

northernmanor: Is it un-realistic to expect any farkers to get the reference?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bulldoze it and put up affordable housing.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Auntie Cheesus: Alwysadydrmr: I don't understand why people want houses this large. All I see is a non-stop dusting nightmare.

I'm of the same mind, but if one can afford a house like that, one hires people to clean.  I looked at the property taxes and those are $77,695 for the year.  However, being an old fart with bad knees, I appreciate the main suite is on the first floor.


I'm always surprised that mansions this sized and expensive don't have a regular and/or freight elevator for when the wealthy person(s) who own it get elderly and want to still reach the second floor without problem. Though they probably don't because they want to witness and look down upon the delivery men who have to  struggle to bring your new mattress and bed spring up the large stairs you own (due to having no such elevator), because they rarely leave their house anymore to step over the homeless on the street.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: I don't understand why people want houses this large. All I see is a non-stop dusting nightmare.


When you have a house like this you hire a person to dust non-stop.

But is is ridiculous. Could be a super nice small hotel.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I like the office and the outside gardens/patio.

Most of the inside is decorated in what I call "rich people trash" though. Execrable farking Trump-like bad taste.
 
waffledonkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

db2: northernmanor: Is it un-realistic to expect any farkers to get the reference?

[Fark user image image 850x511]


Needs the simulated woodgrain finish for maximum Shacky-ness
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When you're a overly wealthy person who uses technology to get rich, and causing others to wallow in poverty because you bought a mansion instead of giving employees decent wages, then what is your favorite movie?

That's right, Star Trek: First Contact!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Watching Gene Roddenberry roll in his grave so much to power the warp core of Zefhram Cochrane's Phoenix!
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: steklo: [Fark user image image 300x208]

Fark that tape drive


Totally! It's got such sleek lines, and I can almost hear the background hiss she makes on playback.

/erm...
 
blessedbean
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At least it has room for a really great potato shed.
 
zbtop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Auntie Cheesus: Alwysadydrmr: I don't understand why people want houses this large. All I see is a non-stop dusting nightmare.

I'm of the same mind, but if one can afford a house like that, one hires people to clean.  I looked at the property taxes and those are $77,695 for the year.  However, being an old fart with bad knees, I appreciate the main suite is on the first floor.


For me the issue would be I just wouldnt want other people, who dont live there and arent related to me, in my house all the time.

It'd feel like a hotel, never quite "home".
 
ggowins [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My Dad worked for Tandy Corp when I was growing up.  I remember going with my dad on a Saturday to the office when I was like 4 or 5 and I started playing on a keypunch machine.  Charles Tandy was also there, and came over to me and asked what I was doing.  I told him "I am making money".  I thought they keypunch cards were checks.  He took me down to the Radio Shack store and let me pick out anything I wanted.   I got the red fire chief hat with the siren on top.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ComaToast: Sub Human: Does it come with extra batteries?

He's not getting any batteries without providing his new address. He needs to contact us.
[Fark user image 500x343]


I had this same exact model. My CB handle was Transistor Kid. I was about 16. Fad lasted a few months. All my friends had home units, I was the only one that had one installed in my dad's car.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: When you're a overly wealthy person who uses technology to get rich, and causing others to wallow in poverty because you bought a mansion instead of giving employees decent wages, then what is your favorite movie?

That's right, Star Trek: First Contact!

[Fark user image 850x566]

/Watching Gene Roddenberry roll in his grave so much to power the warp core of Zefhram Cochrane's Phoenix!


That is some hideous wallpaper.  Wow.  Everything about this room is awful.  Who in the world thought this looked good?
 
Fano
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ggowins: My Dad worked for Tandy Corp when I was growing up.  I remember going with my dad on a Saturday to the office when I was like 4 or 5 and I started playing on a keypunch machine.  Charles Tandy was also there, and came over to me and asked what I was doing.  I told him "I am making money".  I thought they keypunch cards were checks.  He took me down to the Radio Shack store and let me pick out anything I wanted.   I got the red fire chief hat with the siren on top.


This is my favorite story of the day. A+
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not even two acres?  Neighbors that close?  No thanks.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 300x208]


F*CK YEA!
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did they just make that joke? Are you sure, that's pretty obscure and nerdy. They did? OK, I will funny it. Im not sure though.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ggowins: My Dad worked for Tandy Corp when I was growing up.  I remember going with my dad on a Saturday to the office when I was like 4 or 5 and I started playing on a keypunch machine.  Charles Tandy was also there, and came over to me and asked what I was doing.  I told him "I am making money".  I thought they keypunch cards were checks.  He took me down to the Radio Shack store and let me pick out anything I wanted.   I got the red fire chief hat with the siren on top.


Should have picked out the Amiga desktop machine.
 
