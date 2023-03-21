 Skip to content
(WBEZ Chicago)   Need to get somewhere in Chicago in the next three years? Better leave now   (wbez.org) divider line
    More: PSA, Illinois Department of Transportation, Interstate 94 in Illinois, Transport, Local-express lanes, Causality, Road, Stretches of the inbound Kennedy, part of a three-year construction project  
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For anyone that's never been to Chicago this is what the Kennedy Expressway looks like normally.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another reason to stay the heck away from Chicago.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You never 'go to Chicago', you 'wind up in Chicago'. Much like Ohio.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone who lived through the Big Dig and recently moved to Chicago is going to be extra pissed off.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been to Chicago once, and I will NEVER go back. Entirely due to traffic. Everywhere we went took 3x longer than the google maps estimate due to traffic
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, hopefully they're at least adding more lanes or something.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bring five minutes from a Metra stop (like I am) is the sweet spot.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This is the correct take.

Granted, the CTA was decent pre-pandemic. Since COVID, though, *shudder*.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reminds me of when I spent a month in Houston.  No matter where I went, it was at least 45 minutes away.  Oh, and "avoid tolls" wasn't sticky on android maps at the time so I had to check the box every damn time.  Took them friggin' years to admit that was wrong and fix it.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Creating MOAR roads with MOAR lanes only incentivizes more people to use said roads in more cars.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I took my Madre to Chicago in 2018. At no point did we drive. We just used Ubers and public transportation.

I don't remember any trouble with the traffic at all.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When I lived in the city I commuted to Schaumburg for work every day for 10 years on the Kennedy. It sucked.
It was about 22 miles. Outbound in the mornings weren't too bad but coming home was usually about an hour and a half.

And 3 years? I'll believe it when I see it. They will probably still be dealing with this ten years from now
 
Mock26
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
chicagounionstation.comView Full Size
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bro, just one more lane, bro. I swear to GOD, man, just one more lane and then everything is going to be fine.

Oh yeah, and another parking garage.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I LOVE Chicago. Got a kid going to Northwestern. I love the neighborhoods, I love the downtown, I love the hustle...

But seriously, getting from Point A to Point B is just SUCH a drag. Either pay $45 in tolls or sit on public transit an hour or hit end a stop sign every block.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

When I went to Chicago with my Madre, I looked up parking. We saved a lot of money by Ubering and using public transportation. Even a $15-$20 round trip was WAAAAAY cheaper than trying to park anywhere.

/ we spent some of said money getting a brownie at the Palmer House (where the brownie was invented)
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Modern high speed cameras are almost magical, for all we know those cars are going at 100mph.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If it's anything like anywhere I've ever lived it'll go like this:

- Road gets so clogged with traffic it needs embiggening
- Road is embiggened in a years long project
- Area grows while embiggening is happening so when the road is embiggened there's enough traffic to keep it clogged

When I lived near Boca Raton for 15 years my two conduits to work, Military Trail and I-95, were under construction all but a handful of months the entire time.
 
Pompatus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

A really nice historical image. Too bad there's a building there now, and the tracks are a tunnel.

And, no, they're not adding more lanes. They're just fixing the ones they already have. Truth be told, this is the first time they've ripped up the Kennedy since the mid-90s.

/ if you had been run over 275,000 times a day for 30 years, you'd probably need some work too
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I am in Ottawa (Ontario). I wouldn't expect to make better time.
 
EsqueletoAtheist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My favorite place in Chicago to drive is around the Northwestern Memorial Hospital campus. Especially in the middle of the day. Fairbanks, St Clair, Erie, Ontario, all of that. Buses, trucks, cabs and ambulances everywhere. It's the absolute best.
Because I hate myself.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, at least Jeebus made it out in time
Waitin' For The Bus - Jesus Just Left Chicago , ZZ Top , 1973 Vinyl
Youtube 0BLof0G2sSw
 
nitropissering
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
3 years is just for the first quarter mile. This could go 20 years or more. Believe me, I know, I've been building with Lego all my life.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
OMG, you don't NEED a car in a city like Chicago.

F*cking people baffle me.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah, just stay off the Kennedy.
 
pdieten
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

People do not make a habit of driving around on urban freeways for their personal amusement. They do that because they have somewhere to go. The thing is, they have always had somewhere to go, but if there is not enough road, then they might not make a trip that ought to be made. The demand isn't induced. It's latent. It was always there.

It's easy to look at all the driving happening at one point on the freeway and wonder why they aren't all in a train, but you have to remember that no two of those vehicles had the same origin and don't have the same destination. There is a last-mile problem.

Now the reality is that it is not possible to build enough roads to satisfy the needs of a population the size of Chicago, and there are enough people with similar origins and destinations often enough to make mass transit a reasonable option. But in a lot of places, that does not exist in quantities needed to make financial sense. Mass transit is not more convenient than driving a personal car, because convenience is having transportation from my origin to my destination at exactly the time I want to go with all the space in my vehicle that I need to carry whatever I have and no strangers intruding on me. Mass transit cannot do that in most cases.
 
