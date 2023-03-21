 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Is your home about to be taken over by a squatter? Be afraid. I SAID BE AFRAID. Fox News: scarring grandpa since 1996   (foxnews.com) divider line
55
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I guess the hot new thing on Fox News is "jugging".
I guess this is the new Knockout Game.   Remember that?  It was an epidemic sweeping the nation.  It killed me twice.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scarring or scaring? Both, actually.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Motherf*cker it takes LITERAL YEARS for adverse possession to kick in. If there are strangers living in your backyard shed and you don't do anything about it for like five to seven years, then you don't deserve to have the shed anymore.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rupert Murdoch heard the story about Baron Rothschild spreading the word that the Nazis had won so he could buy everything up from people fleeing and decided to make that his entire personality
 
foo monkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Homeowners across the country tormented by squatters find themselves tied up in lengthy and expensive legal battles to get control of their properties back

Or go to the local biker bar and pay a couple hundred to the three biggest guys there.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Shostie: Motherf*cker it takes LITERAL YEARS for adverse possession to kick in. If there are strangers living in your backyard shed and you don't do anything about it for like five to seven years, then you don't deserve to have the shed anymore.


SovCits don't care about that.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So now the free markets bad?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Homeowners across the country tormented by squatters find themselves tied up in lengthy and expensive legal battles to get control of their properties back

Or go to the local biker bar and pay a couple hundred to the three biggest guys there.


That's a terrible idea.  You're literally making yourself the target of indefinite extortion.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We should do something about our housing problems.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: And I guess the hot new thing on Fox News is "jugging".
I guess this is the new Knockout Game.   Remember that?  It was an epidemic sweeping the nation.  It killed me twice.


Jugging is real.  Not widespread, but there have been increasing credible accounts (in Houston at least) of people being followed home from the bank or an expensive jewelery/gun/other type store then robbed.   But in the end, its always good to be situationally aware after leaving such places.

https://abc13.com/jugging-robberies-victims-being-followed-catalytic-converter-thefts-houston-crime-rate-2022/12591224/

On the plus side, your cat is safer now?
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Shostie: Motherf*cker it takes LITERAL YEARS for adverse possession to kick in. If there are strangers living in your backyard shed and you don't do anything about it for like five to seven years, then you don't deserve to have the shed anymore.

SovCits don't care about that.


Them?  Wait till they leave, change locks.  Laugh at their legal arguments.
 
Mouren
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh no, they might lose that empty house they never step foot in for years on end...
 
Wessoman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Shostie: Motherf*cker it takes LITERAL YEARS for adverse possession to kick in. If there are strangers living in your backyard shed and you don't do anything about it for like five to seven years, then you don't deserve to have the shed anymore.


Shhh, the entire point of conservatism is a giant ooga booga scare tactic, it's basically "Hey white man, (Some minority that you definitely don't like) is going to TAKE AWAY your (Guns/Rights/God/Penis/Gas Stove/Ability to call people the N-Word without being fired/etc.). In this story, the "Squatters" are going to take away the "Secret Second Home that you set up for the Rent Boy."
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Honestly, if we could just take other people's houses by force and have it be legal, I can think of a few rotten, bigoted, cruel rich people who don't deserve the mansions they live in, and I'm pretty sure I could physically remove them from the grounds and keep them out if I had the jump on them.

After that, it's just a matter of setting a lot of traps in the vast front lawn that goes to waste on those mansions. Honestly, what is it with rich people and having a massive, football field-sized front lawn they never set foot on or decorate. Just yards and yards of grass trimmed by a Mexican crew they underpay.
 
nytmare
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: foo monkey: Homeowners across the country tormented by squatters find themselves tied up in lengthy and expensive legal battles to get control of their properties back

Or go to the local biker bar and pay a couple hundred to the three biggest guys there.

That's a terrible idea.  You're literally making yourself the target of indefinite extortion.


No it's fine -- in the winter they'll simply freeze to death.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I can remember 1996. I have clothes from 1996. Am I old?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: And I guess the hot new thing on Fox News is "jugging".
I guess this is the new Knockout Game.   Remember that?  It was an epidemic sweeping the nation.  It killed me twice.


It's real. They paralyzed an Asian Lady while robbing her. Dude was out on bail for one violent crime and committed another one after the Asian lady. They target small businesses that deal with cash.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

beta me too it

invest heavily in cockroach spray stocks now!!
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Rapmaster2000: And I guess the hot new thing on Fox News is "jugging".
I guess this is the new Knockout Game.   Remember that?  It was an epidemic sweeping the nation.  It killed me twice.

It's real. They paralyzed an Asian Lady while robbing her. Dude was out on bail for one violent crime and committed another one after the Asian lady. They target small businesses that deal with cash.


wrong thread
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A year passed between my dad dying and when I sold his place (waiting seven months for executor paperwork did not help). During that time, all I could think of was what could go wrong with an unattended house 60 miles away.

I am not built for owning multiple properties.
 
PawisBetlog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just wait til someone goes all vigilante and "stands their ground" on their property.

I own property squatters are on.  I walk on to my property and demand they leave, and when they don't I shoot them.  They were there illegally, I was in fear for my life and shot in self defense "standing MY ground".

Castle doctrine all day baby, let's do this.  Squatting is bullshiat and anyone defending it is chipping away at the most core tenet of our country, individual property ownership.  It's what moved us away from feudalism and monarchy.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What is this, the 1980's? I still remember a Mighty Mouse comic strip where Mighty comes home from saving the day to find his house has been taken over by disreputable-looking mice who were probably Trots.

Yes, it scares Grandpa. That's why he tunes in. You do what you can to get your thrills when you're too old to have an affair.

Life is short. Don't miss Tucker Carlson.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wingnut396: Rapmaster2000: And I guess the hot new thing on Fox News is "jugging".
I guess this is the new Knockout Game.   Remember that?  It was an epidemic sweeping the nation.  It killed me twice.

Jugging is real.  Not widespread, but there have been increasing credible accounts (in Houston at least) of people being followed home from the bank or an expensive jewelery/gun/other type store then robbed.   But in the end, its always good to be situationally aware after leaving such places.

https://abc13.com/jugging-robberies-victims-being-followed-catalytic-converter-thefts-houston-crime-rate-2022/12591224/



So how is this "jugging" and not just mugging? What transforms that "m" to a "j", exactly?

Is it a portmanteau of "jumped" and "mugging"? Because if so, that's stupid. Mugging implies you get jumped; That would be like calling a catch in football a "patch" because it's pass-catch. Portmanteaus should not be abused by the illiterate or TV journalists (same thing).
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Red Shirt Blues:
It's real. They paralyzed an Asian Lady while robbing her. Dude was out on bail for one violent crime and committed another one after the Asian lady. They target small businesses that deal with cash.


Also known as "stealing from money launderers", so it's almost OK.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

PawisBetlog: Just wait til someone goes all vigilante and "stands their ground" on their property.

I own property squatters are on.  I walk on to my property and demand they leave, and when they don't I shoot them.  They were there illegally, I was in fear for my life and shot in self defense "standing MY ground".

Castle doctrine all day baby, let's do this.  Squatting is bullshiat and anyone defending it is chipping away at the most core tenet of our country, individual property ownership.  It's what moved us away from feudalism and monarchy.


BunchaRubes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Shostie: Motherf*cker it takes LITERAL YEARS for adverse possession to kick in. If there are strangers living in your backyard shed and you don't do anything about it for like five to seven years, then you don't deserve to have the shed anymore.


Yeah, it never happens and you politely ask them to leave and poof, they're gone.

https://www.wsbradio.com/news/local/atlanta/after-2-year-fight-marshals-finally-evict-man-squatting-high-end-ansley-park-home/4RP7BOJELZH35MBOOHHMADVVT4/

/It happens a lot in the Atlanta metro
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

PawisBetlog: Just wait til someone goes all vigilante and "stands their ground" on their property.

I own property squatters are on.  I walk on to my property and demand they leave, and when they don't I shoot them.  They were there illegally, I was in fear for my life and shot in self defense "standing MY ground".

Castle doctrine all day baby, let's do this.  Squatting is bullshiat and anyone defending it is chipping away at the most core tenet of our country, individual property ownership.  It's what moved us away from feudalism and monarchy.


You'll be surprised to learn that most people don't want to commit multiple murders.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wingnut396: Rapmaster2000: And I guess the hot new thing on Fox News is "jugging".
I guess this is the new Knockout Game.   Remember that?  It was an epidemic sweeping the nation.  It killed me twice.

Jugging is real.  Not widespread, but there have been increasing credible accounts (in Houston at least) of people being followed home from the bank or an expensive jewelery/gun/other type store then robbed.   But in the end, its always good to be situationally aware after leaving such places.

https://abc13.com/jugging-robberies-victims-being-followed-catalytic-converter-thefts-houston-crime-rate-2022/12591224/

On the plus side, your cat is safer now?


So it's a new word for something that's been happening since forever?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Don't they have to be there a fairly long time to be considered an actual squatter, rather than a trespasser who the police could immediately remove?
 
Cormee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Specific Heights

/pet peeve
 
PawisBetlog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rucker10: PawisBetlog: Just wait til someone goes all vigilante and "stands their ground" on their property.

I own property squatters are on.  I walk on to my property and demand they leave, and when they don't I shoot them.  They were there illegally, I was in fear for my life and shot in self defense "standing MY ground".

Castle doctrine all day baby, let's do this.  Squatting is bullshiat and anyone defending it is chipping away at the most core tenet of our country, individual property ownership.  It's what moved us away from feudalism and monarchy.

I was partly kidding but I'd bet a paycheck we will get there.

And property ownership I wasn't kidding, we should be VERY careful about creating doubt there.  You already have states contemplating laws to prevent corporations from buying single family homes.

Feudalism with corporations at the top instead of nobility is still feudalism.
 
adj_m
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Translation: Squatters who have been priced out of the home market entirely are living in unused property purchased as an investment to be flipped in 5-10 years. The same practice that contributed to pricing the squatters out of purchasing their own homes in the first place.

Lemme just break out my assortment of tiny violins.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Don't they have to be there a fairly long time to be considered an actual squatter, rather than a trespasser who the police could immediately remove?


They just have to print up any boiler plate lease agreement, put their name on it and voila, you have a tenant.
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We just had a squatter hysteria article a couple days ago. I thought they were supposed to be spaced apart by a week or two, normally?
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
cptrios
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The article mentions that several people are having to pay for utilities being used by squatters. Why wouldn't they just call the power/water companies and have them shut off?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wingnut396: Rapmaster2000: And I guess the hot new thing on Fox News is "jugging".
I guess this is the new Knockout Game.   Remember that?  It was an epidemic sweeping the nation.  It killed me twice.

Jugging is real.  Not widespread, but there have been increasing credible accounts (in Houston at least) of people being followed home from the bank or an expensive jewelery/gun/other type store then robbed.   But in the end, its always good to be situationally aware after leaving such places.

https://abc13.com/jugging-robberies-victims-being-followed-catalytic-converter-thefts-houston-crime-rate-2022/12591224/

On the plus side, your cat is safer now?


Oh, a new word for something that's always existed.

Is there a real difference between stalking and "casing the joint"? Or is judging old cop lingo from the 1920s we have recently acted like is new?

*google*

Oh, 1937. Silly me.
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: What is this, the 1980's? I still remember a Mighty Mouse comic strip where Mighty comes home from saving the day to find his house has been taken over by disreputable-looking mice who were probably Trots.

Yes, it scares Grandpa. That's why he tunes in. You do what you can to get your thrills when you're too old to have an affair.

Life is short. Don't miss Tucker Carlson.


I find your refusal to participate in the ambient performative hysteria disturbing.
Are you ceasing to love America?
 
admiral_neckbeard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Listen, this is easy: you challenge the squatters to a game of ring toss.   Once they're outside watching, you rush back home and bam! house is yours again. 
Rucker10
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Every squatter anecdote I've ever heard involved the property owner being a piece of human garbage. "So I've got renters squatting again. I wouldn't fix any of the shiat in the house and I doubled the rent every chance I got but I'm the real victim here."

My heart bleeds. Honestly.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I haven't lived in the US for years, but here we have a land register which is public information and costs a few bucks for an extract. I'd have to think of you're standing in front of a police officer and some squatter is holding a lease signed by a rando and I have a notorized copy of the land extract with my name on it, it doesn't need to go to court.

But I fully admit that may be oversimplified
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

adj_m: Translation: Squatters who have been priced out of the home market entirely are living in unused property purchased as an investment to be flipped in 5-10 years. The same practice that contributed to pricing the squatters out of purchasing their own homes in the first place.

Lemme just break out my assortment of tiny violins.


Many squatters are the type move in under a lease agreement and  immediately stop paying rent because there are eviction moratoriums in place or they know how to game the system for a long time like sovereign citizen types.

This can destroy a small landlord, however I don't care if it's a Blackrock owned property as long as they maintain the outside and are a burden to their neighbors.

You also have the drug addict types that move in while someone is on vacation, but I think this is rare and probably could be handled by cops as trespassing.  Unless of course they are smart enough to forge a lease.
 
advex101
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

adj_m: Translation: Squatters who have been priced out of the home market entirely are living in unused property purchased as an investment to be flipped in 5-10 years. The same practice that contributed to pricing the squatters out of purchasing their own homes in the first place.

Lemme just break out my assortment of tiny violins.


That's like saying that people who commit armed robbery are just trying to feed their family.
 
PawisBetlog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: PawisBetlog: Just wait til someone goes all vigilante and "stands their ground" on their property.

I own property squatters are on.  I walk on to my property and demand they leave, and when they don't I shoot them.  They were there illegally, I was in fear for my life and shot in self defense "standing MY ground".

Castle doctrine all day baby, let's do this.  Squatting is bullshiat and anyone defending it is chipping away at the most core tenet of our country, individual property ownership.  It's what moved us away from feudalism and monarchy.

You'll be surprised to learn that most people don't want to commit multiple murders.


Lol 500mm guns in this country would like to have a word...

I'm not saying ALL gun owners want to, but I could make a pretty compelling argument for getting into the realm of most...
 
Target Builder
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Shostie: Motherf*cker it takes LITERAL YEARS for adverse possession to kick in. If there are strangers living in your backyard shed and you don't do anything about it for like five to seven years, then you don't deserve to have the shed anymore.


Squatting =/= Adverse Possession

It means someone is in the property, possibly under false pretenses, making claims that require the owner to go to court to get an eviction notice because the cops don't want to, aren't qualified to, and aren't allowed to (for good reason) to weigh up competing claims over whether they have a tenancy agreement - mostly due to a history of bad faith actions by landlords in the past.

Theoretically this should be a quick process to resolve but it often is not a major priority for the court system, especially when it relates to investment properties and otherwise vacant houses.
 
jso2897
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cptrios: The article mentions that several people are having to pay for utilities being used by squatters. Why wouldn't they just call the power/water companies and have them shut off?


Because that would be too easy, and would undermine the narrative - that terrifying brown people, enabled by THE LIBRULStm are coming, RIGHT NOW, to steal your precious home away from you!!
What's the matter with you?? Aren't you scared??
You're supposed to be scared!!
WHY AREN'T YOU SCARED?!?!?!?!?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rucker10: Every squatter anecdote I've ever heard involved the property owner being a piece of human garbage. "So I've got renters squatting again. I wouldn't fix any of the shiat in the house and I doubled the rent every chance I got but I'm the real victim here."

My heart bleeds. Honestly.


I've seen a couple IRL that aren't that, but a large number of shiat-tier landlords have pretty much poisoned the well so everyone has to go through a lengthy legal process.
 
jso2897
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

advex101: adj_m: Translation: Squatters who have been priced out of the home market entirely are living in unused property purchased as an investment to be flipped in 5-10 years. The same practice that contributed to pricing the squatters out of purchasing their own homes in the first place.

Lemme just break out my assortment of tiny violins.

That's like saying that people who commit armed robbery are just trying to feed their family.


If I tried really hard, I might be able to think of a worse, less applicable analogy - but it would be difficult.
So-called "squatting" situations are normally very complex legal situations with failure and malfeasance plentiful on both sides. Often, the landlord is the one in the wrong.
Comparing this to armed robbery is childishly foolish and simplistic.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: And I guess the hot new thing on Fox News is "jugging".
I guess this is the new Knockout Game.   Remember that?  It was an epidemic sweeping the nation.  It killed me twice.


It's a trend for these two at least.  Apparently, the guy is/was involved in two other attacks similar in nature.  How the hell did they know this lady had a large amount of money on her?   Did they just sit at the bank listening to transactions?
 
